Orange, CA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), in collaboration with American Express, announced their 13th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™ and CBT checks in at number 28!

The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, and consulting. From January to December of 2019, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.

“Its an absolute honor to have CBT included in this prestigious list of female-owned/led companies. It is a testament to the CBT team who continues to constantly push the envelope. Our investment in IIoT and digital transformation, that is front & center across a multitude of industries today, has allowed us to deliver valuable solutions solving real-time business problems” stated Kelly Ireland, Founder and CEO.

Ireland founded CBT in 2001 as a value-added reseller (VAR) and has since successfully transitioned the company to a recognized solution provider and domain expert integrator. Under her leadership, the company has flourished, bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT) with groundbreaking projects like the Refinery of the Future (RotF) in Houston. The company also thrives in high-performance computing (HPC), supporting a number of notable Fortune 50 clients. These successful initiatives have positioned CBT as an industry leader and have spurred explosive growth, increasing the company’s revenue by 55% from 2017-2019.

"The 50 Fastest Growing Women Owned/Led Companies are a trailblazing group of women who are leading some of the most successful businesses around the globe. At American Express, we are committed to supporting and backing the growth of women-owned and -led companies and are delighted to recognize these leaders for their success," said Jessica Ling, Vice President and General Manager, Marketing Strategy, Content and Experiences at American Express. "Not only do women-owned businesses fuel the economy with trillions of dollars in revenue and the millions of jobs they provide, many have also pivoted their offerings and business strategies to provide essential services and accommodate their employees, which has proven to be vital for navigating the pandemic."

"At a time when bright spots are few and far between, we are thrilled to celebrate the business accomplishments of these 50 inimitable leaders," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "American Express has made it possible to acknowledge the impressive influence women-owned and -led companies have in job creation and growing the global economy."

All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or -led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year. Applicants are not required to be WPO members.

For a full list of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Businesses, go to WPO’s official release.

ABOUT CBT

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator and technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying solutions for Fortune 50 clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions.

By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace.

CBT is in rarefied air with our experience bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT). Thanks to successful projects like the Refinery of the Future at Texmark Chemicals, CBT has become a recognized systems integrator with industry-leading companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), PTC, Intel, Aruba, National Instruments, RealWear, Antea, SparkCognition and more.

Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

