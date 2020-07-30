RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) reported net income of $30.3 million, $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $13.8 million, $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Net income was $35.3 million, $1.56 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020 compared to $32.5 million, $1.49 per diluted share, for the first half of 2019.



Net operating earnings(1) were $19.1 million, $0.84 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $12.4 million, $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Net operating earnings(1) were $36.4 million, $1.60 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020 compared to $26.3 million, $1.21 per diluted share, for the first half of 2019.

Highlights for the second quarter and first half of 2020 included:

Net income increased by 119.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019

Net operating earnings (1) of $19.1 million increased by 53.7% compared to the second quarter of 2019

of $19.1 million increased by 53.7% compared to the second quarter of 2019 41.2% growth in gross written premiums to $134.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2019

38.3% increase in net investment income to $6.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2019

Underwriting income (2) of $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.8%

of $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.8% 16.9% annualized operating return on equity(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2020



(1) Net operating earnings and annualized operating return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

“Our second quarter performance yielded strong results as favorable market conditions continued to gain ground and new business submissions accelerated during the course of the quarter. As a result, written premiums were 41% higher for the quarter over last year and we achieved a combined ratio of just under 84%. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide best-in-class returns by capitalizing on our strategy of disciplined underwriting and technology enabled low costs.” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $134.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $94.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 41.2%. Gross written premiums were $258.1 million for the first half of 2020 compared to $179.6 million for the first half of 2019, an increase of 43.7%. Submission activity and rates on bound accounts continued to improve, which resulted in higher gross written premiums during the second quarter and first half of 2020 over the same periods last year.

Underwriting income(2) was $15.7 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.8%, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $10.1 million and a combined ratio of 84.8% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to premium growth quarter over quarter and higher favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years. Loss and expense ratios were 60.1% and 23.7%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 59.9% and 24.9% for the second quarter of 2019. Results for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 included favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years of $3.6 million, or 3.7 points, and $1.4 million, or 2.2 points, respectively.

Underwriting income(2) was $30.1 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.9%, for the first half of 2020, compared to $22.2 million and a combined ratio of 82.6% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) for the first half of 2020 was due primarily to premium growth period over period, offset in part by lower favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years. Loss and expense ratios were 60.0% and 23.9%, respectively, for the first half of 2020 compared to 57.5% and 25.1% for the first half of 2019. Results for the first half of 2020 and 2019 included favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years of $6.6 million, or 3.5 points, and $7.8 million, or 6.1 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 134,091 $ 94,947 $ 258,127 $ 179,573 Ceded written premiums (16,484 ) (12,260 ) (32,467 ) (23,819 ) Net written premiums $ 117,607 $ 82,687 $ 225,660 $ 155,754 Net earned premiums $ 96,957 $ 66,087 $ 186,718 $ 127,578 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 58,304 39,579 112,037 73,311 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 22,961 16,437 44,544 32,053 Underwriting income(2) $ 15,692 $ 10,071 $ 30,137 $ 22,214 Loss ratio 60.1 % 59.9 % 60.0 % 57.5 % Expense ratio 23.7 % 24.9 % 23.9 % 25.1 % Combined ratio 83.8 % 84.8 % 83.9 % 82.6 % Annualized return on equity(3) 28.2 % 18.5 % 16.4 % 22.7 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 17.8 % 16.7 % 16.9 % 18.4 %

(2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of stockholders’ equity during the period. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.





The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 61,530 63.4 % $ 40,360 61.1 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 390 0.4 % 639 1.0 % Effect of prior accident year development (3,616 ) (3.7 )% (1,420 ) (2.2 )% Total $ 58,304 60.1 % $ 39,579 59.9 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses % of Earned Premiums Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 118,201 63.3 % $ 80,458 63.1 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 461 0.2 % 669 0.5 % Effect of prior accident year development (6,625 ) (3.5 )% (7,816 ) (6.1 )% Total $ 112,037 60.0 % $ 73,311 57.5 %





Investment Results

The Company’s net investment income was $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 38.3%. The Company’s net investment income was $12.6 million in the first half of 2020 compared to $9.3 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of 35.2%. This increase was primarily due to growth in our investment portfolio balance generated from the investment of excess operating funds since June 30, 2019 and from proceeds from our equity offering in the third quarter of 2019. The Company’s investment portfolio, excluding cash and cash equivalents, had an annualized gross investment return(5) of 3.0% for the first half of 2020 compared to 3.2% for the first half of 2019. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, and municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "AA-." The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.6 years at June 30, 2020 and 4.3 years at December 31, 2019. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $908.2 million at December 31, 2019.

