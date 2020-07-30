Eragny-sur-Oise, France, July 30, 2020 – 18h00 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures urgently treated, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets on June 1, 2018.

The liquidity account had the following holdings as of June 30, 2020:

1 012 shares

364,57 euros

During the first half of 2020, the following have been negotiated:

PURCHASE 72 138 shares 9 771,00 euros 547 transactions SALE 230 545 shares 9 894,38 euros 507 transactions



For the prior period (December 31, 2019), the corresponding figures were:

159 419 shares

1 623,33 euros

As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:

74 738 shares

7 561,33 euros

The detail of day-to-day activities is as follows:

Purchase Sale ALSAF FP Trading volume Number of shares Cash (EUR) Trading volume Number of shares Cash (EUR) Total 547 72 138 9 771,00 507 230 545 9 894,38 20200101 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20200102 2 4 391 39,52 1 1 0,01 20200103 2 3 891 32,69 1 1 0,01 20200106 1 1 0,01 1 1 0,01 20200107 1 1 0,01 11 38 511 401,57 20200108 10 37 031 437,66 2 2 851 38,77 20200109 2 2 981 32,79 2 4 871 58,45 20200110 1 1 0,01 2 4 821 57,85 20200113 1 1 0,01 11 35 411 478,84 20200114 1 1 0,02 11 27 411 434,21 20200115 5 15 491 240,57 7 15 771 280,75 20200116 1 1 0,02 2 1 961 34,51 20200117 1 610 1 604,30 1 91 599 1 602,98 20200120 9 172 391,58 4 33 80,45 20200121 11 183 391,24 1 1 2,30 20200122 6 85 159,97 2 21 41,57 20200123 8 118 203,93 2 31 57,44 20200124 1 1 1,80 11 230 418,10 20200127 6 94 169,59 2 21 39,89 20200128 4 58 98,89 5 88 161,02 20200129 6 96 160,69 4 71 125,62 20200130 6 96 155,51 2 21 35,70 20200131 4 58 93,22 5 88 147,89 20200203 5 76 122,44 2 21 35,14 20200204 1 1 1,64 4 81 132,76 20200205 4 60 93,19 3 41 65,84 20200206 5 78 122,04 2 21 34,23 20200207 3 38 58,66 4 81 131,22 20200210 4 60 90,85 2 21 32,65 20200211 5 78 115,20 1 1 1,50 20200212 4 61 87,87 9 201 309,91 20200213 6 111 168,65 2 21 33,60 20200214 5 81 119,80 1 1 1,50 20200217 6 101 145,54 1 1 1,50 20200218 6 99 134,36 2 31 44,33 20200219 4 59 79,65 5 111 158,92 20200220 5 80 108,29 5 111 163,17 20200221 5 80 105,69 1 1 1,36 20200224 11 215 250,70 1 1 1,28 20200225 5 159 183,77 5 141 169,99 20200226 5 70 80,48 2 41 49,20 20200227 5 203 226,77 3 71 83,64 20200228 6 72 78,59 1 1 1,11 20200302 4 49 49,70 7 221 243,52 20200303 3 24 24,32 4 109 114,45 20200304 4 51 50,72 1 1 1,03 20200305 8 137 124,96 1 1 0,96 20200306 6 79 66,02 1 1 0,87 20200309 1 1 0,78 1 1 0,78 20200310 5 76 53,94 2 51 37,59 20200311 3 170 119,98 8 531 391,42 20200312 8 144 98,22 6 157 125,57 20200313 5 86 55,55 2 31 20,97 20200316 10 236 141,21 5 90 60,78 20200317 4 44 24,96 6 94 57,73 20200318 9 101 55,75 5 74 49,72 20200319 7 178 106,56 9 208 137,28 20200320 6 50 29,00 4 371 229,34 20200323 4 34 20,40 4 50 31,45 20200324 1 1 0,66 10 154 101,02 20200325 4 50 30,80 2 2 1,29 20200326 3 33 19,49 4 48 30,91 20200327 3 33 19,28 3 20 12,20 20200330 2 21 12,20 4 48 28,93 20200331 4 51 29,24 2 23 13,49 20200401 1 1 0,59 11 154 94,19 20200402 11 106 88,69 3 37 34,86 20200403 5 60 42,09 3 45 33,89 20200406 3 24 16,79 15 309 230,75 20200407 4 36 25,79 3 29 21,62 20200408 4 36 25,19 4 36 27,00 20200409 3 31 21,01 4 36 25,92 20200410 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20200413 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20200414 4 44 29,73 1 1 0,70 20200415 3 29 19,54 11 115 84,96 20200416 1 1 0,72 11 106 77,19 20200417 6 64 50,96 10 84 75,14 20200420 4 38 28,74 1 1 0,77 20200421 4 39 27,59 1 1 0,73 20200422 2 21 14,35 4 31 21,95 20200423 3 34 23,83 2 12 8,71 20200424 2 18 12,35 3 27 19,10 20200427 4 39 26,45 1 1 0,68 20200428 3 31 21,03 4 33 23,33 20200429 3 31 21,35 4 33 23,78 20200430 4 48 33,01 1 1 0,71 20200501 0 0 0,00 0 0 0,00 20200504 6 83 56,02 1 1 0,68 20200505 3 28 18,96 2 17 12,03 20200506 4 53 35,48 1 1 0,69 20200507 1 1 0,68 11 131 96,28 20200508 4 31 21,37 3 23 16,51 20200511 4 32 21,69 2 16 11,20 20200512 9 108 68,11 1 1 0,67 20200513 3 25 15,43 11 130 89,35 20200514 9 115 67,75 4 31 20,65 20200515 3 27 15,52 3 27 16,13 20200518 4 35 19,93 2 18 10,61 20200519 4 33 19,21 1 1 0,60 20200520 4 32 18,29 1 1 0,58 20200521 4 32 18,22 2 20 11,77 20200522 4 32 17,97 2 20 11,62 20200525 3 25 13,82 4 39 22,52 20200526 1 1 0,57 6 68 40,60 20200527 4 32 19,19 3 28 17,57 20200528 4 30 17,98 2 15 9,33 20200529 4 32 19,21 1 1 0,62 20200601 1 1 0,61 10 128 81,10 20200602 1 1 0,67 9 145 101,32 20200603 11 257 165,81 4 53 37,10 20200604 5 91 55,03 4 57 35,50 20200605 5 121 71,17 2 11 6,69 20200608 5 81 46,77 2 31 18,38 20200609 1 1 0,60 10 217 134,12 20200610 5 101 60,08 6 97 60,36 20200611 5 111 65,15 4 56 34,13 20200612 2 31 17,68 8 139 82,75 20200615 1 1 0,57 4 56 32,60 20200616 4 91 52,07 2 21 12,31 20200617 4 91 51,66 10 161 99,46 20200618 9 203 110,33 1 1 0,57 20200619 6 137 73,08 1 1 0,54 20200622 5 81 42,07 5 111 60,02 20200623 5 87 44,50 3 33 17,59 20200624 1 1 0,54 9 199 108,77 20200625 5 81 43,48 4 58 32,42 20200626 8 122 63,09 5 78 42,45 20200629 4 59 29,88 6 109 57,63 20200630 5 77 39,07 1 1 0,51

Next financial release:

First semester 2020 results, September 28th, 2020 (post-market)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019. For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com



