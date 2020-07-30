Eragny-sur-Oise, France, July 30, 2020 – 18h00 CEST – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures urgently treated, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets on June 1, 2018.
The liquidity account had the following holdings as of June 30, 2020:
During the first half of 2020, the following have been negotiated:
|PURCHASE
|72 138 shares
|9 771,00 euros
|547 transactions
|SALE
|230 545 shares
|9 894,38 euros
|507 transactions
For the prior period (December 31, 2019), the corresponding figures were:
As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:
The detail of day-to-day activities is as follows:
|Purchase
|Sale
|ALSAF FP
|Trading volume
|Number of shares
|Cash (EUR)
|Trading volume
|Number of shares
|Cash (EUR)
|Total
|547
|72 138
|9 771,00
|507
|230 545
|9 894,38
|20200101
|0
|0
|0,00
|0
|0
|0,00
|20200102
|2
|4 391
|39,52
|1
|1
|0,01
|20200103
|2
|3 891
|32,69
|1
|1
|0,01
|20200106
|1
|1
|0,01
|1
|1
|0,01
|20200107
|1
|1
|0,01
|11
|38 511
|401,57
|20200108
|10
|37 031
|437,66
|2
|2 851
|38,77
|20200109
|2
|2 981
|32,79
|2
|4 871
|58,45
|20200110
|1
|1
|0,01
|2
|4 821
|57,85
|20200113
|1
|1
|0,01
|11
|35 411
|478,84
|20200114
|1
|1
|0,02
|11
|27 411
|434,21
|20200115
|5
|15 491
|240,57
|7
|15 771
|280,75
|20200116
|1
|1
|0,02
|2
|1 961
|34,51
|20200117
|1
|610
|1 604,30
|1
|91 599
|1 602,98
|20200120
|9
|172
|391,58
|4
|33
|80,45
|20200121
|11
|183
|391,24
|1
|1
|2,30
|20200122
|6
|85
|159,97
|2
|21
|41,57
|20200123
|8
|118
|203,93
|2
|31
|57,44
|20200124
|1
|1
|1,80
|11
|230
|418,10
|20200127
|6
|94
|169,59
|2
|21
|39,89
|20200128
|4
|58
|98,89
|5
|88
|161,02
|20200129
|6
|96
|160,69
|4
|71
|125,62
|20200130
|6
|96
|155,51
|2
|21
|35,70
|20200131
|4
|58
|93,22
|5
|88
|147,89
|20200203
|5
|76
|122,44
|2
|21
|35,14
|20200204
|1
|1
|1,64
|4
|81
|132,76
|20200205
|4
|60
|93,19
|3
|41
|65,84
|20200206
|5
|78
|122,04
|2
|21
|34,23
|20200207
|3
|38
|58,66
|4
|81
|131,22
|20200210
|4
|60
|90,85
|2
|21
|32,65
|20200211
|5
|78
|115,20
|1
|1
|1,50
|20200212
|4
|61
|87,87
|9
|201
|309,91
|20200213
|6
|111
|168,65
|2
|21
|33,60
|20200214
|5
|81
|119,80
|1
|1
|1,50
|20200217
|6
|101
|145,54
|1
|1
|1,50
|20200218
|6
|99
|134,36
|2
|31
|44,33
|20200219
|4
|59
|79,65
|5
|111
|158,92
|20200220
|5
|80
|108,29
|5
|111
|163,17
|20200221
|5
|80
|105,69
|1
|1
|1,36
|20200224
|11
|215
|250,70
|1
|1
|1,28
|20200225
|5
|159
|183,77
|5
|141
|169,99
|20200226
|5
|70
|80,48
|2
|41
|49,20
|20200227
|5
|203
|226,77
|3
|71
|83,64
|20200228
|6
|72
|78,59
|1
|1
|1,11
|20200302
|4
|49
|49,70
|7
|221
|243,52
|20200303
|3
|24
|24,32
|4
|109
|114,45
|20200304
|4
|51
|50,72
|1
|1
|1,03
|20200305
|8
|137
|124,96
|1
|1
|0,96
|20200306
|6
|79
|66,02
|1
|1
|0,87
|20200309
|1
|1
|0,78
|1
|1
|0,78
|20200310
|5
|76
|53,94
|2
|51
|37,59
|20200311
|3
|170
|119,98
|8
|531
|391,42
|20200312
|8
|144
|98,22
|6
|157
|125,57
|20200313
|5
|86
|55,55
|2
|31
|20,97
|20200316
|10
|236
|141,21
|5
|90
|60,78
|20200317
|4
|44
|24,96
|6
|94
|57,73
|20200318
|9
|101
|55,75
|5
|74
|49,72
|20200319
|7
|178
|106,56
|9
|208
|137,28
|20200320
|6
|50
|29,00
|4
|371
|229,34
|20200323
|4
|34
|20,40
|4
|50
|31,45
|20200324
|1
|1
|0,66
|10
|154
|101,02
|20200325
|4
|50
