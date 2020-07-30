OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020:

Total revenue was $60.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 38% from $97.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and down 67% from $181.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.2 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $84.0 million, or $1.85 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2020 saw the release of a very important report prepared by the Rand Corporation for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The report was prepared at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess the reasonableness of our subsidiary Cobra’s Master Service Agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) for repairs to PREPA's electrical grid following Hurricane Maria. This detailed 77-page report found, among other things, that the selection of Cobra was reasonable, that PREPA adhered to procurement statutes and policies in awarding the contract to Cobra and that Cobra’s rates were reasonable. We believe these are important data points as we continue to pursue payment from PREPA for the quality work performed by our team.”

“In looking at our financial results, it is clear that our infrastructure services segment has turned a corner with gross margin increasing to 17% during the second quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA in this segment growing nearly 50% quarter-over-quarter for the last two consecutive quarters. The initiatives taken by our infrastructure management team have laid a solid foundation for growth.”

“While the oilfield portion of our service offerings have experienced significant challenges as of late given the current industry and macroeconomic environment, we continue to maintain our oilfield equipment and plan to be ready to ramp up our service lines once demand returns,” concluded Straehla.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $30.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 19% from $25.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 27% from $41.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, Mammoth had approximately 120 crews operating in the continental United States.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth's pressure pumping services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $16.6 million on 658 stages for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 62% from $43.6 million on 1,482 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 80% from $84.6 million on 1,717 stages for the three months ended June 30, 2019. On average, 1.9 of the Company's fleets were active for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to average utilization of 2.7 fleets during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an average utilization of 2.7 fleets during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 39% from $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 85% from $40.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company sold approximately 82,000 tons of sand during the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 66% from approximately 239,000 tons sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 90% from approximately 813,000 tons sold during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.18 per ton, an increase from the $13.67 per ton average sales price during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease from the $30.09 per ton average sales price during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 73% from $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 83% from $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decline is primarily due to reduced utilization. As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation, remote accommodations, oilfield equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 56% from $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 69% from $21.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Cash expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 3,720 $ 2,154 $ 3,969 $ 7,690 $ 11,384 Professional services 6,147 2,934 3,538 9,684 6,723 Other(a) 2,100 3,381 2,309 4,409 6,626 Total cash SG&A expense 11,967 8,469 9,816 21,783 24,733 Non-cash expenses: Bad debt provision 1,624 262 55 1,679 266 Stock based compensation 135 724 900 1,035 1,792 Total non-cash SG&A expense 1,759 986 955 2,714 2,058 Total SG&A expense $ 13,726 $ 9,455 $ 10,771 $ 24,497 $ 26,791

a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $18.0 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $89.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $18.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This available borrowing capacity reflects (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of June 30, 2020, Mammoth had total liquidity of $36.5 million.

As of July 29, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $16.3 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $88.2 million. As of July 29, 2020, the Company had $19.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This available borrowing capacity reflects (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Infrastructure services(a) $ 43 $ 2,177 $ 77 $ 120 $ 5,431 Pressure pumping services(b) 2,450 4,013 604 3,054 11,342 Natural sand proppant services(c) 354 990 521 875 1,975 Drilling services(d) 72 660 8 80 2,927 Other(e) 5 2,107 290 295 8,545 Total capital expenditures $ 2,924 $ 9,947 $ 1,500 $ 4,424 $ 30,220

a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.

b. Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.

c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.

e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-265-1561 in the U.S. and the international dial in is 216-562-0385. The conference ID for the call is 6816807. The conference call will also be webcast live on www.mammothenergy.com in the “Investors” section.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

For additional information about Mammoth, please visit its website at www.mammothenergy.com, where Mammoth routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “ensure,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecasts,” “predict,” “outlook,” “aim,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “would,” “may,” “probable,” “likely” and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and pressure pumping segments; risks relating to economic conditions; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers or customers; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; weather; natural disasters; litigation; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,025 $ 5,872 Accounts receivable, net 353,912 363,053 Receivables from related parties 27,316 7,523 Inventories 12,473 17,483 Prepaid expenses 6,236 12,354 Other current assets 740 695 Total current assets 418,702 406,980 Property, plant and equipment, net 293,150 352,772 Sand reserves 68,257 68,351 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,210 43,446 Intangible assets, net - customer relationships 496 583 Intangible assets, net - trade names 4,786 5,205 Goodwill 12,608 67,581 Other non-current assets 7,261 7,467 Total assets $ 838,470 $ 952,385 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 31,866 $ 39,220 Payables to related parties 14 526 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,741 40,754 Current operating lease liability 13,387 16,432 Income taxes payable 29,729 33,465 Total current liabilities 111,737 130,397 Long-term debt 89,250 80,000 Deferred income tax liabilities 37,593 36,873 Long-term operating lease liability 19,802 27,102 Asset retirement obligation 4,640 4,241 Other liabilities 5,383 5,031 Total liabilities 268,405 283,644 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,762,200 and 45,108,545 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 458 451 Additional paid in capital 536,333 535,094 Retained earnings 37,326 136,502 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,052 ) (3,306 ) Total equity 570,065 668,741 Total liabilities and equity $ 838,470 $ 952,385

