Two U.S. FDA approvals in second quarter 2020
Second quarter 2020 total revenue of $61.7 million and Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories of $32.4 million
Maintains full year 2020 guidance based on global COVID-19 impact to date
NOVATO, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and maintained its full year 2020 financial guidance for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories.
“In the second quarter we made significant progress expanding the commercial reach of Crysvita and Mepsevii despite the COVID environment. We also expanded our commercial portfolio with two FDA approvals in a two-week period as Dojolvi for LC-FAOD and Crysvita for TIO became the third and fourth approvals for Ultragenyx,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “We also presented positive updates at ASGCT on both of our clinical gene therapy programs, DTX401 for GSDIa and DTX301 for OTC deficiency, and we are heading towards Phase 3 studies for each of them.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net Revenues
For the second quarter of 2020, Ultragenyx reported $61.7 million in total revenue. Ultragenyx recognized $32.4 million in total Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territories, which includes $29.8 million in collaboration revenue in the North American profit share territory and net product sales in other regions of $2.5 million. Total royalty revenue related to European Crysvita sales were $5.0 million, which includes $1.5 million recognized on sales that occurred prior to January 1, 2020. Mepsevii® (vestronidase alfa) product revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.2 million, and UX007 named patient revenue was $1.3 million. Revenue for the second quarter also includes $18.9 million of revenue related to the collaboration and license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo that was executed in March 2020.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $98.0 million, including $61.2 million in total Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territories. Crysvita collaboration revenue in the North American profit share territory was $57.0 million and net Crysvita product sales in other regions were $4.2 million. Total royalty revenue related to European Crysvita royalties was $7.6 million in the first half of 2020, which includes $1.5 million recognized on sales that occurred prior to January 1, 2020. Mepsevii product revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $7.6 million and UX007 named patient revenue was $2.8 million. The technology transfer services with Daiichi Sankyo were initiated during the second quarter of 2020 and Ultragenyx began recognizing revenue during the period related to the collaboration and license agreement. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, revenue related to this agreement was $18.9 million.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $124.8 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation of $22.4 million. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $136.6 million, including a $15.6 million research and development expense from the Arcturus collaboration amendment, and non-cash stock-based compensation of $22.2 million.
Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $281.7 million, which includes $25.0 million to maintain the option to acquire GeneTx, $7.0 million to license certain vectors from REGENXBIO, and non-cash stock-based compensation of $42.6 million. This is compared with $254.0 million for the same period in 2019, which includes a $15.6 million research and development expense from the Arcturus collaboration amendment and non-cash stock-based compensation $42.4 million. The increase in total operating expenses is due to the increase in commercial, development, and general and administrative costs as the company commercializes, grows, and advances its portfolio.
For the second quarter of 2020, Ultragenyx reported net income of $25.3 million, or $0.42 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share, compared with a net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of $99.2 million, or $1.72 per share, basic and diluted. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net loss was $93.7 million, or $1.59 per share, basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the same period in 2019 of $195.9 million, or $3.54 per share, basic and diluted. The net income for the second quarter of 2020 and the net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a $95.2 million unrealized gain and a $102.9 million unrealized gain for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, from the fair value adjustment on the investment in Arcturus equity. Net cash used in operations for the first six months of 2020 was $7.8 million, which includes $134.9 million of operating cash received from Daiichi Sankyo related to the collaboration and license agreement, compared to net cash used of $184.8 million for the same period in 2019.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $817.5 million as of June 30, 2020.
2020 Guidance
Crysvita Guidance in Ultragenyx Territories
The company continues to maintain its guidance range for 2020 Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territories between $125.0 million and $140.0 million, but will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Ultragenyx territories include the collaboration revenue from the North American profit share territory (U.S. and Canada) and other regions where revenue from product sales are recognized by Ultragenyx (Latin America, Turkey). This excludes the European territory revenue, which is recognized as non-cash royalty revenue since the rights were sold to Royalty Pharma in December 2019.
Corporate Update
Arcturus Collaboration
COVID-19 Update
Program Updates and Upcoming Milestones
Dojolvi for Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD): Approved by FDA on June 30, 2020
Crysvita for Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia (TIO): Approved by FDA on June 18, 2020
DTX401 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa): Positive data from confirmatory cohort in Phase 1/2 study presented at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting
DTX301 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency: Updated positive data from Phase 1/2 study presented at ASGCT
DTX201 / BAY 2599023 Partnered with Bayer for Hemophilia A: Cohort 3 data from Phase 1/2 study presented at International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2020 Congress
GTX-102 for Angelman Syndrome Conducted by Partner, GeneTx: First two cohorts have been fully enrolled
Crysvita for X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH): Positive opinion from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
Mepsevii for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type VII (MPS VII): Positive opinion from CHMP to expand the Summary of Product Characteristics in Europe
Other Gene Therapy Platform Updates
Conference Call and Webcast Information
About Ultragenyx
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.
The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.
For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at www.ultragenyx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements related to Ultragenyx's expectations and projections regarding its future operating results and financial performance, anticipated cost or expense reductions, the timing, progress and plans for its clinical programs and clinical studies, future regulatory interactions, and the components and timing of regulatory submissions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, collaboration with third parties, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s commercialization activities, business and operating results, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for the company’s products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, uncertainties related to insurance coverage and reimbursement status of the company’s newly approved products, the company’s evolving integrated commercial organization, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the company’s future operating results and financial performance, the timing of clinical trial activities and reporting results from same, and the availability or commercial potential of Ultragenyx’s products and drug candidates. Ultragenyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Ultragenyx in general, see Ultragenyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020, and its subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Selected Statement of Operations Financial Data
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Statement of Operations Data:
|Revenues:
|Collaboration and license
|$
|50,161
|$
|19,247
|$
|77,376
|$
|33,485
|Product sales
|8,066
|4,902
|14,545
|8,836
|Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue
|3,482
|—
|6,097
|—
|Total revenues
|61,709
|24,149
|98,018
|42,321
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of sales
|1,803
|766
|(1,700
|)
|1,218
|Research and development
|80,709
|96,045
|193,670
|174,150
|Selling, general and administrative
|42,252
|39,812
|89,768
|78,641
|Total operating expenses
|124,764
|136,623
|281,738
|254,009
|Loss from operations
|(63,055
|)
|(112,474
|)
|(183,720
|)
|(211,688
|)
|Change in fair value of investment in Arcturus equity securities
|95,200
|9,828
|102,868
|9,828
|Non-cash interest expense on liability related to the sale of future royalties
|(8,429
|)
|—
|(16,511
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|2,014
|3,687
|4,477
|6,361
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|25,730
|(98,959
|)
|(92,886
|)
|(195,499
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(415
|)
|(213
|)
|(824
|)
|(429
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|25,315
|$
|(99,172
|)
|$
|(93,710
|)
|$
|(195,928
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.42
|$
|(1.72
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|$
|(3.54
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.41
|$
|(1.72
|)
|$
|(1.59
|)
|$
|(3.54
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|59,995,617
|57,519,308
|58,996,278
|55,376,336
|Diluted
|61,146,231
|57,519,308
|58,996,278
|55,376,336
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Selected Balance Sheet Financial Data
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments
|$
|817,484
|$
|760,404
|Working capital
|686,310
|747,717
|Total assets
|1,314,041
|1,135,496
|Total stockholders' equity
|695,587
|653,764