|30,80
|2
|2
|1,29
|20200326
|3
|33
|19,49
|4
|48
|30,91
|20200327
|3
|33
|19,28
|3
|20
|12,20
|20200330
|2
|21
|12,20
|4
|48
|28,93
|20200331
|4
|51
|29,24
|2
|23
|13,49
|20200401
|1
|1
|0,59
|11
|154
|94,19
|20200402
|11
|106
|88,69
|3
|37
|34,86
|20200403
|5
|60
|42,09
|3
|45
|33,89
|20200406
|3
|24
|16,79
|15
|309
|230,75
|20200407
|4
|36
|25,79
|3
|29
|21,62
|20200408
|4
|36
|25,19
|4
|36
|27,00
|20200409
|3
|31
|21,01
|4
|36
|25,92
|20200410
|0
|0
|0,00
|0
|0
|0,00
|20200413
|0
|0
|0,00
|0
|0
|0,00
|20200414
|4
|44
|29,73
|1
|1
|0,70
|20200415
|3
|29
|19,54
|11
|115
|84,96
|20200416
|1
|1
|0,72
|11
|106
|77,19
|20200417
|6
|64
|50,96
|10
|84
|75,14
|20200420
|4
|38
|28,74
|1
|1
|0,77
|20200421
|4
|39
|27,59
|1
|1
|0,73
|20200422
|2
|21
|14,35
|4
|31
|21,95
|20200423
|3
|34
|23,83
|2
|12
|8,71
|20200424
|2
|18
|12,35
|3
|27
|19,10
|20200427
|4
|39
|26,45
|1
|1
|0,68
|20200428
|3
|31
|21,03
|4
|33
|23,33
|20200429
|3
|31
|21,35
|4
|33
|23,78
|20200430
|4
|48
|33,01
|1
|1
|0,71
|20200501
|0
|0
|0,00
|0
|0
|0,00
|20200504
|6
|83
|56,02
|1
|1
|0,68
|20200505
|3
|28
|18,96
|2
|17
|12,03
|20200506
|4
|53
|35,48
|1
|1
|0,69
|20200507
|1
|1
|0,68
|11
|131
|96,28
|20200508
|4
|31
|21,37
|3
|23
|16,51
|20200511
|4
|32
|21,69
|2
|16
|11,20
|20200512
|9
|108
|68,11
|1
|1
|0,67
|20200513
|3
|25
|15,43
|11
|130
|89,35
|20200514
|9
|115
|67,75
|4
|31
|20,65
|20200515
|3
|27
|15,52
|3
|27
|16,13
|20200518
|4
|35
|19,93
|2
|18
|10,61
|20200519
|4
|33
|19,21
|1
|1
|0,60
|20200520
|4
|32
|18,29
|1
|1
|0,58
|20200521
|4
|32
|18,22
|2
|20
|11,77
|20200522
|4
|32
|17,97
|2
|20
|11,62
|20200525
|3
|25
|13,82
|4
|39
|22,52
|20200526
|1
|1
|0,57
|6
|68
|40,60
|20200527
|4
|32
|19,19
|3
|28
|17,57
|20200528
|4
|30
|17,98
|2
|15
|9,33
|20200529
|4
|32
|19,21
|1
|1
|0,62
|20200601
|1
|1
|0,61
|10
|128
|81,10
|20200602
|1
|1
|0,67
|9
|145
|101,32
|20200603
|11
|257
|165,81
|4
|53
|37,10
|20200604
|5
|91
|55,03
|4
|57
|35,50
|20200605
|5
|121
|71,17
|2
|11
|6,69
|20200608
|5
|81
|46,77
|2
|31
|18,38
|20200609
|1
|1
|0,60
|10
|217
|134,12
|20200610
|5
|101
|60,08
|6
|97
|60,36
|20200611
|5
|111
|65,15
|4
|56
|34,13
|20200612
|2
|31
|17,68
|8
|139
|82,75
|20200615
|1
|1
|0,57
|4
|56
|32,60
|20200616
|4
|91
|52,07
|2
|21
|12,31
|20200617
|4
|91
|51,66
|10
|161
|99,46
|20200618
|9
|203
|110,33
|1
|1
|0,57
|20200619
|6
|137
|73,08
|1
|1
|0,54
|20200622
|5
|81
|42,07
|5
|111
|60,02
|20200623
|5
|87
|44,50
|3
|33
|17,59
|20200624
|1
|1
|0,54
|9
|199
|108,77
|20200625
|5
|81
|43,48
|4
|58
|32,42
|20200626
|8
|122
|63,09
|5
|78
|42,45
|20200629
|4
|59
|29,88
|6
|109
|57,63
|20200630
|5
|77
|39,07
|1
|1
|0,51
Next financial release:
First semester 2020 results, September 28th, 2020 (post-market)
About Safe Orthopaedics
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019. For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com
Contacts
Safe Orthopaedics
François-Henri Reynaud
Chief Financial Officer
Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00
investors@safeorthopaedics.com
Press Relations
Ulysse Communication
Bruno Arabian / +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 / barabian@ulysse-communication.com
Nicolas Daniels / +33 (0)6 63 66 59 22 / ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com
Attachment
Safe Orthopaedics
Éragny, FRANCE