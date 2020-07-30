30 July 2020

SECOND QUARTER 2020



Performance strongly impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, significant liquidity available to weather the crisis

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Anne-Marie Couderc, met today to approve the financial statements for the First Half 2020 and review the acceleration of the Group transformation plan.

SECOND QUARTER 2020

The Covid-19 crisis severely impacted the Second quarter 2020 results:

Revenue at 1,182 million euros, down 5,839 million compared to last year

Operating result at –1,553 million euros, down 1,976 million euros compared to last year

EBITDA loss minimalized to an average of 260 million euros per month compared to an initial estimate of 400 million euros thanks to effective cash preservation and cost control measures

Net income at -2,612 million euros, including an impairment on Airbus 380 and 340 aircraft at respectively -520 and -72 million euros, Covid-19 related over-hedging at -105 million euros, and restructuring provision at -227 million euros

Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 4.8x, compared to 1.5x at the end of 2019

The French and the Dutch governments have provided financial packages with conditions attached to increase competitiveness and achieve sustainability objectives. Thus at 30 June 2020 the Air France-KLM Group has 14.2 billion euros of liquidity or credit lines at its disposal to weather the crisis and restructure its business.

OUTLOOK

The Group has introduced stringent sanitary measures on board and, supported by the ongoing “Travel with Confidence” campaign, has seen a slow recovery of leisure demand in June and July 2020.

The airlines of the Group are carefully increasing capacity for the summer months, wherein overall capacity levels are managed based on continuously scrutinizing developments in market demand and government policies, including the opening of borders and slot moratoriums. The Group aims to rebuild its worldwide network step by step with a wide variety of destinations in the portfolio.

Nevertheless, there is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented than before the Covid-19 crisis, especially on the Long Haul network.

On this basis the Group expects:

Capacity in Available Seat kilometers at index 45 for the third quarter 2020 and at index 65 for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to last year.

Negative load factor developments for the third quarter 2020, particularly on long-haul network, and anticipates negative yield mix effects due to a delayed recovery in business compared to leisure motive traffic.

The Group has further reduced its capital expenditure plan for 2020 by an additional -0.3 billion euros to 2.1 billion euros. This is a reduction of -1.5 billion euros compared to the initial 2020 guidance of 3.6 billion euros.

The Group foresees a significantly negative EBITDA in the second half year 2020.

Air France-KLM Group Second quarter Half year 2020 Change 2020 Change Passengers (thousands) 1,217 -95.6% 19,328 -61.7% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK1 (€ cts) 3.88 -42.8% 5.57 -14.6% Operating result (€m) -1,553 -1,976 -2,368 -2,505 Net income – Group part (€m) -2,612 -2,709 -4,413 -4,186 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) -1,501 -1,609 -2,327 -2,677 Net debt at end of period (€m) 7,973 1,826





The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Anne-Marie Couderc, met on 30 July 2020 to approve the financial statements for the First Half 2020. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“The second quarter results demonstrate the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the activity of the Air France-KLM Group and of all airlines worldwide. The Group reported an operating loss of 1.5 billion euros for the quarter, with activity virtually at a standstill in April. The cost reduction and liquidity preservation measures rapidly implemented have nevertheless enabled our operational losses to be reduced. The exceptional support of the French and Dutch governments has provided Air France-KLM with the liquidity needed to weather the crisis and ensure a gradual recovery in business. However, the uncertainties linked to the health situation, the opening of borders and the general economic situation are very strong. We must also adapt to important changes in customers' behaviour. This context pushes us to accelerate our transformation to improve our economic and environmental performance according to the main pillars of our strategic plan. I am confident in our ability to implement these projects with our teams in order to emerge from this exceptional crisis.”

Business review

Network: Skeleton network operation in April and May 2020, slow resumption of traffic in June 2020 after lockdown easing across Europe

Network Second quarter Half year 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 938 -84.3% -84.4% 5,216 -53.1% -53.5% Scheduled revenues (€m) 827 -85.5% -85.6% 4,897 -53.8% -54.1% Operating result (€m) -1,123 -1,438 -1,436 -1,852 -1,906 -1,933

Second quarter 2020 revenues decreased by 84.4% at constant currency to 938 million euros. The operating result amounted to -1,123 million euros, a -1,436 million euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Measures are in place to preserve cash including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, deferral of supplier payments and partial activity for employees.

Passenger network: Skeleton operations to key cities in April and May, slow resumption of activity in June with reduced frequencies on a substantial part of the network routes

Second quarter Half year Passenger network 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 1,128 -95.1% 16,889 -60.4% Capacity (ASK m) 8,765 -88.4% 71,168 -51.1% Traffic (RPK m) 3,261 -95.1% 53,109 -58.3% Load factor 37.2% -51.4 pt 74.6% -12.9 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 372 -93.2% -93.2% 4,183 -58.4% -58.6% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 335 -93.6% -93.6% 4,006 -58.6% -58.9% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.83 -44.9% -45.1% 5.63 -15.4% -15.9%

The passenger network activity in April and May 2020 was, as anticipated due to the lock downs and travel restrictions, effectively reduced to a skeleton operation connecting our home markets to key cities and a number of routes with high cargo demand.

The slow resumption of traffic in June 2020 on the short and medium haul networks was a result of lockdown easing’s across Europe.

For the second quarter 2020 the unit revenues were strongly down at -45.1% at constant currency compared to last year due to low load factors, partially offset by higher yields.

Since we introduced the refund policy, nearly 3 million direct sales requests have been processed (concerning flights cancelled since mid-March), representing nearly 90% of the volume of ongoing direct sales customer requests. Requests from customers who have booked through travel agencies can now be made through the agencies (gradual opening by country).

To handle this exceptional volume of requests related to program adjustments, the size of the team in charge of reimbursements was multiplied by 10 at the height of the activity, reaching more than 600 people thanks to internal and external reinforcements to process our customers' requests as quickly as possible.

Cargo: Strong Cargo yields due to gap between industry capacity and demand in the second quarter 2020





Second quarter Half year Cargo business 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 149 -46.4% 392 -28.5% Capacity (ATK m) 1,581 -56.3% 4,772 -32.6% Traffic (RTK m) 1,180 -44.4% 3,013 -27.7% Load factor 74.7% +16.0 pt 63.1% +4.3 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 566 +6.0% +5.2% 1,032 -4.5% -5.6% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 491 +8.2% +7.4% 890 -4.0% -5.1% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 31.06 +147.6% +145.7% 18.65 +42.4% +40.8%

Global air cargo capacity is at the end of the second quarter 2020 approximately 27% lower than 2019 whereby industry air cargo load factors are the highest levels in past two years. The Cargo capacity of the Group has been down 56.3%, primarily driven by the reduction in belly capacity of passenger aircraft, with load factors strongly up 16.0 points for the quarter. Unit revenue were strongly positive for the second quarter 2020 up 145.7% compared to last year at constant currency.

On the demand side, world-wide air freight volumes are down due to Covid-19 crisis but are expected to rebound to 90 to 95% of pre Covid-19 levels in 2021. The supply-demand gap of the past months is foreseen to narrow as industry capacity supply will increase.

Transavia operating loss in the second quarter 2020 at -111 million euros, as fully impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Second quarter Half year Transavia 2020 Change 2020 Change Passengers (thousands) 90 -98.2% 2,439 -68.8% Capacity (ASK m) 277 -97.1% 5,169 -66.3% Traffic (RPK m) 181 -97.9% 4,636 -67.2% Load factor 65.3% -26.7 pt 89.7% -2.3 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 17 -96.6% 259 -65.0% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.47 +4.4% 4.74 -1.9% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 45.46 +871.8% 8.46 +71.4% Operating result (€m) -111 -164 -193 -176

The second quarter operating result ended 164 million euros lower compared to last year at an operational loss of -111 million euros, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Activity levels were close to zero in April and May 2020 with a progressive restart from early June, resulting in an activity level for the month of June 2020 of 8% compared to last year. Strict cash preservation measures are in place including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, deferral of supplier payments and partial activity measures.





Maintenance business operating result for Second quarter 2020 at -318 million euros, strongly impacted by Covid-19

Second quarter Half year Maintenance 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 501 -55.2% 1,640 -28.4% Third-party revenues (€m) 222 -57.8% -59.3% 716 -33.8% -36.0% Operating result (€m) -318 -370 -376 -321 -419 -430 Operating margin (%) -63.4% -68.1 pt -68.5 pt -19.6% -23.9 pt -24.3 pt

The Second quarter operating result stood at -318 million euros, a decrease of 370 million euros, highly impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Revenue highly declined in all three main businesses. In the second quarter, all clients of the E&M business have been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis resulting in a sharp decrease of revenues.

Operating costs have been reduced in the second quarter 2020 by a reduced maintenance activity level, partial activity pay schemes for employees and other initiated cost savings measures.

A provision had been posted in the operating result of the second quarter for around 210 million euros to take into account client situations including cash difficulties, fleet decreases and bankruptcies, and spare parts surplus due to the world wide fleet reductions expected as a result of the current crisis.

The E&M business is also strongly impacted by the activity decrease of the Air France-KLM Group airlines.



