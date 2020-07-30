Key Financial Results

Earnings per share ("EPS") was $1.27, and Net Income was $102 million. Gross Profit** was $488 million. Core G&A** was $222 million. EBITDA** was $207 million and EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 42%.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** was $1.42.

Key Business Results

Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets increased 8% year-over-year to $762 billion. Advisory assets increased by 15% year-over-year to $375 billion.

Total net new assets (1) were an inflow of $13.0 billion, translating to a 7.8% annualized growth rate, bringing the trailing twelve-month average organic growth rate to 6.9%. Total net new asset annualized growth rate was 6.1% in April, 7.0% in May, and 8.7% in June. Net new advisory assets were an inflow of $10.2 billion, translating to a 12.7% annualized growth rate. Net new brokerage assets were an inflow of $2.8 billion, translating to a 3.2% annualized growth rate. Year-to-date production retention rate was 98.6%, up from 96.2% a year ago.

Recruited Assets (2) were $11.1 billion, contributing to a trailing twelve-month total of $38.8 billion. Advisor count (3) was 16,973, up 210 from Q1 2020 and 812 year-over-year.

Total client cash balances were $45.3 billion, down $2.5 billion or 5% sequentially. Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 5.9%.



Key Capital Results

Dividends were $20 million.

Cash available for corporate use was $282 million, up from $236 million in Q1.

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(4) was 2.03x.

Key Updates

We signed an agreement with M&T Bank to join LPL's platform. M&T has ~170 advisors servicing ~$20 billion in brokerage and advisory assets and expects to onboard in the middle of 2021.

Q2 Core G&A** was $222M, which brings the first half total to $446M, or an annualized run-rate of ~$890M. Full-year plans continue to be in the lower half of the 2020 outlook range of $915 to $940M.

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, reporting net income of $102 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter of 2019 and $156 million, or $1.92 per share, in the prior quarter.

"In the second quarter we remained focused on executing our business priorities and advancing our strategic plans, as we navigated the new operating environment,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "This focus led to another quarter of solid business outcomes, including new highs for advisor recruiting and retention. We also made progress on our strategic priorities by announcing two acquisitions, enriching digital capabilities for advisors and their clients, continuing to transform our service model, and introducing new Business Solutions. As we look ahead, we see an opportunity to not just return to business as usual or a new normal, but rather create a future that is better than ever for our advisors and their clients.”

"We delivered another quarter of strong results as we continued to drive growth and remained disciplined on expenses,” said Matt Audette, CFO. "Our investments in technology, capabilities, and service over the last several years helped generate our highest quarterly organic growth rate and recruiting results. Looking forward, our financial strength positions us well to continue investing to drive organic growth while also staying flexible in our capital allocation plans as economic conditions evolve."

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 36 on page 19 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,367 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, which were $860 million and $19 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,203 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 9 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 25 on page 18 of this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Credit Agreement EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 25 on page 18 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2020 Core G&A** outlook), future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, long-term shareholder value and M&T Bank's agreement to join LPL's platform, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of July 30, 2020.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change REVENUES Commission $ 427,453 $ 479,135 (11% ) $ 930,897 $ 940,494 (1% ) Advisory 523,370 481,309 9% 1,102,397 935,247 18% Asset-based 247,067 288,551 (14% ) 532,573 584,914 (9% ) Transaction and fee 119,478 118,335 1% 256,574 240,815 7% Interest income, net of interest expense 6,540 11,690 (44% ) 16,082 24,011 (33% ) Other 42,751 10,737 n/m (8,467 ) 35,955 n/m Total net revenues 1,366,659 1,389,757 (2% ) 2,830,056 2,761,436 2% EXPENSES Commission and advisory 859,847 838,022 3% 1,730,642 1,637,720 6% Compensation and benefits 143,320 131,788 9% 290,122 268,700 8% Promotional 44,540 41,423 8% 101,938 92,772 10% Depreciation and amortization 26,890 22,584 19% 53,534 46,054 16% Amortization of intangible assets 16,689 16,249 3% 33,259 32,417 3% Occupancy and equipment 43,066 33,320 29% 82,612 66,426 24% Professional services 13,620 18,837 (28% ) 28,225 38,449 (27% ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange 18,565 15,994 16% 35,589 32,138 11% Communications and data processing 14,361 12,532 15% 25,196 24,859 1% Other 22,194 29,975 (26% ) 48,422 56,378 (14% ) Total operating expenses 1,203,092 1,160,724 4% 2,429,539 2,295,913 6% Non-operating interest expense and other 26,289 33,957 (23% ) 55,607 66,673 (17% ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 137,278 195,076 (30% ) 344,910 398,850 (14% ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 35,616 48,984 (27% ) 87,607 97,360 (10% ) NET INCOME $ 101,662 $ 146,092 (30% ) $ 257,303 $ 301,490 (15% ) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.29 $ 1.75 (26% ) $ 3.25 $ 3.59 (9% ) Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.71 (26% ) $ 3.19 $ 3.50 (9% ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 78,940 83,247 (5% ) 79,223 83,869 (6% ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,127 85,350 (6% ) 80,659 86,052 (6% )





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 REVENUES Commission $ 427,453 $ 503,444 $ 476,920 Advisory 523,370 579,027 533,259 Asset-based 247,067 285,506 288,925 Transaction and fee 119,478 137,096 118,291 Interest income, net of interest expense 6,540 9,542 10,966 Other 42,751 (51,218 ) 19,534 Total net revenues 1,366,659 1,463,397 1,447,895 EXPENSES Commission and advisory 859,847 870,795 893,831 Compensation and benefits 143,320 146,802 149,128 Promotional 44,540 57,398 51,050 Depreciation and amortization 26,890 26,644 25,663 Amortization of intangible assets 16,689 16,570 16,631 Occupancy and equipment 43,066 39,546 35,320 Professional services 13,620 14,605 17,772 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 18,565 17,024 15,927 Communications and data processing 14,361 10,835 12,465 Other 22,194 26,228 30,569 Total operating expenses 1,203,092 1,226,447 1,248,356 Non-operating interest expense and other 26,289 29,318 31,384 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 3,156 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 137,278 207,632 164,999 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 35,616 51,991 38,323 NET INCOME $ 101,662 $ 155,641 $ 126,676 EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share, basic $ 1.29 $ 1.96 $ 1.57 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.92 $ 1.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 78,940 79,507 80,701 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,127 81,166 82,695





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 845,228 $ 418,202 $ 590,209 Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 574,429 1,217,692 822,697 Restricted cash 70,051 67,701 58,872 Receivables from: Clients, net of allowance 385,894 360,533 433,986 Product sponsors, broker-dealers and clearing organizations 177,752 218,690 177,654 Advisor loans, net of allowance 474,718 457,470 441,743 Others, net of allowance 314,856 351,169 298,790 Securities owned: Trading — at fair value 35,327 29,199 46,447 Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 14,406 14,361 11,806 Securities borrowed 10,944 15,927 17,684 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 556,490 542,821 533,044 Operating lease assets 101,741 103,870 102,477 Goodwill 1,503,648 1,503,648 1,503,648 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 406,740 423,341 439,838 Deferred income taxes, net 751 517 — Other assets 432,758 385,625 401,343 Total assets $ 5,905,733 $ 6,110,766 $ 5,880,238 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Drafts payable $ 206,084 $ 149,832 $ 218,636 Payables to clients 1,034,445 1,328,882 1,058,873 Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 87,706 117,860 92,002 Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable 162,620 155,360 174,330 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 521,088 454,241 557,969 Income taxes payable 88,376 65,282 20,129 Unearned revenue 100,377 109,420 82,842 Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 71 295 176 Long-term and other borrowings, net 2,349,619 2,467,719 2,398,818 Operating lease liabilities 140,293 142,922 141,900 Finance lease liabilities 107,548 107,596 108,592 Deferred income taxes, net — — 2,098 Total liabilities 4,798,227 5,099,409 4,856,365 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 127,238,822 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and 126,494,028 shares issued at December 31, 2019 127 127 126 Additional paid-in capital 1,733,334 1,720,276 1,703,973 Treasury stock, at cost — 48,154,472 shares at June 30, 2020 and 46,259,989 shares at December 31, 2019 (2,391,961 ) (2,392,712 ) (2,234,793 ) Retained earnings 1,766,006 1,683,666 1,554,567 Total stockholders’ equity 1,107,506 1,011,357 1,023,873 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,905,733 $ 6,110,766 $ 5,880,238

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Management's Statements of Operations(5)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 8-15 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 3 of this release.

