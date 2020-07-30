REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 30, 2020

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first-half 2020:

  • Available resources on June 30, 2020: 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros;
  • Number of transactions on buy side over first-half 2020: 1,005;
  • Number of transactions on sell side over first-half 2020: 1,108;
  • Traded volume on buy side over first-half 2020: 273,801 shares for 8,831,848 euros;
  • Traded volume on sell side over first-half 2020: 220,301 shares for 7,142,559 euros.

As a reminder,

  • At December 31, 2019, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and
    11,206,268.00 euros.
  •  At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

TRANSACTIONS details

ClientDateBuy side
Number of transactions		Sell side
Number of transactions		Buy side
Number of shares		Sell side
Number of shares		Buy side
Traded volume in EUR		Sell side
Traded volume in EUR
KLEPIERRE2-Jan-20923416,49916,499566,038.01568,185.49
KLEPIERRE3-Jan-201089919,87919,879684,592.92685,825.50
KLEPIERRE6-Jan-20969025,00025,000853,593.15854,872.58
KLEPIERRE7-Jan-2046315,600600535,388.7220,622.00
KLEPIERRE8-Jan-2062015,0000501,605.000
KLEPIERRE9-Jan-201407,5000249,415.000
KLEPIERRE10-Jan-2017010,0000329,540.000
KLEPIERRE13-Jan-201702,500082,087.500
KLEPIERRE14-Jan-201102,500082,500.000
KLEPIERRE15-Jan-201406,2500207,312.400
KLEPIERRE16-Jan-2027899,50028,250315,722.50945,025.32
KLEPIERRE17-Jan-2047012,5000407,750.000
KLEPIERRE20-Jan-201705,0000163,008.300
KLEPIERRE21-Jan-200102,500081,775.00
KLEPIERRE22-Jan-202207,5000243,050.000
KLEPIERRE23-Jan-203162,5002,65280,950.0086,349.80
KLEPIERRE24-Jan-2004509,8480321,831.50
KLEPIERRE27-Jan-20421,0003,50031,880.00112,245.00
KLEPIERRE28-Jan-2018185,0002,500157,283.0678,745.00
KLEPIERRE29-Jan-2003605,0000158,255.79
KLEPIERRE30-Jan-201302,500077,925.000
KLEPIERRE31-Jan-2031237,5005,000232,875.00157,703.28
SOUS TOTAL KLEPIERREJan-20659456173,728121,2285,802,516.564,071,436.26
KLEPIERRE3-Feb-209104,0004,000122,720.00124,075.00
KLEPIERRE4-Feb-2002405,0000155,250.00
KLEPIERRE5-Feb-2001302,500078,000.00
KLEPIERRE6-Feb-2097435,5005001,062,900.0015,600.00
KLEPIERRE7-Feb-201747,5001,000221,300.0029,789.20
KLEPIERRE10-Feb-2014221,5432,04345,911.4061,010.70
KLEPIERRE11-Feb-2051267,0003,000210,600.0090,825.00
KLEPIERRE12-Feb-2004206,0000181,990.00
KLEPIERRE13-Feb-2017632,0008,00061,030.00245,600.00
KLEPIERRE14-Feb-2030755,50010,500170,830.00328,279.92
KLEPIERRE17-Feb-200150020,5000640,040.30
KLEPIERRE18-Feb-2031637,50010,000232,792.19311,922.50
KLEPIERRE19-Feb-20201195,00017,500155,300.00548,230.00
KLEPIERRE20-Feb-201131,1893,53036,966.01110,260.20
KLEPIERRE21-Feb-2044019,8410605,632.170
KLEPIERRE24-Feb-20802,500074,150.000
KLEPIERRE25-Feb-207241,0005,00029,200.00150,250.00
SOUS TOTAL KLEPIERREFeb-20346652100,07399,0733,029,331.773,071,122.82
TOTAL  KLEPIERRE 1,0051,108273,801220,3018,831,848.337,142,559.08

