Class Period: Feb. 21, 2017 - July 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 28, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding FirstEnergy's internal controls, business practices and prospects. Specifically, Defendants touted FirstEnergy's legislative “solutions” to problems with its nuclear facilities, while concealing that these “solutions” centered on an illicit campaign to corrupt high-profile state legislators to secure legislation favoring the Company.

Over a nearly three-year period, FirstEnergy and its affiliates funneled more than $60 million to prominent state politicians and lobbyists, including Ohio Speaker Larry Householder, in order to secure the passage of favorable legislation. In addition, Defendants falsely represented that they were legally compliant. Defendants’ fraud artificially inflated FirstEnergy stock, enabling Company insiders to sell more than $17 million worth of their personally held shares.

But on July 21, 2020, federal agents announced the arrest of Householder and four others persons, including a prominent FirstEnergy lobbyist, in connection with a $60 million racketeering and bribery scheme. On this news, the price of FirstEnergy stock plummeted 45% in a single trading day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving FirstEnergy misled investors about the purpose and legality of Company expenditures,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