(5) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities, before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending balances of those investments during the period.

Other

Total comprehensive income, which includes the change in after-tax unrealized gains and losses from the Company’s available-for-sale investments, was $57.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total comprehensive income was $53.1 million for the first half of 2020 compared to $45.8 million for the first half of 2019. The increase in total comprehensive income for both the second quarter and first half of 2020 was due to higher net income in addition to higher fair values of the Company's fixed-maturity investments.

The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 14.8% and 17.4%, respectively. In the first half of 2020, the effective tax rate was lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $456.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $405.9 million at December 31, 2019. Annualized operating return on equity(4) was 16.9% for the first six months of 2020, a decrease from 18.4% for the first six months of 2019, which was attributable to the proceeds received from the Company's equity offering in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the net change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, and net realized gains and losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 30,262 $ 13,767 $ 35,348 $ 32,487 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes (10,933 ) (1,508 ) 1,834 (6,165 ) Net realized (gains) losses on investments, after taxes (200 ) 186 (813 ) (36 ) Net operating earnings $ 19,129 $ 12,445 $ 36,369 $ 26,286 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 0.63 $ 1.56 $ 1.49 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.48 ) (0.07 ) 0.08 (0.28 ) Net realized (gains) losses on investments, after taxes, per share (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) — Diluted operating earnings per share(1) $ 0.84 $ 0.57 $ 1.60 $ 1.21 Operating return on equity: Average stockholders' equity(2) $ 428,724 $ 298,398 $ 430,997 $ 285,947 Annualized return on equity(3) 28.2 % 18.5 % 16.4 % 22.7 % Annualized operating return on equity(4) 17.8 % 16.7 % 16.9 % 18.4 %

(1) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(2) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two.

(3) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity during the period.

(4) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of stockholders’ equity during the period.





Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the net change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized gains and losses on investments, other income, other expenses and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net income $ 30,262 $ 13,767 $ 35,348 $ 32,487 Income tax expense 6,180 2,768 6,124 6,849 Income before income taxes 36,442 16,535 41,472 39,336 Other expenses — 21 — 57 Net investment income (6,645 ) (4,806 ) (12,605 ) (9,321 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities (13,839 ) (1,909 ) 2,322 (7,804 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses (253 ) 235 (1,029 ) (45 ) Other income (13 ) (5 ) (23 ) (9 ) Underwriting income $ 15,692 $ 10,071 $ 30,137 $ 22,214

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 4996240, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "project," "plan," "estimate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 134,091 $ 94,947 $ 258,127 $ 179,573 Ceded written premiums (16,484 ) (12,260 ) (32,467 ) (23,819 ) Net written premiums 117,607 82,687 225,660 155,754 Change in unearned premiums (20,650 ) (16,600 ) (38,942 ) (28,176 ) Net earned premiums 96,957 66,087 186,718 127,578 Net investment income 6,645 4,806 12,605 9,321 Change in the fair value of equity securities 13,839 1,909 (2,322 ) 7,804 Net realized investment gains (losses) 253 (235 ) 1,029 45 Other income 13 5 23 9 Total revenues 117,707 72,572 198,053 144,757 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 58,304 39,579 112,037 73,311 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 22,961 16,437 44,544 32,053 Other expenses — 21 — 57 Total expenses 81,265 56,037 156,581 105,421 Income before income taxes 36,442 16,535 41,472 39,336 Total income tax expense 6,180 2,768 6,124 6,849 Net income 30,262 13,767 35,348 32,487 Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes 27,008 6,555 17,785 13,335 Total comprehensive income $ 57,270 $ 20,322 $ 53,133 $ 45,822 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.37 $ 0.65 $ 1.60 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.63 $ 1.56 $ 1.49 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,153 21,210 22,131 21,190 Diluted 22,707 21,832 22,694 21,803





KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets