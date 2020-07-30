New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Powder Metallurgy Parts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900175/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$30.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Powder Metallurgy Parts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Diamet Corporation

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

Erasteel SAS

H.C. Starck GmbH

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation

Kennametal, Inc.

Miba AG

PMG Holding GmbH

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts

Global Competitor Market Shares

Powder Metallurgy Parts Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Automotive Industry -The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products

Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA)

Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA)

Diamet Corporation (Japan)

Erasteel SAS (France)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA)

Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA)

Hoeganaes Corp. (USA)

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Höganäs AB (Sweden)

JFE Steel Corp. (Japan)

Miba AG (Austria)

PMG Holding GmbH (Germany)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market

MIM PM Components Set to Flourish

Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality

VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles

Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts

Future Growth for the PM Industry

Diversification

Sustainability

Investments in Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Powder Metallurgy Parts Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Powder Metallurgy Parts Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ferrous Metals (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ferrous Metals (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ferrous Metals (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Ferrous Metals (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Ferrous Metals (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Ferrous Metals (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aerospace (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aerospace (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Powder Metallurgy Parts Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Canadian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Powder Metallurgy Parts: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Powder

Metallurgy Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Powder Metallurgy Parts Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Powder Metallurgy Parts Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Powder Metallurgy Parts Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Powder Metallurgy Parts Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Powder Metallurgy Parts:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Powder Metallurgy Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Spanish Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Powder Metallurgy Parts Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 98: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Powder Metallurgy Parts Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Powder Metallurgy Parts Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 121: Indian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Powder Metallurgy

Parts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Powder Metallurgy Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Powder Metallurgy Parts Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Powder Metallurgy Parts Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Powder Metallurgy Parts Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Powder Metallurgy Parts Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Powder Metallurgy Parts: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Powder

Metallurgy Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Powder Metallurgy Parts Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Powder Metallurgy Parts

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Powder Metallurgy Parts

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Powder Metallurgy Parts Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Powder Metallurgy Parts Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

