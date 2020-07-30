SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the GraphQL Summit, Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, announced the general availability of its new service, Hasura Cloud, that provides instant and secure access to data across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments with a unified GraphQL API. Hasura Cloud helps organizations create data-driven applications without costly investments in infrastructure or operational management. Hasura Cloud is based on Hasura’s successful enterprise-grade Hasura Pro product and brings new cloud-specific functionality such as dynamic data caching, auto-scaling, global availability and consumption-based pricing.



“Since announcing Hasura Cloud, thousands of people have tried it out and they’re really excited by what they can do with it. Customers really like the autoscaling features and the ability to generate tests based on production data. Quite a few customers are migrating their production workloads to Hasura Cloud and keeping on-site deployments for testing and local development so it’s great to be able to give them this choice and flexibility,” said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura.

Gopal is giving a talk on an approach to automated caching for public and private GraphQL APIs at the GraphQL Summit on Friday, July 31 at 9:45 a.m. PT: https://summit.graphql.com

Modern applications rely on access to data that increasingly lives in disparate systems. Instead of persisting with outdated approaches, like attempting to consolidate fast-moving operational data into static data warehouses or datalakes, Hasura provides a simple solution: connect applications by federating access to where the data lives, using a modern API-based approach that includes security, governance and scalability as standard features. Hasura’s proven technology helps developers quickly generate GraphQL-based APIs to access data where it is today so they can focus on building useful applications and not on reinventing infrastructure scaffolding.

With Hasura Cloud and its data federation capabilities, organizations can bridge new and old datasets regardless of location, helping developers quickly build new applications without needing to migrate large legacy datasets or getting locked into a specific vendor’s data platform. This flexibility helps organizations to move quickly as they adapt to the rapidly changing world around them without taking on huge operational complexity. Instead, they can react quickly and align the cost of operations with the value provided by these new applications.

“Maintaining infrastructure isn’t something we want to spend our time on. Why get good at something you dislike when you can simply eliminate it? With Hasura Cloud, we can concentrate on what matters—writing useful applications—and leave the infrastructure to Hasura,” said Ashwin Goyal from the New Initiatives team at Swiggy, India’s largest online food ordering and delivery platform.

Hasura Cloud uses GraphQL, an open-source data query and manipulation specification released in 2015 by Facebook, to automatically create programming interfaces (APIs) that developers use to access and manipulate data in modern applications. Hasura’s deep understanding of the way data is used allows Hasura Cloud to optimize data access with dynamic data caching and auto-scaling, improving performance for applications that have traditionally struggled to scale. Hasura Cloud takes care of the operational challenges so that organizations can concentrate on using their data to create value.

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