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE Services revenue $ 44,878 $ 115,760 $ 68,845 $ 113,723 $ 308,861 Services revenue - related parties 8,650 36,837 18,013 26,663 80,910 Product revenue 4,706 18,362 8,650 13,356 30,671 Product revenue - related parties 1,875 10,861 1,875 3,750 23,516 Total revenue 60,109 181,820 97,383 157,492 443,958 COST AND EXPENSES Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $21,750, $25,597, $23,554, $45,305 and $51,280, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019) 42,255 132,688 70,697 112,952 290,794 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019) 97 2,650 101 198 3,363 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,346, $4,525, $2,309, $4,654 and $7,395, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019) 6,401 32,677 11,108 17,509 62,928 Selling, general and administrative 13,528 8,796 10,556 24,084 25,698 Selling, general and administrative - related parties 198 659 215 413 1,093 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 24,116 30,145 25,882 49,998 58,721 Impairment of goodwill — — 54,973 54,973 — Impairment of other long-lived assets — — 12,897 12,897 — Total cost and expenses 86,595 207,615 186,429 273,024 442,597 Operating (loss) income (26,486 ) (25,795 ) (89,046 ) (115,532 ) 1,361 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,471 ) (1,551 ) (1,638 ) (3,109 ) (2,074 ) Other, net 8,137 4,019 7,409 15,546 28,576 Other, net - related parties 1,133 — — 1,133 — Total other income 7,799 2,468 5,771 13,570 26,502 (Loss) income before income taxes (18,687 ) (23,327 ) (83,275 ) (101,962 ) 27,863 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,482 ) (12,438 ) 696 (2,786 ) 10,419 Net (loss) income $ (15,205 ) $ (10,889 ) $ (83,971 ) $ (99,176 ) $ 17,444 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($150), $92, $361, $211 and $182, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 668 350 (1,414 ) (746 ) 706 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (14,537 ) $ (10,539 ) $ (85,385 ) $ (99,922 ) $ 18,150 Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.85 ) $ (2.18 ) $ 0.39 Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.85 ) $ (2.18 ) $ 0.39 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 45,727 45,003 45,314 45,521 44,966 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 45,727 45,003 45,314 45,521 45,060 Dividends declared per share $ — $ 0.125 $ — $ — $ 0.25

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (99,176 ) $ 17,444 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock based compensation 1,246 2,233 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 49,998 58,721 Amortization of coil tubing strings 359 1,003 Amortization of debt origination costs 577 163 Bad debt expense 1,679 266 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,451 ) 176 Impairment of goodwill 54,973 — Impairment of other long-lived assets 12,897 — Deferred income taxes 931 (22,911 ) Other 623 (199 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,782 (48,530 ) Receivables from related parties (19,793 ) (26,236 ) Inventories 4,651 (1,815 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,079 1,115 Accounts payable (7,514 ) 7,366 Payables to related parties (512 ) 650 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,818 ) (17,129 ) Income taxes payable (3,697 ) (74,172 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,834 (101,855 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,348 ) (30,085 ) Purchases of property and equipment from related parties (76 ) (135 ) Contributions to equity investee — (680 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,544 2,465 Net cash used in investing activities (1,880 ) (28,435 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from lines of credit 22,800 108,000 Repayments of lines of credit (13,550 ) (25,964 ) Dividends paid — (11,219 ) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (914 ) (992 ) Debt issuance costs (1,000 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 7,336 69,825 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (137 ) 85 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 12,153 (60,380 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,872 67,625 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,025 $ 7,245 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,683 $ 1,830 Cash (received) paid for income taxes $ (6 ) $ 116,442 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,780 $ 2,339

