New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PVC Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900172/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stabilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Impact Modifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $963.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The PVC Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$963.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Processing Aids Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Processing Aids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$479.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$641.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$659.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900172/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
PVC Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: PVC Additives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: PVC Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: PVC Additives Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Stabilizers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Stabilizers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Stabilizers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Impact Modifiers (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Impact Modifiers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Impact Modifiers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Processing Aids (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Processing Aids (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Processing Aids (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Plasticizers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Plasticizers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Plasticizers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Lubricants (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Lubricants (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Lubricants (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Pipes & Fittings (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pipes & Fittings (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pipes & Fittings (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Profiles & Tubing (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Profiles & Tubing (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Profiles & Tubing (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Rigid Sheet & Panel (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Rigid Sheet & Panel (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Rigid Sheet & Panel (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Bottles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Bottles (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Bottles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Wires & Cables (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Wires & Cables (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 39: Wires & Cables (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US PVC Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: PVC Additives Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian PVC Additives Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: PVC Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: PVC Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for PVC Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: PVC Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC
Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese PVC Additives Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for PVC Additives in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: PVC Additives Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European PVC Additives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European PVC Additives Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: PVC Additives Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European PVC Additives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: PVC Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European PVC Additives Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: PVC Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: PVC Additives Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French PVC Additives Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: PVC Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French PVC Additives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French PVC Additives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: PVC Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: German PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: PVC Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian PVC Additives Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for PVC Additives in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: PVC Additives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for PVC Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: PVC Additives Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC
Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish PVC Additives Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: PVC Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: PVC Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: PVC Additives Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe PVC Additives Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: PVC Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: PVC Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: PVC Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: PVC Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: PVC Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian PVC Additives Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: PVC Additives Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian PVC Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: PVC Additives Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 135: Indian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: PVC Additives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: PVC Additives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for PVC Additives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for PVC Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific PVC Additives Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American PVC Additives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: PVC Additives Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American PVC Additives Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American PVC Additives Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for PVC Additives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: PVC Additives Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: PVC Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean PVC Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: PVC Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: PVC Additives Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian PVC Additives Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: PVC Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian PVC Additives Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: PVC Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: PVC Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican PVC Additives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America PVC Additives Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America PVC Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America PVC Additives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: PVC Additives Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East PVC Additives Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: PVC Additives Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: PVC Additives Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East PVC Additives Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for PVC Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: PVC Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PVC
Additives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian PVC Additives Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: PVC Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli PVC Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: PVC Additives Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli PVC Additives Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 200: PVC Additives Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli PVC Additives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian PVC Additives Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: PVC Additives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian PVC Additives Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for PVC Additives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: PVC Additives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: PVC Additives Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates PVC Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: PVC Additives Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates PVC Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East PVC Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East PVC Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: PVC Additives Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East PVC Additives Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: PVC Additives Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African PVC Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: PVC Additives Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African PVC Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: PVC Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: PVC Additives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900172/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: