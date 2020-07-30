New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Analytics Market Research Report by Function, by Type, by Deployment, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05940454/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Drone Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 2,689.38 Million in 2019 to USD 10,713.54 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.90%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Drone Analytics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The 3D Modeling is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Function, the Drone Analytics Market studied across 3D Modeling, Aerial Monitoring, Geolocation Tagging, Ground Exploration, Thermal Detection, and Volumetric Calculations. The Aerial Monitoring commanded the largest size in the Drone Analytics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the 3D Modeling is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The End-To-End Solutions is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type, the Drone Analytics Market studied across End-To-End Solutions and Point Solutions. The Point Solutions commanded the largest size in the Drone Analytics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the End-To-End Solutions is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The On-Cloud is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Deployment, the Drone Analytics Market studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise. The On-Cloud commanded the largest size in the Drone Analytics Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Precision Agriculture is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Application, the Drone Analytics Market studied across Energy & Industrial, Entertainment & Media, Forest Fire Monitoring, High Altitude Imaging, Natural Hazards Monitoring, Precision Agriculture, Retail Delivery, and Surveillance & Inspection. The Surveillance & Inspection commanded the largest size in the Drone Analytics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Precision Agriculture is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Civil & Commercial is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End User, the Drone Analytics Market studied across Civil & Commercial, Military & Defense, and Public Safety. The Military & Defense commanded the largest size in the Drone Analytics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Civil & Commercial is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Drone Analytics Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Drone Analytics Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Drone Analytics Market including AeroVironment, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Delair, Delta Drone SA, DroneDeploy, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., Harris Corporation, HUVRData, LLC., Kespry, Inc., Optelos, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk, Inc., Sentera, LLC., and VIATechnik, LLC..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Drone Analytics Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Drone Analytics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Drone Analytics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Drone Analytics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Drone Analytics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Drone Analytics Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Drone Analytics Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05940454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001