The Maintenance order book is assessed to 9.6 billion dollars at 30 June 2020 a decrease of 1.9 billion dollars compared to 31 December 2019, explained by the Covid-19 crisis effects already occurring and expected. The Maintenance business is carefully managing its external business, including agreements with clients on payment terms

Air France-KLM Group: Second quarter 2020 revenues down -83% and operating result down -1,976 million euros

Second quarter Half year 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Capacity (ASK m) 9,042 -89.4% 76,337 -52.5% Traffic (RPK m) 3,442 -95.5% 57,746 -59.2% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.88 -42.6% -42.8% 5.57 -14.0% -14.6% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 9.31 +27.8% +27.3% 6.73 -4.5% -5.2% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 26.48 +290.1% +351.2% 9.84 +41.1% +40.9% Revenues (€m) 1,182 -83.2% -83.3% 6,201 -52.2% -52.6% EBITDA (€m) -780 -1,947 -1942 -840 -2,451 -2,481 Operating result (€m) -1,553 -1,976 -1972 -2,368 -2,505 -2,537 Operating margin (%) -131.4% -137.4 pt -137.3 pt -38.2% -39.2 pt -39.5 pt Net income - Group part (€m) -2,612 -2,709 -4,413 -4,186

2019 results restated for LLP componentization accounting change and EU passenger compensation reclassification between revenues and external expenses

In the Second quarter 2020, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -1,553 million euros, down by 1,976 million euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -2,612 million euros in the second quarter 2020, a decrease of 2,709 million euros compared to last year, of which exceptional accounting items due to Covid-19: impairment for acceleration phase-out Airbus 380s -520 million euros and Airbus 340s -72 million euros, fuel “over hedge” -105 million euros and a restructuring costs provision for the KLM voluntary departure plan of -188 million euros and for Air France pilots Voluntary Departure Plan of - 37 million euros.

Fuel “over hedge” -105 million euros for the remainder of 2020:

As a result of capacity reductions compared to the end of March 2020 assumptions partly offset by higher fuel prices, the Group increased its position of over-hedging. The change in fair value, initially recognized in equity, has been recycled to “Other financial income and expenses”

Currencies had a positive 55 million euro impact on revenues and a negative 59 million euro effect on costs including currency hedging in the second quarter of 2020.

The Second quarter 2020 unit cost increased by 290%, primarily caused by Covid-19 related capacity reductions

On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were up 351% in the Second quarter 2020.

Group net employee costs were down 50.4% in the second quarter 2020 compared to last year, supported by partial activity implementation at Air France and KLM, release of temporary and hired staff and no profit sharing provisions to be made at both airlines. The average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) in the second quarter 2020 decreased by 4,000 compared to last year, including 2,400 hired staff.

Net debt up 1,826 million euros and leverage ratio at 4.8x

Second quarter Half year In € million 2020 Change 2020 Change Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) -1,161 -2,276 -1,331 -2,838 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -6 +0 -15 +0 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) 82 +97 543 -248 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) -1,085 -2,179 -803 -3,086 Net investments* (€m) -254 +481 -1,112 +319 Operating free cash flow (€m) -1,339 -1,698 -1,915 -2,767 Repayment of lease debt -162 +89 -412 +90 Adjusted operating free cash flow** -1,501 -1,609 -2,327 -2,677

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in the second quarter 2020 of -1,501 million euros, a decrease of 1,609 million euros compared to last year, mainly explained by an operating cash flow decline of 2,276 million euros, partly offset by a reduction in net investments of 481 million euros.

In € million 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Net debt 7,973 6,147 EBITDA trailing 12 months 1,678 4,128 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months 4.8 x 1.5 x





Both airlines results negatively impacted in the Second quarter 2020

Second quarter Half year 2020 Change 2020 Change Air France Group Operating result (€m) -1,058 -1,212 -1,594 -1,500 Operating margin (%) -189.5% -193.1 pt -44.6% -43.4 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) -493 -763 -768 -991 Operating margin (%) -70.3% -79.7 pt -27.0% -31.3 pt

OUTLOOK 2020

The Group has introduced stringent sanitary measures on board and, supported by the ongoing “Travel with Confidence” campaign, has seen a slow recovery of leisure demand in June 2020.

The airlines of the Group are carefully increasing capacity for the summer months, whereby overall capacity levels are managed based on continuously scrutinizing developments in market demand and government policies, including opening of the borders and slot moratoriums. The Group aims to rebuild its worldwide network step by step with a wide variety of destinations in the portfolio.

Nevertheless, there is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented than before the Covid-19 crisis, especially on the Long Haul network.

On this basis the Group expects:

Capacity in Available Seat kilometers at index 45 for the third quarter 2020 and at index 65 for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to last year.

