TUCSON, Ariz., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced three of its previously released Research Use Only (RUO) assays are now available for use with the Thermo Fisher Scientific Ion Torrent Ion S5 next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform.

With the release of the HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel, the HTG EdgeSeq Mouse mRNA Tumor Response Panel, and HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel, the entire HTG RUO profiling assay menu is now available on both the Illumina and the Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS platforms.

“We continue to see interest in our European market for our RUO profiling assays on both the Illumina and Thermo Fisher NGS platforms,” said Jean Claude Gerard, Senior Vice President, European Operations. “Having our entire RUO profiling assay menu now available on both NGS platforms allows us to address the needs of more customers regardless of which of these NGS platform technologies they have invested in.”

Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Offer, added, “The sequencer-agnostic approach of our HTG EdgeSeq chemistry provides greater flexibility to laboratories who have already invested in an NGS platform prior to adopting our technology. Expanding our existing RUO profiling assay menu to address additional sequencer functionalities removes an important barrier for new customers to adoption of our technology. We are committed to the expansion of our menu to meet the needs of our customers globally.”

The HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel is designed to enable investigators to explore areas of immune-oncology research, including tumor inflammation, immunophenotyping, immune-resistance pathways, and to characterize immune response in tumor environments. This panel was originally launched in August 2018.

The HTG EdgeSeq Mouse mRNA Tumor Response Panel is designed for use in mouse oncology models, enabling profiling earlier in the biomarker discovery process and was released in March 2019.

The HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel provides a comprehensive look into immune system dysfunction allowing for potential discovery of new biomarkers and predictive signatures of drug response in the autoimmune space. This panel was commercialized in October 2019.

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities of our technology. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risk that our HTG EdgeSeq RUO assays may not provide the expected benefits; risks associated with our ability to successfully commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; and our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com