OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020:

Total revenue was $60.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 38% from $97.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and down 67% from $181.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.2 million, or $0.33 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $84.0 million, or $1.85 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2020 saw the release of a very important report prepared by the Rand Corporation for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The report was prepared at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess the reasonableness of our subsidiary Cobra’s Master Service Agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) for repairs to PREPA's electrical grid following Hurricane Maria. This detailed 77-page report found, among other things, that the selection of Cobra was reasonable, that PREPA adhered to procurement statutes and policies in awarding the contract to Cobra and that Cobra’s rates were reasonable.  We believe these are important data points as we continue to pursue payment from PREPA for the quality work performed by our team.”

“In looking at our financial results, it is clear that our infrastructure services segment has turned a corner with gross margin increasing to 17% during the second quarter of 2020 and Adjusted EBITDA in this segment growing nearly 50% quarter-over-quarter for the last two consecutive quarters. The initiatives taken by our infrastructure management team have laid a solid foundation for growth.”

“While the oilfield portion of our service offerings have experienced significant challenges as of late given the current industry and macroeconomic environment, we continue to maintain our oilfield equipment and plan to be ready to ramp up our service lines once demand returns,” concluded Straehla. 

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $30.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 19% from $25.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 27% from $41.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, Mammoth had approximately 120 crews operating in the continental United States.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth's pressure pumping services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $16.6 million on 658 stages for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 62% from $43.6 million on 1,482 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 80% from $84.6 million on 1,717 stages for the three months ended June 30, 2019. On average, 1.9 of the Company's fleets were active for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to average utilization of 2.7 fleets during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and an average utilization of 2.7 fleets during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 39% from $10.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 85% from $40.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company sold approximately 82,000 tons of sand during the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 66% from approximately 239,000 tons sold during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 90% from approximately 813,000 tons sold during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $15.18 per ton, an increase from the $13.67 per ton average sales price during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease from the $30.09 per ton average sales price during the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 73% from $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 83% from $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decline is primarily due to reduced utilization. As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation, remote accommodations, oilfield equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 56% from $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 69% from $21.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Cash expenses:         
Compensation and benefits$3,720  $2,154  $3,969  $7,690  $11,384 
Professional services6,147  2,934  3,538  9,684  6,723 
Other(a)2,100  3,381  2,309  4,409  6,626 
Total cash SG&A expense11,967  8,469  9,816  21,783  24,733 
Non-cash expenses:         
Bad debt provision1,624  262  55  1,679  266 
Stock based compensation135  724  900  1,035  1,792 
Total non-cash SG&A expense1,759  986  955  2,714  2,058 
Total SG&A expense$13,726  $9,455  $10,771  $24,497  $26,791 
                    

a.     Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $18.0 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $89.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $18.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This available borrowing capacity reflects (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of June 30, 2020, Mammoth had total liquidity of $36.5 million.

As of July 29, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $16.3 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $88.2 million. As of July 29, 2020, the Company had $19.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This available borrowing capacity reflects (i) a minimum excess availability covenant of 10% of the maximum revolving advance amount and (ii) $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Infrastructure services(a)$43  $2,177  $77  $120  $5,431 
Pressure pumping services(b)2,450  4,013  604  3,054  11,342 
Natural sand proppant services(c)354  990  521  875  1,975 
Drilling services(d)72  660  8  80  2,927 
Other(e)5  2,107  290  295  8,545 
Total capital expenditures$2,924  $9,947  $1,500  $4,424  $30,220 
                    

a.     Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b.     Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c.     Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d.     Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.
e.     Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

For additional information about Mammoth, please visit its website at www.mammothenergy.com, where Mammoth routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “ensure,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “forecasts,” “predict,” “outlook,” “aim,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “potential,” “would,” “may,” “probable,” “likely” and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the current significant surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and pressure pumping segments; risks relating to economic conditions; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers or customers; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; weather; natural disasters; litigation; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETSJune 30, December 31,
 2020 2019
CURRENT ASSETS(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents$18,025  $5,872 
Accounts receivable, net353,912  363,053 
Receivables from related parties27,316  7,523 
Inventories12,473  17,483 
Prepaid expenses6,236  12,354 
Other current assets740  695 
Total current assets418,702  406,980 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net293,150  352,772 
Sand reserves68,257  68,351 
Operating lease right-of-use assets33,210  43,446 
Intangible assets, net - customer relationships496  583 
Intangible assets, net - trade names4,786  5,205 
Goodwill12,608  67,581 
Other non-current assets7,261  7,467 
Total assets$838,470  $952,385 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES   
Accounts payable$31,866  $39,220 
Payables to related parties14  526 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities36,741  40,754 
Current operating lease liability13,387  16,432 
Income taxes payable29,729  33,465 
Total current liabilities111,737  130,397 
    
Long-term debt89,250  80,000 
Deferred income tax liabilities37,593  36,873 
Long-term operating lease liability19,802  27,102 
Asset retirement obligation4,640  4,241 
Other liabilities5,383  5,031 
Total liabilities268,405  283,644 
    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
    
EQUITY   
Equity:   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,762,200 and 45,108,545 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019458  451 
Additional paid in capital536,333  535,094 
Retained earnings37,326  136,502 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(4,052) (3,306)
Total equity570,065  668,741 
Total liabilities and equity$838,470  $952,385 
        

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE 
Services revenue$44,878  $115,760  $68,845  $113,723  $308,861 
Services revenue - related parties8,650  36,837  18,013  26,663  80,910 
Product revenue4,706  18,362  8,650  13,356  30,671 
Product revenue - related parties1,875  10,861  1,875  3,750  23,516 
Total revenue60,109  181,820  97,383  157,492  443,958 
          
COST AND EXPENSES         
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $21,750, $25,597, $23,554, $45,305 and $51,280, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019)42,255  132,688  70,697  112,952  290,794 
Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019)97  2,650  101  198  3,363 
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,346, $4,525, $2,309, $4,654 and $7,395, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019)6,401  32,677  11,108  17,509  62,928 
Selling, general and administrative13,528  8,796  10,556  24,084  25,698 
Selling, general and administrative - related parties198  659  215  413  1,093 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion24,116  30,145  25,882  49,998  58,721 
Impairment of goodwill    54,973  54,973   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    12,897  12,897   
Total cost and expenses86,595  207,615  186,429  273,024  442,597 
Operating (loss) income(26,486) (25,795) (89,046) (115,532) 1,361 
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)         
Interest expense, net(1,471) (1,551) (1,638) (3,109) (2,074)
Other, net8,137  4,019  7,409  15,546  28,576 
Other, net - related parties1,133      1,133   
Total other income7,799  2,468  5,771  13,570  26,502 
(Loss) income before income taxes(18,687) (23,327) (83,275) (101,962) 27,863 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(3,482) (12,438) 696  (2,786) 10,419 
Net (loss) income$(15,205) $(10,889) $(83,971) $(99,176) $17,444 
          
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME         
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($150), $92, $361, $211 and $182, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019668  350  (1,414) (746) 706 
Comprehensive (loss) income$(14,537) $(10,539) $(85,385) $(99,922) $18,150 
          
Net (loss) income per share (basic)$(0.33) $(0.24) $(1.85) $(2.18) $0.39 
Net (loss) income per share (diluted)$(0.33) $(0.24) $(1.85) $(2.18) $0.39 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)45,727  45,003  45,314  45,521  44,966 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)45,727  45,003  45,314  45,521  45,060 
Dividends declared per share$  $0.125  $  $  $0.25 
                    

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
 2020 2019
 (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net (loss) income$(99,176) $17,444 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Stock based compensation1,246  2,233 
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization49,998  58,721 
Amortization of coil tubing strings359  1,003 
Amortization of debt origination costs577  163 
Bad debt expense1,679  266 
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment(1,451) 176 
Impairment of goodwill54,973   
Impairment of other long-lived assets12,897   
Deferred income taxes931  (22,911)
Other623  (199)
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net7,782  (48,530)
Receivables from related parties(19,793) (26,236)
Inventories4,651  (1,815)
Prepaid expenses and other assets6,079  1,115 
Accounts payable(7,514) 7,366 
Payables to related parties(512) 650 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities(2,818) (17,129)
Income taxes payable(3,697) (74,172)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities6,834  (101,855)
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(4,348) (30,085)
Purchases of property and equipment from related parties(76) (135)
Contributions to equity investee  (680)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment2,544  2,465 
Net cash used in investing activities(1,880) (28,435)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings from lines of credit22,800  108,000 
Repayments of lines of credit(13,550) (25,964)
Dividends paid  (11,219)
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes(914) (992)
Debt issuance costs(1,000)  
Net cash provided by financing activities7,336  69,825 
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash(137) 85 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents12,153  (60,380)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period5,872  67,625 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$18,025  $7,245 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$2,683  $1,830 
Cash (received) paid for income taxes$(6) $116,442 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:   
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable$2,780  $2,339 
        

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2020InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$30,579 $16,125 $6,237 $1,250 $5,918 $ $60,109 
Intersegment revenues 446  25 580 (1,051) 
Total revenue30,579 16,571 6,237 1,275 6,498 (1,051)60,109 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion25,368 8,744 6,025 2,027 6,589  48,753 
Intersegment cost of revenues27 333 28 21 642 (1,051) 
Total cost of revenue25,395 9,077 6,053 2,048 7,231 (1,051)48,753 
Selling, general and administrative8,037 1,477 1,357 1,331 1,524  13,726 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,816 7,685 2,348 2,700 3,567  24,116 
Operating loss(10,669)(1,668)(3,521)(4,804)(5,824) (26,486)
Interest expense, net720 346 53 143 209  1,471 
Other (income) expense, net(7,809)(1,179)(2)(298)18  (9,270)
Loss before income taxes$(3,580)$(835)$(3,572)$(4,649)$(6,051)$ $(18,687)


Three months ended June 30, 2019InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$41,821 $82,973 $29,223 $7,450 $20,353 $ $181,820 
Intersegment revenues 1,668 11,170 207 687 (13,732) 
Total revenue41,821 84,641 40,393 7,657 21,040 (13,732)181,820 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion44,864 59,835 32,676 9,175 21,465  168,015 
Intersegment cost of revenues 11,797 1,141 229 643 (13,810) 
Total cost of revenue44,864 71,632 33,817 9,404 22,108 (13,810)168,015 
Selling, general and administrative3,035 2,664 1,380 844 1,532  9,455 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,818 10,174 4,528 3,193 4,432  30,145 
Operating (loss) income(13,896)171 668 (5,784)(7,032)78 (25,795)
Interest expense, net386 452 72 332 309  1,551 
Other (income) expense, net(4,045)9 (32) 49  (4,019)
(Loss) income before income taxes$(10,237)$(290)$628 $(6,116)$(7,390)$78 $(23,327)


Three months ended March 31, 2020InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$25,705 $42,686 $10,154 $4,723 $14,115 $ $97,383 
Intersegment revenues 936 95 55 775 (1,861) 
Total revenue25,705 43,622 10,249 4,778 14,890 (1,861)97,383 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion26,946 26,208 10,657 5,635 12,460  81,906 
Intersegment cost of revenues8 627 302 130 794 (1,861) 
Total cost of revenue26,954 26,835 10,959 5,765 13,254 (1,861)81,906 
Selling, general and administrative4,297 2,222 1,251 1,063 1,938  10,771 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,934 8,492 2,312 2,877 4,267  25,882 
Impairment of goodwill 53,406   1,567  54,973 
Impairment of other long-lived assets 4,203  326 8,368  12,897 
Operating loss(13,480)(51,536)(4,273)(5,253)(14,504) (89,046)
Interest expense, net757 293 61 268 259  1,638 
Other (income) expense, net(7,276)(109)(37)27 (14) (7,409)
Loss before income taxes$(6,961)$(51,720)$(4,297)$(5,548)$(14,749)$ $(83,275)


Six months ended June 30, 2020InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$56,285 $58,810 $16,391 $5,973 $20,033 $ $157,492 
Intersegment revenues 1,382 95 81 1,354 (2,912) 
Total revenue56,285 60,192 16,486 6,054 21,387 (2,912)157,492 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion52,314 34,952 16,682 7,662 19,049  130,659 
Intersegment cost of revenues35 961 329 152 1,435 (2,912) 
Total cost of revenue52,349 35,913 17,011 7,814 20,484 (2,912)130,659 
Selling, general and administrative12,334 3,699 2,608 2,395 3,461  24,497 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion15,750 16,177 4,661 5,577 7,833  49,998 
Impairment of goodwill 53,406   1,567  54,973 
Impairment of other long-lived assets 4,203  326 8,368  12,897 
Operating loss(24,148)(53,206)(7,794)(10,058)(20,326) (115,532)
Interest expense, net1,477 639 113 412 468  3,109 
Other (income) expense, net(15,086)(1,288)(39)(271)5  (16,679)
Loss before income taxes$(10,539)$(52,557)$(7,868)$(10,199)$(20,799)$ $(101,962)


Six months ended June 30, 2019InfrastructurePressure PumpingSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$150,542 $173,568 $54,187 $21,026 $44,635 $ $443,958 
Intersegment revenues 3,212 24,067 426 1,453 (29,158) 
Total revenue150,542 176,780 78,254 21,452 46,088 (29,158)443,958 
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion103,828 124,047 62,928 21,826 44,456  357,085 
Intersegment cost of revenues 25,334 2,188 501 1,195 (29,218) 
Total cost of revenue103,828 149,381 65,116 22,327 45,651 (29,218)357,085 
Selling, general and administrative12,553 5,876 2,899 2,208 3,255  26,791 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion15,537 20,068 7,401 6,770 8,945  58,721 
Operating income (loss)18,624 1,455 2,838 (9,853)(11,763)60 1,361 
Interest expense, net425 649 102 460 438  2,074 
Other (income) expense, net(28,869)8 (32)(22)339  (28,576)
Income (loss) before income taxes$47,068 $798 $2,768 $(10,291)$(12,540)$60 $27,863 
                      

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES﻿

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, acquisition related costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(15,205) $(10,889) $(83,971) $(99,176) $17,444 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense24,116  30,145  25,882  49,998  58,721 
Impairment of goodwill    54,973  54,973   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    12,897  12,897   
Acquisition related costs  45      45 
Stock based compensation196  944  1,049  1,246  2,233 
Interest expense, net1,471  1,551  1,638  3,109  2,074 
Other income, net(9,270) (4,019) (7,409) (16,679) (28,576)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(3,482) (12,438) 696  (2,786) 10,419 
Interest on trade accounts receivable9,071  3,234  7,696  16,767  28,969 
Adjusted EBITDA$6,897  $8,573  $13,451  $20,349  $91,329 
                    

Infrastructure Services

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(4,529) $6,210  $(9,452) $(13,980) $41,875 
Depreciation and amortization expense7,816  7,818  7,934  15,750  15,537 
Acquisition related costs  12      12 
Stock based compensation45  9  251  297  471 
Interest expense720  386  757  1,477  425 
Other income, net(7,809) (4,045) (7,276) (15,086) (28,869)
Provision for income taxes949  (16,447) 2,491  3,440  5,193 
Interest on trade accounts receivable7,929  3,234  7,696  15,625  28,969 
Adjusted EBITDA$5,121  $(2,823) $2,401  $7,523  $63,613 
                    

Pressure Pumping Services

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(835) $(290) $(51,720) $(52,556) $798 
Depreciation and amortization expense7,685  10,174  8,492  16,177  20,068 
Impairment of goodwill    53,406  53,406   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    4,203  4,203   
Acquisition related costs  18      18 
Stock based compensation53  489  335  388  899 
Interest expense346  452  293  639  649 
Other (income) expense, net(1,179) 9  (109) (1,288) 8 
Interest on trade accounts receivable1,133      1,133   
Adjusted EBITDA$7,203  $10,852  $14,900  $22,102  $22,440 
                    

Natural Sand Proppant Services

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(3,572) $628  $(4,297) $(7,868) $2,768 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense2,348  4,528  2,312  4,661  7,401 
Acquisition related costs  8      8 
Stock based compensation45  236  225  271  439 
Interest expense53  72  61  113  102 
Other income, net(2) (32) (37) (39) (32)
Adjusted EBITDA$(1,128) $5,440  $(1,736) $(2,862) $10,686 
                    

Drilling Services

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net loss$(4,649) $(6,116) $(5,548) $(10,199) $(10,291)
Depreciation expense2,700  3,193  2,877  5,577  6,770 
Impairment of other long-lived assets    326  326   
Acquisition related costs  2      2 
Stock based compensation34  88  94  128  189 
Interest expense143  332  268  412  460 
Other (income) expense, net(298)   27  (271) (22)
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,070) $(2,501) $(1,956) $(4,027) $(2,892)
                    

Other Services(a)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net loss$(1,620) $(11,399) $(12,954) $(14,573) $(17,766)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense3,567  4,432  4,267  7,833  8,945 
Impairment of goodwill    1,567  1,567   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    8,368  8,368   
Acquisition related costs  5      5 
Stock based compensation19  122  144  162  235 
Interest expense, net209  309  259  468  438 
Other expense (income), net18  49  (14) 5  339 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes(4,431) 4,009  (1,795) (6,226) 5,226 
Interest on trade accounts receivable9      9   
Adjusted EBITDA$(2,229) $(2,473) $(158) $(2,387) $(2,578)
                    

a.     Includes results for Mammoth's coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, oilfield equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) income, as reported$(15,205) $(10,889) $(83,971) $(99,176) $17,444 
Impairment of goodwill    54,973  54,973   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    12,897  12,897   
Adjusted net (loss) income$(15,205) $(10,889) $(16,101) $(31,306) $17,444 
          
Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(0.33) $(0.24) $(1.85) $(2.18) $0.39 
Impairment of goodwill    1.21  1.21   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    0.28  0.28   
Adjusted basic (loss) earnings per share$(0.33) $(0.24) $(0.36) $(0.69) $0.39 
          
Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(0.33) $(0.24) $(1.85) $(2.18) $0.39 
Impairment of goodwill    1.21  1.21   
Impairment of other long-lived assets    0.28  0.28   
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.33) $(0.24) $(0.36) $(0.69) $0.39 
                    