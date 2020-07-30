REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 30, 2020

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first-half 2020:

Available resources on June 30, 2020: 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over first-half 2020: 1,005;

Number of transactions on sell side over first-half 2020: 1,108;

Traded volume on buy side over first-half 2020: 273,801 shares for 8,831,848 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over first-half 2020: 220,301 shares for 7,142,559 euros.

As a reminder,

At December 31, 2019, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and

11,206,268.00 euros.

11,206,268.00 euros. At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

investor relations Hubert d’AILLIÈRES

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Mengxing ZHANG

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

Paul LOGEROT

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com

TRANSACTIONS details

Client Date Buy side

Number of transactions Sell side

Number of transactions Buy side

Number of shares Sell side

Number of shares Buy side

Traded volume in EUR Sell side

Traded volume in EUR KLEPIERRE 2-Jan-20 92 34 16,499 16,499 566,038.01 568,185.49 KLEPIERRE 3-Jan-20 108 99 19,879 19,879 684,592.92 685,825.50 KLEPIERRE 6-Jan-20 96 90 25,000 25,000 853,593.15 854,872.58 KLEPIERRE 7-Jan-20 46 3 15,600 600 535,388.72 20,622.00 KLEPIERRE 8-Jan-20 62 0 15,000 0 501,605.00 0 KLEPIERRE 9-Jan-20 14 0 7,500 0 249,415.00 0 KLEPIERRE 10-Jan-20 17 0 10,000 0 329,540.00 0 KLEPIERRE 13-Jan-20 17 0 2,500 0 82,087.50 0 KLEPIERRE 14-Jan-20 11 0 2,500 0 82,500.00 0 KLEPIERRE 15-Jan-20 14 0 6,250 0 207,312.40 0 KLEPIERRE 16-Jan-20 27 89 9,500 28,250 315,722.50 945,025.32 KLEPIERRE 17-Jan-20 47 0 12,500 0 407,750.00 0 KLEPIERRE 20-Jan-20 17 0 5,000 0 163,008.30 0 KLEPIERRE 21-Jan-20 0 1 0 2,500 0 81,775.00 KLEPIERRE 22-Jan-20 22 0 7,500 0 243,050.00 0 KLEPIERRE 23-Jan-20 3 16 2,500 2,652 80,950.00 86,349.80 KLEPIERRE 24-Jan-20 0 45 0 9,848 0 321,831.50 KLEPIERRE 27-Jan-20 4 2 1,000 3,500 31,880.00 112,245.00 KLEPIERRE 28-Jan-20 18 18 5,000 2,500 157,283.06 78,745.00 KLEPIERRE 29-Jan-20 0 36 0 5,000 0 158,255.79 KLEPIERRE 30-Jan-20 13 0 2,500 0 77,925.00 0 KLEPIERRE 31-Jan-20 31 23 7,500 5,000 232,875.00 157,703.28 SOUS TOTAL KLEPIERRE Jan-20 659 456 173,728 121,228 5,802,516.56 4,071,436.26 KLEPIERRE 3-Feb-20 9 10 4,000 4,000 122,720.00 124,075.00 KLEPIERRE 4-Feb-20 0 24 0 5,000 0 155,250.00 KLEPIERRE 5-Feb-20 0 13 0 2,500 0 78,000.00 KLEPIERRE 6-Feb-20 97 4 35,500 500 1,062,900.00 15,600.00 KLEPIERRE 7-Feb-20 17 4 7,500 1,000 221,300.00 29,789.20 KLEPIERRE 10-Feb-20 14 22 1,543 2,043 45,911.40 61,010.70 KLEPIERRE 11-Feb-20 51 26 7,000 3,000 210,600.00 90,825.00 KLEPIERRE 12-Feb-20 0 42 0 6,000 0 181,990.00 KLEPIERRE 13-Feb-20 17 63 2,000 8,000 61,030.00 245,600.00 KLEPIERRE 14-Feb-20 30 75 5,500 10,500 170,830.00 328,279.92 KLEPIERRE 17-Feb-20 0 150 0 20,500 0 640,040.30 KLEPIERRE 18-Feb-20 31 63 7,500 10,000 232,792.19 311,922.50 KLEPIERRE 19-Feb-20 20 119 5,000 17,500 155,300.00 548,230.00 KLEPIERRE 20-Feb-20 1 13 1,189 3,530 36,966.01 110,260.20 KLEPIERRE 21-Feb-20 44 0 19,841 0 605,632.17 0 KLEPIERRE 24-Feb-20 8 0 2,500 0 74,150.00 0 KLEPIERRE 25-Feb-20 7 24 1,000 5,000 29,200.00 150,250.00 SOUS TOTAL KLEPIERRE Feb-20 346 652 100,073 99,073 3,029,331.77 3,071,122.82 TOTAL KLEPIERRE 1,005 1,108 273,801 220,301 8,831,848.33 7,142,559.08

Attachment