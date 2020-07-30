Brentwood, TN, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently helped provide assistance to a local family in need through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The Andrew’s family home in Chattanooga, TN was severely damaged by a devastating tornado. Associa Cares provided the appreciative family with a financial grant to help pay for immediate essentials and get back into their home as soon as possible.

“Associa Cares was honored to help the Andrews family as they worked to rebuild and re-establish a safe and secure home,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares measures our success by the positive impact we create for families affected by crises. We are proud to play a small role in supporting families like the Andrews.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