Negative load factor developments for the third quarter 2020, particularly on long-haul network, and anticipates negative yield mix effects due to a delayed recovery in business compared to leisure motive traffic.

The Group foresees significantly negative EBITDA in the second half year 2020.

The French and the Dutch governments have provided financial packages with conditions attached to increase competitiveness and achieve sustainability objectives. Thus at 30 June 2020 the Air France-KLM Group has 14.2 billion euros of liquidity or credit lines at its disposal to weather the crisis and restructure its business.

Foreseen incidental elements with cash-impact in second half 2020:

Working Capital risk due to cash refunds of pre-paid ticket revenues estimated at 1.6 billion euros

Repayment of the currently drawn KLM revolving credit facilities 0.7 billion euros

The Hybrid bond with an outstanding principal; amount of 0.4 billion euros is intended to be repaid in full, the Group is considering refinancing options.

The Group has further reduced its capital expenditure plan for 2020 by an additional -0.3 billion euros to 2.1 billion euros. This is a reduction of -1.5 billion euros compared to the initial 2020 guidance of 3.6 billion euros.







DUE TO THE NEW REALITY AIR FRANCE-KLM GROUP ADAPTS AND ACCELERATES ITS TRANSFORMATION PLANS

The Group’s strategic orientations started to deliver results in 2019 and in early 2020. The Covid-19 crisis which commenced in Europe at the end of February 2020 had an unprecedented impact on the industry. The Group does not anticipate to return to the pre-crisis levels of global demand before several years.

In this context, the Group will look to continuously flex its activity to the development of demand for travel and will be adapting its capacity and commercial approach to adjust to the new reality. The Group expects to operate a capacity of Available Seat Kilometers for 2021 minimum -20% compared to 2019 and anticipates that a recovery to the pre-crisis capacity level will be reached by 2024.

Notwithstanding the current crisis situation, the principles of the Group’s go-forward plan remains unchanged, aiming to reinforce the Group’s competitive positioning by leveraging its strengths. The Group’s sustainability commitments are also reasserted, the Group has set specifically for Environment a 2030 commitment to reduce its CO2 emissions per passenger by 50% versus 2005. This is achieved by a multi-facet strategic solution with real reductions of CO2 due to modern fleet, optimization of fuel use, scale up of sustainable aviation fuel and compensation via market based measures including CO2 schemes and voluntary offsetting by the Air France and KLM customer programs.

In the post-Covid-19 world, the Air France-KLM Group needs to balance its medium-term focus on managing liquidity risk and optimizing Capex investments with the long-term focus on achieving increased competitiveness and sustainability targets. The Group plans to do this through the 5 key levers of labor, productivity, network, fleet and cost management.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis and in order to carry out its reconstruction plan, the Group and its airlines must significantly reduce the number of employees.

Air France's restructuring plan calls for a reduction of 6,560 FTEs, or minus 16% of the total number of FTEs by the end of 2022 and Hop!'s restructuring plan calls for a reduction of minus 1,020 FTEs, or minus 42% of the total number of FTEs by the end of 2022. These plans will be carried out with a focus on volunteering and solidarity between the different companies in the group.

In addition, the implementation of the partial activity (without compensation for lost wages) and the application of the variable remuneration system for pilots and flight attendants (MGA) have made it possible to reduce the wage bill. Air France has also announced a policy of salary moderation through the suspension of negotiations on the profit-sharing scheme for the years 2020/21/22 and the freezing of general and individual increases (excluding promotion and seniority). Discussions may also be launched to identify and define, beyond the announced staff reductions, the savings required to meet the economic trajectory.

In the Netherlands, KLM’s restructuring plan contains a significant reduction of FTE’s compared to preCovid-19. KLM has already launched a voluntary departure plan to which 2,000 staff (in FTE) have subscribed at the closing deadline. Also the departures due to stoppage of external and temporary contracts will contribute to this plan. The next steps in the social plan to achieve these reductions will be discussed by KLM with unions.

KLM will announce their full restructuring plan by October 2020. In addition, as imposed by the Dutch State, adjustment of labour conditions for employees who earn above a certain threshold is conditional to the full drawing of State financing. These adjustments are under discussion with labour representatives.

Future competitiveness and sustainability ambitions are largely linked to network and fleet decisions. Mid- and long-term fleet investments drive the exit from the current crisis and are essential to achieve increased competitiveness and sustainability targets.

The Group therefore intends to keep the schedule as much as possible intact of committed fleet deliveries between 2021-2025, for which the Group is carefully considering financing options and is maintaining highest level of flexibility in fleet development to adapt in view of current uncertainty on the recovery trajectory.

In the context of the Covid-19 crisis the Group vows to accelerate its key transformation initiatives and all non-essential investments and expense are to be minimized.

Key measures, to improve structurally the future unit costs, are being implemented including a stringent policy to cancel or delay non-essential non-fleet capex investments, including IT, Ground and real-estate investment projects, the implementation of a control tower procedure on controllable external expenses and a freeze on contracting of external staff. In addition, new transformational initiatives to further simplify the organization and processes have been identified and added to the objectives.

With the reduction in capacity, consequential organizational restructuring and acceleration of transformations the Group is realigning to the new reality. The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with a delay of 1 year, confirming the objective for 2025 to reach an operating margin of 7% to 8% and positive operating free cash flow in 2023. The capex investment level for 2021 to 2024 will be around 3 billion euros per year on average, it remains largely flexible.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the Air France-KLM Group is continuing its reflections initiated last April on the plan to strengthen the Group's equity and quasi-equity by May 2021, subject to market conditions.

Limited review procedures were carried out by the external auditors. Their limited review report was issued following the Board meeting.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on 31 July 2020 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Gagey (CFO) will be held on 31 July 2020 at 08.30 CET.



Income Statement

Second quarter Half year €m 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Sales 1,182 7,021 -83.2% 6,201 12,963 -52.2% Other revenues 0 0 nm 0 0 nm Revenues 1,182 7,021 -83.2% 6,201 12,963 -52.2% Aircraft fuel -213 -1,404 -84.8% -1,397 -2,605 -46.4% Chartering costs -24 -135 -82.2% -114 -269 -57.6% Landing fees and en route charges -91 -506 -82.0% -478 -941 -49.2% Catering -14 -208 -93.3% -178 -395 -54.9% Handling charges and other operating costs -82 -430 -80.9% -441 -840 -47.5% Aircraft maintenance costs -298 -645 -53.8% -912 -1,296 -29.6% Commercial and distribution costs -36 -267 -86.5% -230 -517 -55.5% Other external expenses -270 -432 -37.5% -673 -872 -22.8% Salaries and related costs -1,016 -2,048 -50.4% -2,931 -4,020 -27.1% Taxes other than income taxes -24 -41 -41.5% -80 -93 -14.0% Other income and expenses 106 262 -59.5% 393 495 -20.6% EBITDA -780 1,167 nm -840 1,610 nm Amortization, depreciation and provisions -773 -744 +3.9% -1,527 -1,473 +3.7% Income from current operations -1,553 423 nm -2,368 137 nm Sales of aircraft equipment 25 10 +150.0% 24 23 +4.3% Other non-current income and expenses -809 -35 +2,212.2% -854 -32 nm Income from operating activities -2,337 398 nm -3,198 130 nm Cost of financial debt -113 -115 -1.7% -215 -221 -2.7% Income from cash and cash equivalent 6 14 -57.1% 12 27 -55.6% Net cost of financial debt -107 -101 +5.9% -203 -194 +4.6% Other financial income and expenses -68 -40 +68.8% -733 -133 +451.1% Income before tax -2,512 257 nm -4,134 -197 +1,994.6% Income taxes -81 -165 -50.9% -254 -37 +586.5% Net income of consolidated companies -2,593 92 nm -4,388 -234 +1,772.3% Share of profits (losses) of associates -21 6 nm -29 8 nm Net income for the period -2,614 98 nm -4,417 -226 +1,851.2% Minority interest -2 1 nm -4 1 nm Net income for the period – Group part -2,612 97 nm -4,413 -227 +1,944%

2019 results restated (with a similar impact in both years) for limited life parts componentization accounting change.



Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 €m Goodwill 217 217 Intangible assets 1,282 1,305 Flight equipment 10,919 11,334 Other property, plant and equipment 1,551 1,580 Right-of-use assets 4,938 5,173 Investments in equity associates 267 307 Pension assets 254 420 Other financial assets 1,071 1,096 Deferred tax assets 282 523 Other non-current assets 231 241 Total non-current assets 21,012 22,196 Other short-term financial assets 394 800 Inventories 647 737 Trade receivables 1,354 2,164 Other current assets 1,107 1,123 Cash and cash equivalents 4,796 3,715 Total current assets 8,298 8,539 Total assets 29,310 30,735





Liabilities and equity 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 In million euros Issued capital 429 429 Additional paid-in capital 4,139 4,139 Treasury shares -67 -67 Perpetual 403 403 Reserves and retained earnings -7,463 -2,620 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -2,559 2,284 Non-controlling interests 10 15 Total Equity -2,549 2,299 Pension provisions 2,193 2,253 Return obligation liability and other provisions 3,797 3,750 Financial debt 8,364 6,271 Lease debt 2,891 3,149 Deferred tax liabilities 7 142 Other non-current liabilities 316 222 Total non-current liabilities 17,568 15,787 Return obligation liability and other provisions 1,007 714 Current portion of financial debt 1,836 842 Current portion of lease debt 1,018 971 Trade payables 1,476 2,379 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 3,619 3,289 Frequent flyer program 898 848 Other current liabilities 4,434 3,602 Bank overdrafts 3 4 Total current liabilities 14,291 12,649 Total equity and liabilities 29,310 30,735





Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 30 June 2020

€m 30 Jun 2020 30 Jun 2019 Net income from continuing operations -4,417 -226 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 1,527 1,473 Financial provisions 88 108 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets -36 -31 Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates 0 -2 Derivatives – non monetary result 224 24 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 74 56 Impairment 639 0 Other non-monetary items 282 64 Share of (profits) losses of associates 29 -8 Deferred taxes 244 34 Financial Capacity -1,346 1,492 (Increase) / decrease in inventories 59 -73 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables 703 -371 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables -875 24 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales 378 1,266 Change in other receivables and payables 278 -55 Change in working capital requirements 543 791 Net cash flow from operating activities -803 2,283 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -1,284 -1,507 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 172 76 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 357 8 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -1 0 Dividends received 0 7 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months -3 20 Net cash flow used in investing activities -759 -1,396 Increase of equity due to new convertible bond 0 54 Perpetual (including premium) 0 0 Issuance of debt 5,014 762 Repayment on financial debt -1,993 -338 Payments on lease debt -412 -502 Decrease (increase ) in loans, net 52 -14 Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid 0 -1 Net cash flow from financing activities 2,661 -39 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -17 -13 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 1,082 835 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 3,711 3,580 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 4,793 4,415 Change in treasury of discontinued operations 0 0





Key Performance Indicators

Restated net result, group share

Second quarter Half year In million euros 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/(loss), Group share -2,612 97 -4,413 -227 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net -68 -20 74 56 Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (derivatives) -208 5 224 -20 Non-current income and expenses 784 25 830 7 Tax impact on gross adjustments net result -140 -3 -317 -13 Restated net income/(loss), group part -2,244 104 -3,602 -197 Coupons on perpetual -4 -4 -9 -8 Restated net income/(loss), group share including coupons on perpetual (used to calculate earnings per share) -2,248 100 -3,611 -205 Restated net income/(loss) per share (in €) -5.26 0.23 -8.45 -0.48

Return on capital employed (ROCE)1

In million euros 30 Jun 2020 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 Jun 2019 31

Mar 2019 31 Dec 2018 30

Sep 2018 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,500 1,564 1,522 1,481 1,465 1,485 1,411 1,391 Flight equipment 10,919 11,465 11,334 10,905 10,747 10,456 10,308 10,401 Other property, plant and equipment 1,551 1,579 1,580 1,554 1,530 1,504 1,503 1,462 Right of use assets 4,938 5,119 5,173 5,212 5,470 5,453 5,664 5,596 Investments in equity associates 267 299 307 310 305 306 311 299 Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits 133 142 140 131 125 127 125 116 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,130 -4,190 -4,058 -4,105 -3,888 -3,907 -3,760 -3,676 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -6,779 -6,650 -6,310 -6,285 -6,957 -6,938 -6,133 -5,851 Capital employed 8,399 9,328 9,688 9,203 8,797 8,486 9,429 9,738 Average capital employed (A) 9,155 9,113 Adjusted results from current operations -1,364 1,278 - Dividends received -1 -2 - Share of profits (losses) of associates -15 23 - Normative income tax 447 -360 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) -933 939 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) -10.2% 10.3%





Net debt

Balance sheet at €m 30 Jun 2020 31 Dec 2019 Financial debt 9,978 6,886 Lease debt 3,822 4,029 Currency hedge on financial debt -4 4 Accrued interest -56 -62 Gross financial debt (A) 13,740 10,857 Cash and cash equivalents 4,796 3,715 Marketable securities 110 111 Cash securities 309 300 Deposits (bonds) 552 585 Bank overdrafts -3 -4 Others 3 3 Net cash (B) 5,767 4,710 Net debt (A) – (B) 7,973 6,147

Adjusted operating free cash flow

Second quarter Half year €m 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations -1,085 1,094 -803 2,283 Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -415 -770 -1,284 -1,507 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 161 35 172 76 Operating free cash flow -1,339 359 -1,915 852 Payments on lease debt -162 -251 -412 -502 Adjusted operating free cash flow -1,501 108 -2,327 350

