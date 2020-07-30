New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900176/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Rail Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Other Fibers Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Other Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900176/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rail Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rail Composites Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Rail Composites Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Rail Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Glass Fiber (Fiber) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Glass Fiber (Fiber) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Glass Fiber (Fiber) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Carbon Fiber (Fiber) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Carbon Fiber (Fiber) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Carbon Fiber (Fiber) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Fibers (Fiber) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Fibers (Fiber) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Fibers (Fiber) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Interior (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Interior (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Interior (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Exterior (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Exterior (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Exterior (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rail Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Rail Composites Market in the United States by Fiber:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Rail Composites Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Rail Composites Historic Market Review by
Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 27: Rail Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Rail Composites Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Rail Composites Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Rail Composites: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Rail Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rail
Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Rail Composites Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Rail Composites Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Rail Composites Market by Fiber: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Rail Composites Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rail Composites Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Rail Composites Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Rail Composites Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Rail Composites Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027
Table 47: Rail Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Rail Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Rail Composites Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Rail Composites Market in France by Fiber: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Rail Composites Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rail Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Rail Composites Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Rail Composites Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Rail Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Rail Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Rail Composites Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Rail Composites Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Rail Composites Market by Fiber: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rail Composites Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Rail Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Rail Composites Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Rail Composites Market Share Analysis
by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Rail Composites Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Rail Composites Historic Market Review by
Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 78: Rail Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Rail Composites Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Rail Composites Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Rail Composites Market in Russia by Fiber: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Rail Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027
Table 89: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Rail Composites Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rail Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rail Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Rail Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rail Composites Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Rail Composites Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Rail Composites Historic Market Review by
Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rail Composites Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Rail Composites Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Rail Composites Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Rail Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Rail Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Rail Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Rail Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rail Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share
Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Rail Composites Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Rail Composites Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Rail Composites Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Rail Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Rail Composites Market by Fiber:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Rail Composites in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rail Composites Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Rail Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027
Table 137: Rail Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Rail Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rail Composites Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Rail Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Rail Composites Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rail Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Rail Composites Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Rail Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rail Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Rail Composites Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Rail Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by
Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Rail Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Rail Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Rail Composites Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Rail Composites Historic Market by
Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Rail Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Rail Composites Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Rail Composites: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Rail Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rail
Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Rail Composites Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027
Table 176: Rail Composites Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Rail Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Rail Composites Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Rail Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Rail Composites Market by Fiber:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rail Composites in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rail Composites Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Rail Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Fiber for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Rail Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rail Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Rail Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Fiber for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Rail Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Rail Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Rail Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Rail Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Rail Composites Market in Africa by Fiber:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Rail Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900176/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: