BURNABY, British Columbia, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.



To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 4056993. The webcast will be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the

lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to

address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