Operating cash burn





Second Quarter First Half 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA -780 1,167 -840 1,610 Provisions (CO2 and other) -39 -16 -33 -6 Correction of spare parts inventory -1 0 0 2 Addition to pension provisions 77 67 154 133 Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out) -47 -49 -95 -96 Payment linked with shares 0 -1 -2 0 Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals) 43 40 41 43 Income from operation activities - cash impact -747 1,208 -775 1,686 Restructuring costs -6 -6 -15 -11 Other non-current income and expenses 0 -2 -1 0 Cost of financial debt -105 -108 -200 -212 Financial income 0 7 2 14 Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss 6 2 -1 15 Termination of trading hedges - cash -310 0 -322 0 Current income tax -3 5 -10 -3 Other financial charges & expenses - cash -3 -2 -26 -4 Other elements 1 7 1 7 Financial capacity -1,166 1,104 -1,346 1,492

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

Second quarter Half year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (in €m) 1,182 7,021 6,201 12,963 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- 1,553 -423 2,368 -137 Total operating expense (in €m) 2,735 6,598 8,568 12,826 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -37 -203 -177 -370 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -75 -80 -142 -153 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -222 -527 -716 -1,081 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) -1 5 -14 0 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -5 -8 -11 -16 Net cost (in €m) 2,395 5,784 7,508 11,205 Capacity produced, reported in ASK* 9,042 85,207 76,337 160,793 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 26.48 6.79 9.84 6.97 Gross change 290.1% 41.1% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) 29 44 Change at constant currency 288.2% 40.6% Capacity effect on net cost -5,216 -5,937 Fuel price effect (in €m) -66 17 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 26.48 5.87 9.84 6.98 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis +351.2% +40.9%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

Second quarter Half year 2020 Change 2020 Change Revenue (in €m) 558 -86.9% 3,574 -55.0% EBITDA (in €m) -566 -1,191 -634 -1,480 Operating result (en m€) -1,058 -1,212 -1,594 -1,500 Operating margin (%) -189.5% -193.1 pt -44.6% -43.4 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -790 -1,394 -916 -916 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -141.5% -155.6 pt -25.6% -25.6 pt





KLM Group



Second quarter Half year 2020 Change 2020 Change Revenue (in €m) 701 -75.7% 2,841 -45.9% EBITDA (in €m) -212 -752 -200 -951 Operating result (en m€) -493 -763 -768 -991 Operating margin (%) -70.3% -79.7 pt -27.0% -31.3 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -358 -868 -373 -373 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -51.1% -68.8 pt -13.1% -13.1 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 30 June 2020

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/19 B747-400 6 6 6 3 -5 B777-300 43 14 17 18 22 57 57 B777-200 25 15 26 14 40 40 B787-9 9 13 7 3 12 22 22 B787-10 5 3 2 5 5 1 A380-800 10 2 3 5 10 -10 A350-900 6 2 4 6 5 2 A340-300 4 4 4 -4 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 8 11 12 23 23 Total Long-Haul 112 66 0 78 30 70 178 160 -16 B737-900 5 2 3 5 5 B737-800 31 75 29 10 67 106 106 2 B737-700 16 7 3 5 15 23 23 A321 20 11 9 20 20 A320 44 3 5 36 44 43 A319 33 14 19 33 33 A318 18 8 10 18 18 Total Medium-Haul 115 52 82 70 20 159 249 248 2 ATR72-600 2 2 2 -2 ATR72-500 ATR42-500 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 14 Canadair Jet 700 11 11 11 10 Embraer 190 16 32 9 12 27 48 48 1 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 10 5 15 15 Embraer 145 15 15 15 -7 Total Regional 73 49 0 62 26 34 122 104 -14 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 6 0 0 6 6 0 Total 302 171 82 216 76 263 555 518 -28

