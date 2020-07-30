DUBLIN, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the food and beverage industry, proudly announces that Schnuck Markets, Inc. will use its iTradeFresh solution to streamline fresh inspection operations to ensure the Midwestern grocer continues offering customers the freshest produce possible.



“We’re excited to use iTradeFresh and add another dimension of insights and analytics to our fresh operations,” said Schnucks Vice President of Produce and Floral Mike Tipton. “It’s clear to us that manual inspection protocols are a thing of the past. Digitizing our processes and using new analytics we will gather at our distribution center will help us show more customers why Schnucks has the freshest produce in town.”

iTradeFresh adds insights and value to fresh inspection operations by:

providing a single repository for an organization’s quality standards so that inspection activities are consistent between distribution centers in different geographies

providing buyers and suppliers the ability to inspect produce according to each other’s standards

proactively alerting parties if an event has occurred that may affect the quality or disposition of incoming produce, through 3rd-party temperature tracking integrations

highlighting trends in rejected products and significantly reducing time spent addressing rejections

“iTrade is excited to help Schnucks gain critical visibility into its procurement operations,” comments Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “iTradeFresh customers love the value of clean, actionable supply chain data, and we look forward to having these insights form an important part of Schnucks’ future growth.”

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 8,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com