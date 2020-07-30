BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq:MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com) intends to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2020 on August 6th, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on August 6th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID –2688761–) and requesting inclusion in the call for MercadoLibre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital and mobile payments on behalf of its customers by delivering a suite of technology solutions across the complete value chain of commerce. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela and Peru. Based on unique visitors and page views we are market leaders in each of the major countries were we are present.

Through its online commerce platform and related services, MercadoLibre provides its users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 605 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility. Its main focus is to deliver compelling technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating an online commerce and payments platform in Latin America. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com

