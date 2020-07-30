PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies using its scalable PATrOL™ platform to address genetic diseases, announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020, being held on August 10 – 11.



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020:

Date: Tuesday, August 11th Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company’s website (click here)

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of secondary RNA structures. Using PATrOL™ technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic diseases.

