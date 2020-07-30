TAMPA, FL, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, is launching a comprehensive Field Training Solution for law enforcement departments to manage and monitor their Field Training Officer (FTO) programs.

Now available through TargetSolutions, Vector’s brand focused on operations management innovations for public safety agencies, this centralized training package built specifically for overseeing the FTO program for law enforcement professionals allows agencies to assign essential training, deliver policies, verify acknowledgement, and manage daily observation reports from one location. The three-part system not only makes it easier to provide training, but it also helps to increase safety measures in the field by ensuring accurate documentation and accountability for every single officer.

“For law enforcement agencies, documentation is everything,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. “With the release of the new Field Training Solution, police departments can easily access and track daily observation reports as a crucial component to their FTO program. With a comprehensive solution, agencies can make sure every member is up to date in their training, understands new policies, and is able to perform in the field.”

The creation of the Field Training Solution makes Vector’s TargetSolutions brand a complete solution for managing an FTO program. This integrated application enables agencies to document the progress of personnel as they move through each phase of their training program.