Quarterly Results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % Change Q2 2019 % Change Gross Profit(5) Sales-based commissions $ 159,512 $ 228,391 (30% ) $ 203,531 (22% ) Trailing commissions 267,941 275,053 (3% ) 275,604 (3% ) Advisory 523,370 579,027 (10% ) 481,309 9% Commission and advisory fees 950,823 1,082,471 (12% ) 960,444 (1% ) Production based payout(6) (819,953 ) (920,835 ) (11% ) (831,178 ) (1% ) Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 130,870 161,636 (19% ) 129,266 1% Client cash 116,266 151,398 (23% ) 161,815 (28% ) Other asset-based(7) 130,801 134,108 (2% ) 126,736 3% Transaction and fee 119,478 137,096 (13% ) 118,335 1% Interest income and other, net(8) 9,397 8,364 12% 15,583 (40% ) Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 506,812 592,602 (14% ) 551,735 (8% ) Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (18,565 ) (17,024 ) 9% (15,994 ) 16% Gross Profit(5) 488,247 575,578 (15% ) 535,741 (9% ) G&A Expense Core G&A(9) 222,406 223,211 —% 210,514 6% Regulatory charges 6,115 6,157 n/m 8,632 n/m Promotional 44,540 57,398 (22% ) 41,423 8% Employee share-based compensation 8,040 8,648 (7% ) 7,306 10% Total G&A 281,101 295,414 (5% ) 267,875 5% EBITDA(5) 207,146 280,164 (26% ) 267,866 (23% ) Depreciation and amortization 26,890 26,644 1% 22,584 19% Amortization of intangible assets 16,689 16,570 1% 16,249 3% Non-operating interest expense and other 26,289 29,318 (10% ) 33,957 (23% ) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 137,278 207,632 (34% ) 195,076 (30% ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 35,616 51,991 (31% ) 48,984 (27% ) NET INCOME $ 101,662 $ 155,641 (35% ) $ 146,092 (30% ) Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.92 (34% ) $ 1.71 (26% ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,127 81,166 (1% ) 85,350 (6% ) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(5)(36) $ 1.42 $ 2.06 (31% ) $ 1.85 (23% )





LPL Financial Holdings Inc Management's Statements of Operations Trend(5) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Gross Profit(5) Sales-based commissions $ 159,512 $ 228,391 $ 193,980 Trailing commissions 267,941 275,053 282,940 Advisory 523,370 579,027 533,259 Commission and advisory fees 950,823 1,082,471 1,010,179 Production based payout(6) (819,953 ) (920,835 ) (876,654 ) Commission and advisory fees, net of payout 130,870 161,636 133,525 Client cash 116,266 151,398 155,322 Other asset-based(7) 130,801 134,108 133,603 Transaction and fee 119,478 137,096 118,291 Interest income and other, net (8) 9,397 8,364 13,323 Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue 506,812 592,602 554,064 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense (18,565 ) (17,024 ) (15,927 ) Gross Profit(5) 488,247 575,578 538,137 G&A Expense Core G&A(9) 222,406 223,211 230,182 Regulatory charges 6,115 6,157 7,893 Promotional 44,540 57,398 51,050 Employee share-based compensation 8,040 8,648 7,179 Total G&A 281,101 295,414 296,304 EBITDA(5) 207,146 280,164 241,833 Depreciation and amortization 26,890 26,644 25,663 Amortization of intangible assets 16,689 16,570 16,631 Non-operating interest expense and other 26,289 29,318 31,384 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 3,156 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 137,278 207,632 164,999 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 35,616 51,991 38,323 NET INCOME $ 101,662 $ 155,641 $ 126,676 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.92 $ 1.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 80,127 81,166 82,695 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(5)(36) $ 1.42 $ 2.06 $ 1.68





