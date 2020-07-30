New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900187/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Recycled Content Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$131 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reusable Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Green Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Degradable Packaging Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global Degradable Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900187/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Green Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Green Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Green Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Green Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Recycled Content Packaging (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Recycled Content Packaging (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Recycled Content Packaging (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Reusable Packaging (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Reusable Packaging (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Reusable Packaging (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Degradable Packaging (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Degradable Packaging (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Degradable Packaging (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Food & Beverage (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Food & Beverage (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Healthcare (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Healthcare (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Healthcare (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Green Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Green Packaging Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Green Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Green Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Green Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Green Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Green Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Green Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Green Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Green Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Green Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Green Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Green Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Green Packaging Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Green Packaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Green Packaging Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Green Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Green Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Green Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Green Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Green Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Green Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Green Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Green Packaging Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Green Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Green Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Green Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Green Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Green Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Green Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Green Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Green Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Green Packaging Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Green Packaging in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Green Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Green Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Green Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Green Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Green Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Green Packaging Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Green Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Green Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Green Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Green Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Green Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Green Packaging Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Green Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Green Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Green Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Green Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Green Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Green Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Green Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Green Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Green Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Green Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Green Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Green Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Green Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Green Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Green Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Green Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Green Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Green Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Green Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Green Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Green Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Green Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Green Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Green Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Green Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Green Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Green Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Green Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Green Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Green Packaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Green Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Green Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Green Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Green Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Green Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Green Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Green Packaging Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Green Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Green Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Green Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Green Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Green Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Green Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Green Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Green Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Green Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Green Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Green Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Green Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Green Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Green Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Green Packaging Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Green Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 172: The Middle East Green Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Green Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Green Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Green Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Green Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Green
Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Green Packaging Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Green Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Green Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Green Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Green Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Green Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Green Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Green Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Green Packaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Green Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Green Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Green Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Green Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Green Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Green Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Green Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Green Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Green Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Green Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Green Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Green Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Green Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Green Packaging Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Green Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Green Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Green Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
