Denver, CO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) President, Ron Granger, announced today that he will retire at the end of his term in July 2021, concluding a 40-year career in academia.

"It has been a privilege to serve as president of Colorado Northwestern. I am very grateful to have spent the past 4 years working with the Spartan community – including our dedicated students, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumni – in advancing the institution’s mission of providing high quality, affordable education and workforce training for students and serving the state’s northwest region,” stated Granger.

Appointed in 2016, Granger has led CNCC’s Rangely and Craig campuses during times of unprecedented change and challenge in higher education. From the outset of his presidency, he enlisted the participation of representatives from the Colorado Northwestern community in redefining the institution’s mission and vision and in developing a new strategic plan that focused on ensuring student success by improving recruitment, retention, and graduation rates; hiring outstanding administrators, faculty and staff; enhancing program offerings; and expanding community and workforce partnerships.

“I take tremendous pride in the growth the college has experienced as a community ally, collaborator and leader, working with local, regional and state agencies to leverage resources and achieve shared goals," said Granger.

During Granger’s tenure as president, CNCC’s commitment to fiscal responsibility has been paramount. By instituting measures to prioritize expenditures and allocating resources carefully, CNCC has benefited from financial stability in an age where many institutions are struggling. Granger’s fiscal stewardship allowed for the increase of student scholarships and secured a half-million dollar grant to start a new cyber security program.

Additionally, Granger spearheaded several program expansions including workforce development, adult education, Paleontology, and several partnerships with Colorado universities.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to President Granger and his wife, Alisa, for all they do, and have done for CNCC and surrounding communities,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.

As the search for CNCC’s next president takes shape, the System is committed to ensuring a seamless transition to new leadership that will continue to effectively navigate these challenging times, sustain its progress and ensure a strong future.

Details about the search process, which will be national in scope and include outreach to CNCC’s employees, students, alumni, and community, will be announced in the coming months.

About Colorado Northwestern Community College

Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the northwest corner of Colorado. CNCC provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. Learn more at www.cncc.edu.

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 40 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college

Fiona Lytle Colorado Community College System (720) 393-9824 fiona.lytle@cccs.edu