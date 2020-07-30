SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, http://www.miteksystems.com ) today reported record revenue with significant increases in both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenue increased 16% year over year, fueled by an increase in demand for both mobile deposit and identity verification capabilities, as more people and businesses transact online.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 16% year over year to $25.4 million in a record quarter.

GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income increased 43% year over year to $6.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operations was $9.0 million.

Total cash and investments were $52.2 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter.

Commenting on the results, Max Carnecchia, CEO of Mitek, said:

“Our record revenue and strong financial performance demonstrate the benefits of our technology solutions in this rapidly shifting digital economy. We are committed to helping our customers and partners navigate the challenging environment as they accelerate their digital transformation.”

Mitek is committed to providing convenience while preventing fraud in the digital world. The company’s technology ensures that more businesses can transact digitally and secure their platforms through easy, fast and secure identity verification. Also, Mitek remains the clear market leader with its remote check deposit solution, with more than 7,000 financial organizations using its products, and more than four billion transactions.

Conference Call Information

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or +1 856-344-9206 (International) and give the participant passcode 3328519.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://www.miteksystems.com . In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here .

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube , and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the company’s long-term prospects and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, the extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the company’s products, the company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation and the timing of the implementation and launch of the company’s products by the company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the company are contained from time to time in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share that exclude stock compensation expenses, intellectual property litigation costs, acquisition-related costs and expenses, costs associated with our strategic process, executive transition costs, restructuring costs, income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments, and the cash tax difference. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the company’s performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the company’s operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the company’s comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the company’s ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the company’s underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the company’s underlying business.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except share data) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,938 $ 16,748 Short-term investments 30,281 16,502 Accounts receivable, net 12,943 14,938 Contract assets 3,410 2,350 Prepaid expenses 2,016 1,487 Other current assets 1,454 2,105 Total current assets 69,042 54,130 Long-term investments 2,942 1,552 Property and equipment, net 3,638 4,231 Right-of-use assets 5,683 — Goodwill and intangible assets 54,400 57,041 Deferred income tax assets 15,875 16,596 Other non-current assets 5,647 2,347 Total assets $ 157,227 $ 135,897 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,304 $ 3,555 Accrued payroll and related taxes 7,375 6,410 Deferred revenue, current portion 9,089 5,612 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,651 — Acquisition-related contingent consideration 686 1,036 Restructuring accrual 220 1,526 Other current liabilities 942 1,909 Total current liabilities 24,267 20,048 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 1,240 736 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 5,674 — Deferred income tax liabilities 5,699 5,555 Other non-current liabilities 964 2,225 Total liabilities 37,844 28,564 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 41,282,779 and 40,367,456 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 41 40 Additional paid-in capital 140,915 132,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,581 ) (4,061 ) Accumulated deficit (18,992 ) (20,806 ) Total stockholders’ equity 119,383 107,333 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 157,227 $ 135,897





MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Software and hardware $ 13,212 $ 11,888 $ 36,180 $ 32,468 Services and other 12,201 10,018 34,492 27,104 Total revenue 25,413 21,906 70,672 59,572 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue—software and hardware 623 838 2,258 2,590 Cost of revenue—services and other 2,873 2,330 7,357 6,447 Selling and marketing 7,791 6,935 22,569 20,895 Research and development 5,111 4,663 14,540 14,441 General and administrative 5,884 5,074 16,382 15,743 Acquisition-related costs and expenses 1,697 1,761 4,884 5,361 Restructuring costs — 3,214 (114 ) 3,214 Total operating costs and expenses 23,979 24,815 67,876 68,691 Operating income (loss) 1,434 (2,909 ) 2,796 (9,119 ) Other income, net 145 98 480 252 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,579 (2,811 ) 3,276 (8,867 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (231 ) 2,712 (460 ) 4,861 Net income (loss) $ 1,348 $ (99 ) $ 2,816 $ (4,006 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic $ 0.03 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share—basic 41,483 39,936 41,251 39,034 Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share—diluted 42,428 39,936 42,239 39,034





MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,348 $ (99 ) $ 2,816 $ (4,006 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition-related costs and expenses 1,697 1,761 4,884 5,361 Intellectual property litigation costs 998 334 2,032 334 Costs associated with strategic process — 141 — 1,224 Executive transition costs(1) — — — 251 Stock compensation expense 2,501 2,268 7,112 7,291 Restructuring costs — 3,214 (114 ) 3,214 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (1,195 ) (1,735 ) (3,200 ) (3,972 ) Cash tax difference(2) 1,426 (1,133 ) 3,660 (1,162 ) Non-GAAP net income 6,775 4,751 17,190 8,535 Non-GAAP income per share—basic $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.42 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP income per share—diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.41 $ 0.21 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—basic 41,483 39,936 41,251 39,034 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—diluted 42,428 41,209 42,239 40,821





(1) Comprised of costs associated with the transition of the company’s former executive officers. Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude these transition costs as we believe that such expense is inconsistent with the normally recurring operations of our company and the inclusion of these costs makes it difficult to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance. (2) The company’s non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 0% and 3% in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated tax payable on the company’s tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, the utilization of research and development tax credits, and the utilization of loss carryforwards which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the company’s operating results. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 15% and 96%, respectively. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income (loss) for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 14% and 55%, respectively.

________________



Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Group, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com