SECOND QUARTER 2020 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q2 Year to date Total Passenger network* 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,128 22,908 (95.1%) 16,889 42,655 (60.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,261 67,022 (95.1%) 53,109 127,243 (58.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,764 75,684 (88.4%) 71,168 145,444 (51.1%) Load factor (%) 37.2% 88.6% (51.3) 74.6% 87.5% (12.9) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 339 7,107 (95.2%) 5,853 13,629 (57.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,592 53,674 (95.2%) 44,078 103,154 (57.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,614 60,136 (87.3%) 58,851 116,734 (49.6%) Load factor (%) 34.0% 89.3% (55.2) 74.9% 88.4% (13.5) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 106 2,374 (95.5%) 1,586 4,056 (60.9%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 755 16,881 (95.5%) 11,335 28,886 (60.8%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,499 18,719 (86.6%) 15,812 32,660 (51.6%) Load factor (%) 30.2% 90.2% (59.9) 71.7% 88.4% (16.8) Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 42 874 (95.1%) 873 1,795 (51.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 416 8,369 (95.0%) 8,235 17,073 (51.8%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,048 9,452 (88.9%) 10,347 19,174 (46.0%) Load factor (%) 39.7% 88.5% (48.8) 79.6% 89.0% (9.5) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 74 1,677 (95.6%) 1,188 3,246 (63.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 656 14,704 (95.5%) 10,278 28,333 (63.7%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,542 16,103 (84.2%) 14,666 31,281 (53.1%) Load factor (%) 25.8% 91.3% (65.5) 70.1% 90.6% (20.5) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 47 1,306 (96.4%) 1,235 2,636 (53.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 269 7,343 (96.3%) 7,150 14,953 (52.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 487 8,700 (94.4%) 9,150 18,076 (49.4%) Load factor (%) 55.3% 84.4% (29.1) 78.1% 82.7% (4.6) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 70 876 (92.0%) 972 1,896 (48.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 495 6,378 (92.2%) 7,080 13,908 (49.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,038 7,162 (85.5%) 8,876 15,543 (42.9%) Load factor (%) 47.7% 89.0% (41.4) 79.8% 89.5% (9.7) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 788 15,801 (95.0%) 11,036 29,026 (62.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 669 13,349 (95.0%) 9,031 24,090 (62.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,151 15,548 (92.6%) 12,317 28,711 (57.1%) Load factor (%) 58.1% 85.9% (27.7) 73.3% 83.9% (10.6)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q2 Year to date Transavia 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 90 4,894 (98.2%) 2,439 7,823 (68.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 181 8,753 (97.9%) 4,636 14,122 (67.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 277 9,527 (97.1%) 5,169 15,353 (66.3%) Load factor (%) 65.3% 91.9% (26.6) 89.7% 92.0% (2.3)

Total group passenger activity**

Q2 Year to date Total group** 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,217 27,802 (95.6%) 19,328 50,478 (61.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,442 75,776 (95.5%) 57,746 141,365 (59.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,042 85,211 (89.4%) 76,337 160,798 (52.5%) Load factor (%) 38.1% 88.9% (50.9) 75.6% 87.9% (12.3)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q2 Year to date Total Group 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,180 2,122 (44.4%) 3,012 4,169 (27.7%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,581 3,630 (56.5%) 4,772 7,093 (32.7%) Load factor (%) 74.7% 58.5% 16.2 63.1% 58.8% 4.3





Air France activity

Q2 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 662 13,668 (95.2%) 10,149 25,676 (60.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,661 38,914 (95.7%) 30,855 74,265 (58.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,637 44,481 (91.8%) 40,320 85,845 (53.0%) Load factor (%) 45.7% 87.5% (41.8) 76.5% 86.5% (10.0)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 179 4,202 (95.7%) 3,460 8,090 (57.2%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,255 30,981 (95.9%) 25,426 59,815 (57.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,985 35,043 (91.5%) 32,906 68,280 (51.8%) Load factor (%) 42.1% 88.4% (46.4) 77.3% 87.6% (10.3)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 483 9,467 (94.9%) 6,688 17,586 (62.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 406 7,933 (94.9%) 5,429 14,449 (62.4%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 652 9,438 (93.1%) 7,415 17,565 (57.8%) Load factor (%) 62.2% 84.1% (21.8) 73.2% 82.3% (9.0)





Q2 Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 382 948 (59.7%) 1,197 1,867 (35.9%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 630 1,807 (65.1%) 2,251 3,543 (36.5%) Load factor (%) 60.6% 52.5% 8.1 53.2% 52.7% 0.5

KLM activity

Q2 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 465 9,240 (95.0%) 6,741 16,979 (60.3%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,600 28,108 (94.3%) 22,254 52,979 (58.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,127 31,203 (83.6%) 30,848 59,599 (48.2%) Load factor (%) 31.2% 90.1% (58.9) 72.1% 88.9% (16.7)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 160 2,906 (94.5%) 2,392 5,538 (56.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,337 22,692 (94.1%) 18,652 43,338 (57.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,629 25,093 (81.6%) 25,945 48,454 (46.5%) Load factor (%) 28.9% 90.4% (61.5) 71.9% 89.4% (17.6)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 305 6,334 (95.2%) 4,348 11,441 (62.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 263 5,416 (95.1%) 3,602 9,640 (62.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 499 6,110 (91.8%) 4,902 11,145 (56.0%) Load factor (%) 52.8% 88.6% (35.9) 73.5% 86.5% (13.0)





Q2 Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 798 1,174 (32.0%) 1,816 2,302 (21.1%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 950 1,823 (47.9%) 2,521 3,549 (29.0%) Load factor (%) 84.0% 64.4% 19.6 72.0% 64.9% 7.2













1 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency







1 The definition of ROCE has been revised to take into account the seasonal effects of the activity.







Attachment