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Operating Measures(5) (Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change Q2 2019 Change Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,100 2,585 20% 2,942 5% Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps) 6 123 (117bps) 240 (234bps) Assets Advisory Assets(10) $ 375.3 $ 322.3 16% $ 327.3 15% Brokerage Assets(11) 386.4 347.6 11% 378.7 2% Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 761.7 $ 669.9 14% $ 706.0 8% Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 49.3 % 48.1 % 120bps 46.4 % 290bps Assets by Platform Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(12) $ 233.5 $ 200.7 16% $ 201.9 16% Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(13) 141.9 121.6 17% 125.4 13% Brokerage Assets 386.4 347.6 11% 378.7 2% Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 761.7 $ 669.9 14% $ 706.0 8% Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets(14) $ 54.4 $ 46.9 16% $ 45.7 19% Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets 14.5 % 14.5 % —bps 14.0 % 50bps





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Operating Measures(5) (Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change Q2 2019 Change Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(15) $ 10.2 $ 13.2 n/m $ 7.5 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets(16) 2.8 1.2 n/m (1.3 ) n/m Total Net New Assets $ 13.0 $ 14.3 n/m $ 6.2 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(17) $ 1.6 $ 2.4 n/m $ 1.8 n/m Advisory NNA Annualized Growth(18) 12.7 % 14.4 % n/m 9.6 % n/m Total NNA Annualized Growth(18) 7.8 % 7.5 % n/m 3.6 % n/m Net New Advisory Assets Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(19) $ 6.2 $ 7.8 n/m $ 5.7 n/m Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(20) 4.0 5.4 n/m 1.8 n/m Total Net New Advisory Assets $ 10.2 $ 13.2 n/m $ 7.5 n/m Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(21) $ 1.3 $ 2.2 n/m $ 1.3 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 33.1 $ 34.5 (4%) $ 21.3 55% Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.7 8.7 (11%) 4.3 79% Total Insured Sweep Balances 40.8 43.2 (6%) 25.5 60% Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.6 1.8 (11%) 3.5 (54%) Purchased Money Market Funds 2.8 2.8 —% 1.0 180% Total Money Market Balances 4.5 4.6 (2%) 4.5 —% Total Client Cash Balances $ 45.3 $ 47.8 (5%) $ 30.1 50% Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets 5.9 % 7.1 % (120bps) 4.3 % 160bps Client Cash Balance Average Fees Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(22) 127 195 (68) 249 (122) Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps(22) 31 142 (111) 226 (195) Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(22) 16 58 (42) 74 (58) Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps(22) 27 29 n/m 29 n/m Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps(22) 100 168 (68) 217 (117) Net Buy (Sell) Activity(23) $ 12.5 $ 0.2 n/m $ 9.7 n/m





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Monthly Metrics(5) (Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited) June 2020 May 2020 May to June Change April 2020 March 2020 Assets Served Advisory Assets(10) $ 375.3 $ 364.9 2.9% $ 348.9 $ 322.3 Brokerage Assets(11) 386.4 381.0 1.4% 369.1 347.6 Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $ 761.7 $ 745.9 2.1% $ 718.0 $ 669.9 Net New Assets (NNA) Net New Advisory Assets(15) $ 4.3 $ 3.1 n/m $ 2.8 $ 4.8 Net New Brokerage Assets(16) 1.0 1.1 n/m 0.7 0.8 Total Net New Assets $ 5.4 $ 4.2 n/m $ 3.4 $ 5.6 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(17) $ 0.7 $ 0.4 n/m $ 0.5 $ 0.6 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances $ 33.1 $ 33.5 (1.2%) $ 33.9 $ 34.5 Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.7 8.0 (3.8%) 8.5 8.7 Total Insured Sweep Balances 40.8 41.5 (1.7%) 42.4 43.2 Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.6 1.7 (5.9%) 1.7 1.8 Purchased Money Market Funds 2.8 2.9 (3.4%) 2.9 2.8 Total Money Market Balances 4.5 4.6 (2.2%) 4.6 4.6 Total Client Cash Balances $ 45.3 $ 46.2 (1.9%) $ 47.0 $ 47.8 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(23) $ 4.5 $ 3.9 n/m $ 4.1 $ (8.2 ) Market Indices S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,100 3,044 1.8% 2,912 2,585 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 8 5 3bps 5 63





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Financial Measures(5) (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change Q2 2019 Change Commission Revenue by Product Annuities $ 217,637 $ 245,662 (11%) $ 256,671 (15%) Mutual funds 133,800 156,156 (14%) 149,380 (10%) Fixed income 18,463 29,125 (37%) 24,604 (25%) Equities 27,985 37,421 (25%) 19,700 42% Other 29,568 35,080 (16%) 28,780 3% Total commission revenue $ 427,453 $ 503,444 (15%) $ 479,135 (11%) Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission Sales-based commissions Annuities $ 64,287 $ 92,525 (31%) $ 103,325 (38%) Mutual funds 29,716 45,534 (35%) 38,095 (22%) Fixed income 18,463 29,125 (37%) 24,604 (25%) Equities 27,985 37,421 (25%) 19,700 42% Other 19,061 23,786 (20%) 17,807 7% Total sales-based commissions $ 159,512 $ 228,391 (30%) $ 203,531 (22%) Trailing commissions Annuities $ 153,350 $ 153,137 —% $ 153,346 —% Mutual funds 104,084 110,622 (6%) 111,285 (6%) Other 10,507 11,294 (7%) 10,973 (4%) Total trailing commissions $ 267,941 $ 275,053 (3%) $ 275,604 (3%) Total commission revenue $ 427,453 $ 503,444 (15%) $ 479,135 (11%) Payout Rate Base Payout Rate 82.64 % 82.70 % (6bps) 83.39 % (75bps) Production Based Bonuses 3.59 % 2.37 % 122bps 3.15 % 44bps Total Payout Ratio 86.24 % 85.07 % 117bps 86.54 % (30bps)





LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Capital Management Measures(5) (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Cash Available for Corporate Use(24) Cash at Parent $ 185,042 $ 130,964 Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement 77,292 86,897 Other Available Cash 19,991 18,287 Total Cash Available for Corporate Use $ 282,325 $ 236,148 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium) $ 2,364,650 $ 2,483,325 Cash Available 282,325 236,148 Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,082,325 $ 2,247,177 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (25) $ 1,026,897 $ 1,085,269 Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio 2.03 x 2.07 x





June 30, 2020 Total Debt Balance Current Applicable

Margin Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ — ABR+25bps — % 11/12/2024 Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility(b) — FFR+125bps — % 7/31/2024 Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,064,650 LIBOR+175 bps(c) 1.930 % 11/12/2026 Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 500,000 5.75% Fixed 5.750 % 5.750 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 400,000 (e) 5.75% Fixed 5.115 % 5.750 % 9/15/2025 Senior Unsecured Notes(f) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625 % 4.625 % 11/15/2027 Total / Weighted Average $ 2,364,650 3.840 %

(a) The Revolving Credit Facility is secured and has a borrowing capacity of $750 million.

(b)The Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured and at LPL Financial LLC, the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiary, and has a borrowing capacity of $300 million.

(c) The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.

(d) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount.

(e) Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $7.8 million as of June 30, 2020.

(f) The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Key Business and Financial Metrics(5) (Dollars in thousands, except where noted) (Unaudited) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change Q2 2019 Change Advisors Advisors 16,973 16,763 1% 16,161 5% Net New Advisors 210 299 n/m (28 ) n/m Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(26) $ 226 $ 261 (13%) $ 238 (5%) Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(27) $ 44.9 $ 40.0 12% $ 43.7 3% Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(28) $ 28.6 $ 27.4 4% $ 22.6 27% Total client accounts (in millions) 5.8 5.8 —% 5.5 5% Employees - period end 4,585 4,358 5% 4,364 5% Productivity Metrics Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (29) 1.02 % 1.01 % 1bps 1.03 % (1bps) Gross Profit ROA (30) 29.3 bps 30.4 bps (1.1bps) 31.1 bps (1.8bps) OPEX as a % of Brokerage and Advisory Assets (31) 18.2 bps 18.3 bps (0.1bps) 18.6 bps (0.4bps) EBIT ROA (32) 11.1 bps 12.2 bps (1.1bps) 12.5 bps (1.4bps) Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized) (33) 98.6 % 99.0 % (40bps) 96.2 % 240bps Recurring Gross Profit Rate (34) 86.8 % 88.1 % (130bps) 86.5 % 30bps EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit 42.4 % 48.7 % (630bps) 50.0 % (760bps) Capital Expenditure ($ in millions) $ 37.9 $ 34.0 11% $ 33.2 14% Share Repurchases ($ in millions) $ — $ 150.0 (100%) $ 125.0 (100%) Dividends ($ in millions) 19.7 19.7 —% 20.8 (5%) Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions) $ 19.7 $ 169.7 (88%) $ 145.9 (86%) Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted 80.1 81.2 (1%) 85.4 (6%) Total Capital Allocated per Share(35) $ 0.25 $ 2.09 (88%) $ 1.71 (85%)

Endnote Disclosures

(1) In April 2020, the Company updated its definition of net new assets to include Dividends plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. See FNs 15, 16, 19, 20 and 21.

(2) Represents the estimated total brokerage and advisory assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(3) “Financial advisors” or “Advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

(4) Compliance with the Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(5) Certain information presented on pages 8-15 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” that begins on page 3.

(6) Production based payout is an operating measure calculated as a commission and advisory expense less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of production based payout against the Company’s commission and advisory expense for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q2 2019 Production based payout $ 819,953 $ 920,835 $ 876,654 $ 831,178 Advisor deferred compensation expense 39,894 (50,040 ) 17,177 6,844 Commission and advisory expense $ 859,847 $ 870,795 $ 893,831 $ 838,022

(7) Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(8) Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income, net of interest expense plus other revenue, less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income, net of interest expense and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q2 2019 Interest income, net of interest expense $ 6,540 $ 9,542 $ 10,966 $ 11,690 Plus: Other revenue 42,751 (51,218 ) 19,534 10,737 Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense (39,894 ) 50,040 (17,177 ) (6,844 ) Interest income and other, net $ 9,397 $ 8,364 $ 13,323 $ 15,583

(9) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q2 2019 Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands) Core G&A $ 222,406 $ 223,211 $ 230,182 $ 210,514 Regulatory charges 6,115 6,157 7,893 8,632 Promotional 44,540 57,398 51,050 41,423 Employee share-based compensation 8,040 8,648 7,179 7,306 Total G&A 281,101 295,414 296,304 267,875 Commissions and advisory 859,847 870,795 893,831 838,022 Depreciation & amortization 26,890 26,644 25,663 22,584 Amortization of intangible assets 16,689 16,570 16,631 16,249 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 18,565 17,024 15,927 15,994 Total operating expenses $ 1,203,092 $ 1,226,447 $ 1,248,356 $ 1,160,724

(10) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial. Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.

(11) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.

(12) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company.

(13) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.

(14) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios, and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(15) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. The previously reported figures for net new advisory assets did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figures previously reported for Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 were inflows of $12.5 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively.

(16) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, including brokerage assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. The previously reported figures for net new brokerage assets did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figures previously reported for Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 were $0.0 billion and an outflow of $2.6 billion, respectively.

(17) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(18) Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total brokerage and advisory assets.

(19) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 12) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The previously reported figures did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figures previously reported for Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 were inflows of $7.4 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively.

(20) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 13) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The previously reported figures did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figures previously reported for Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 were inflows of $5.1 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

(21) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts (FN 14) less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The previously reported figures did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figures previously reported for Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 were an inflow of $2.2 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

(22) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(23) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received, or fees paid.

(24) Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing, and financing uses.

(25) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations Net income $ 515,693 $ 560,123 Non-operating interest expense 118,935 126,603 Provision for income taxes 172,202 185,570 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,156 3,156 Depreciation and amortization 103,259 98,953 Amortization of intangible assets 66,176 65,736 EBITDA $ 979,421 $ 1,040,141 Credit Agreement Adjustments: Employee share-based compensation expense $ 31,281 $ 30,547 Advisor share-based compensation expense 2,495 2,679 Other 13,700 11,902 Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) $ 1,026,897 $ 1,085,269

(26) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period.

(27) Calculated based on the end of period total brokerage and advisory assets divided by end of period advisor count.

(28) Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(29) Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets (FN 12) for the trailing twelve month period.

(30) Represents Gross Profit (FN 5), a non-GAAP financial measure, for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(31) Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A (FN 9), a non-GAAP financial measure, as well as regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation & amortization, and amortization of intangible assets.

(32) EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX as a % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets.

(33) Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production.

(34) Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s Gross Profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring Gross Profit, a characterization of Gross Profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs, and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(35) Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(36) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:

EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) Q2 2020 EPS $ 1.27 Amortization of Intangible Assets 16,689 Tax Benefit (4,673 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit $ 12,016 Diluted Share Count 80,127 EPS Impact $ 0.15 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets $ 1.42