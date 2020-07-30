NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cluny Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:CLN.H), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated July 28, 2020 with Teonan Biomedical Inc. (“Teonan”) for the proposed combination of the two companies (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction is intended to constitute the Company’s Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the TSXV) and would result in a reverse take-over of the Company by Teonan. Additional details with respect to the Proposed Transaction will be announced at a later date.



About Teonan

Teonan produces wellness beverages through its two brands, Teonan and Velada. Inspired by the relationships which ancient cultures had with sacred plants and mushrooms, Teonan’s line of beverages is primarily focused on immune support with a custom blend of functional mushrooms. Offered in a variety of flavours, its beverages are all probiotic, certified organic, vegan, dairy free, GMO free and gluten free. Teonan’s line of instant beverages are presently sold direct to consumers across North America via its online stores. Its second brand, Velada, operates under a Canadian cannabis license to produce a CBD infused version of the Teonan formulas. Teonan is continuously striving to further fortify the connection between people and nature’s therapeutic benefits through its beverages.

Teonan was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on October 30, 2014. ‎

For further information:

Cluny Capital Corp.

James Greig, Director

(778) 788-2745

james_greig@hotmail.com



The information provided in this news release regarding Teonan has been provided by Teonan and has not been independently verified by the Company.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