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 30,579 $ 16,125 $ 6,237 $ 1,250 $ 5,918 $ — $ 60,109 Intersegment revenues — 446 — 25 580 (1,051 ) — Total revenue 30,579 16,571 6,237 1,275 6,498 (1,051 ) 60,109 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 25,368 8,744 6,025 2,027 6,589 — 48,753 Intersegment cost of revenues 27 333 28 21 642 (1,051 ) — Total cost of revenue 25,395 9,077 6,053 2,048 7,231 (1,051 ) 48,753 Selling, general and administrative 8,037 1,477 1,357 1,331 1,524 — 13,726 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,816 7,685 2,348 2,700 3,567 — 24,116 Operating loss (10,669 ) (1,668 ) (3,521 ) (4,804 ) (5,824 ) — (26,486 ) Interest expense, net 720 346 53 143 209 — 1,471 Other (income) expense, net (7,809 ) (1,179 ) (2 ) (298 ) 18 — (9,270 ) Loss before income taxes $ (3,580 ) $ (835 ) $ (3,572 ) $ (4,649 ) $ (6,051 ) $ — $ (18,687 )





Three months ended June 30, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 41,821 $ 82,973 $ 29,223 $ 7,450 $ 20,353 $ — $ 181,820 Intersegment revenues — 1,668 11,170 207 687 (13,732 ) — Total revenue 41,821 84,641 40,393 7,657 21,040 (13,732 ) 181,820 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 44,864 59,835 32,676 9,175 21,465 — 168,015 Intersegment cost of revenues — 11,797 1,141 229 643 (13,810 ) — Total cost of revenue 44,864 71,632 33,817 9,404 22,108 (13,810 ) 168,015 Selling, general and administrative 3,035 2,664 1,380 844 1,532 — 9,455 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,818 10,174 4,528 3,193 4,432 — 30,145 Operating (loss) income (13,896 ) 171 668 (5,784 ) (7,032 ) 78 (25,795 ) Interest expense, net 386 452 72 332 309 — 1,551 Other (income) expense, net (4,045 ) 9 (32 ) — 49 — (4,019 ) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (10,237 ) $ (290 ) $ 628 $ (6,116 ) $ (7,390 ) $ 78 $ (23,327 )





Three months ended March 31, 2020 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 25,705 $ 42,686 $ 10,154 $ 4,723 $ 14,115 $ — $ 97,383 Intersegment revenues — 936 95 55 775 (1,861 ) — Total revenue 25,705 43,622 10,249 4,778 14,890 (1,861 ) 97,383 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 26,946 26,208 10,657 5,635 12,460 — 81,906 Intersegment cost of revenues 8 627 302 130 794 (1,861 ) — Total cost of revenue 26,954 26,835 10,959 5,765 13,254 (1,861 ) 81,906 Selling, general and administrative 4,297 2,222 1,251 1,063 1,938 — 10,771 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,934 8,492 2,312 2,877 4,267 — 25,882 Impairment of goodwill — 53,406 — — 1,567 54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets — 4,203 — 326 8,368 — 12,897 Operating loss (13,480 ) (51,536 ) (4,273 ) (5,253 ) (14,504 ) — (89,046 ) Interest expense, net 757 293 61 268 259 — 1,638 Other (income) expense, net (7,276 ) (109 ) (37 ) 27 (14 ) — (7,409 ) Loss before income taxes $ (6,961 ) $ (51,720 ) $ (4,297 ) $ (5,548 ) $ (14,749 ) $ — $ (83,275 )





Six months ended June 30, 2020 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 56,285 $ 58,810 $ 16,391 $ 5,973 $ 20,033 $ — $ 157,492 Intersegment revenues — 1,382 95 81 1,354 (2,912 ) — Total revenue 56,285 60,192 16,486 6,054 21,387 (2,912 ) 157,492 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 52,314 34,952 16,682 7,662 19,049 — 130,659 Intersegment cost of revenues 35 961 329 152 1,435 (2,912 ) — Total cost of revenue 52,349 35,913 17,011 7,814 20,484 (2,912 ) 130,659 Selling, general and administrative 12,334 3,699 2,608 2,395 3,461 — 24,497 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 15,750 16,177 4,661 5,577 7,833 — 49,998 Impairment of goodwill — 53,406 — — 1,567 — 54,973 Impairment of other long-lived assets — 4,203 — 326 8,368 — 12,897 Operating loss (24,148 ) (53,206 ) (7,794 ) (10,058 ) (20,326 ) — (115,532 ) Interest expense, net 1,477 639 113 412 468 — 3,109 Other (income) expense, net (15,086 ) (1,288 ) (39 ) (271 ) 5 — (16,679 ) Loss before income taxes $ (10,539 ) $ (52,557 ) $ (7,868 ) $ (10,199 ) $ (20,799 ) $ — $ (101,962 )





Six months ended June 30, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 150,542 $ 173,568 $ 54,187 $ 21,026 $ 44,635 $ — $ 443,958 Intersegment revenues — 3,212 24,067 426 1,453 (29,158 ) — Total revenue 150,542 176,780 78,254 21,452 46,088 (29,158 ) 443,958 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 103,828 124,047 62,928 21,826 44,456 — 357,085 Intersegment cost of revenues — 25,334 2,188 501 1,195 (29,218 ) — Total cost of revenue 103,828 149,381 65,116 22,327 45,651 (29,218 ) 357,085 Selling, general and administrative 12,553 5,876 2,899 2,208 3,255 — 26,791 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 15,537 20,068 7,401 6,770 8,945 — 58,721 Operating income (loss) 18,624 1,455 2,838 (9,853 ) (11,763 ) 60 1,361 Interest expense, net 425 649 102 460 438 — 2,074 Other (income) expense, net (28,869 ) 8 (32 ) (22 ) 339 — (28,576 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 47,068 $ 798 $ 2,768 $ (10,291 ) $ (12,540 ) $ 60 $ 27,863

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES﻿

Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, acquisition related costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (15,205 ) $ (10,889 ) $ (83,971 ) $ (99,176 ) $ 17,444 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 24,116 30,145 25,882 49,998 58,721 Impairment of goodwill — — 54,973 54,973 — Impairment of other long-lived assets — — 12,897 12,897 — Acquisition related costs — 45 — — 45 Stock based compensation 196 944 1,049 1,246 2,233 Interest expense, net 1,471 1,551 1,638 3,109 2,074 Other income, net (9,270 ) (4,019 ) (7,409 ) (16,679 ) (28,576 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,482 ) (12,438 ) 696 (2,786 ) 10,419 Interest on trade accounts receivable 9,071 3,234 7,696 16,767 28,969 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,897 $ 8,573 $ 13,451 $ 20,349 $ 91,329

Infrastructure Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (4,529 ) $ 6,210 $ (9,452 ) $ (13,980 ) $ 41,875 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,816 7,818 7,934 15,750 15,537 Acquisition related costs — 12 — — 12 Stock based compensation 45 9 251 297 471 Interest expense 720 386 757 1,477 425 Other income, net (7,809 ) (4,045 ) (7,276 ) (15,086 ) (28,869 ) Provision for income taxes 949 (16,447 ) 2,491 3,440 5,193 Interest on trade accounts receivable 7,929 3,234 7,696 15,625 28,969 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,121 $ (2,823 ) $ 2,401 $ 7,523 $ 63,613

Pressure Pumping Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (835 ) $ (290 ) $ (51,720 ) $ (52,556 ) $ 798 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,685 10,174 8,492 16,177 20,068 Impairment of goodwill — — 53,406 53,406 — Impairment of other long-lived assets — — 4,203 4,203 — Acquisition related costs — 18 — — 18 Stock based compensation 53 489 335 388 899 Interest expense 346 452 293 639 649 Other (income) expense, net (1,179 ) 9 (109 ) (1,288 ) 8 Interest on trade accounts receivable 1,133 — — 1,133 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,203 $ 10,852 $ 14,900 $ 22,102 $ 22,440

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (3,572 ) $ 628 $ (4,297 ) $ (7,868 ) $ 2,768 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 2,348 4,528 2,312 4,661 7,401 Acquisition related costs — 8 — — 8 Stock based compensation 45 236 225 271 439 Interest expense 53 72 61 113 102 Other income, net (2 ) (32 ) (37 ) (39 ) (32 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,128 ) $ 5,440 $ (1,736 ) $ (2,862 ) $ 10,686

Drilling Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net loss $ (4,649 ) $ (6,116 ) $ (5,548 ) $ (10,199 ) $ (10,291 ) Depreciation expense 2,700 3,193 2,877 5,577 6,770 Impairment of other long-lived assets — — 326 326 — Acquisition related costs — 2 — — 2 Stock based compensation 34 88 94 128 189 Interest expense 143 332 268 412 460 Other (income) expense, net (298 ) — 27 (271 ) (22 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,070 ) $ (2,501 ) $ (1,956 ) $ (4,027 ) $ (2,892 )

Other Services(a)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net loss $ (1,620 ) $ (11,399 ) $ (12,954 ) $ (14,573 ) $ (17,766 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 3,567 4,432 4,267 7,833 8,945 Impairment of goodwill — — 1,567 1,567 — Impairment of other long-lived assets — — 8,368 8,368 — Acquisition related costs — 5 — — 5 Stock based compensation 19 122 144 162 235 Interest expense, net 209 309 259 468 438 Other expense (income), net 18 49 (14 ) 5 339 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,431 ) 4,009 (1,795 ) (6,226 ) 5,226 Interest on trade accounts receivable 9 — — 9 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,229 ) $ (2,473 ) $ (158 ) $ (2,387 ) $ (2,578 )

a. Includes results for Mammoth's coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, oilfield equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.