Sales Sequentially Improved as Quarter Progressed

June Quarter EPS Loss of $2.58; Adjusted EPS Loss of $0.01

Generated $32.2 Million in Operating Cash Flows in June Quarter

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended June 27, 2020.

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled with the momentum experienced across our business segments as the U.S. economy and our customers re-opened for business. With net sales in June tracking at nearly 90% of prior year levels and with further acceleration in July, we are very encouraged by the steep recovery in recent weeks that exceeded our internal expectations. Our DTG2Go business onboarded several new customers and received additional digital print volume from existing customers to deliver over 30% net sales growth for the quarter compared to prior year. In addition, our Catalog and Salt Life businesses returned to growth in June.”

The Company recorded $23.1 million of non-recurring expense associated with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic during the June 2020 quarter.  These costs primarily related to the curtailment of manufacturing operations, incremental costs to right size production to new forecasted demand, and increased accounts receivable and inventory reserves related to the heightened risks in the market as the U.S. continues its recovery. These costs, of which approximately $11 million are non-cash charges, primarily impacted operating income in the Delta Group segment.

Mr. Humphreys continued, “As we previously communicated, sales and liquidity improved each month as the quarter progressed, enabling us to end the period in a much stronger position than originally anticipated. During the quarter, we generated over $32 million of operating cash flows and improved our liquidity to $46 million, which is a nearly 50% increase from the March levels.”

For the third quarter ended June 27, 2020:

  • Net sales were $71.8 million, or approximately 60% of prior year net sales of $119.3 million. Monthly sales performance sequentially accelerated throughout the third quarter from April sales at 33% of prior year levels to June sales at nearly 90% of prior year levels. Net sales in the Delta Group segment and Salt Life Group segment decreased 39.0% and 47.2%, respectively, from the prior year period.
  • Gross profit was $3.0 million, or 4.2% of net sales, compared to $24.8 million, or 20.8% of net sales, in the prior year third quarter. Adjusted gross margins in the current quarter were 21.6%, an 80 basis point improvement over the prior year and attributable to continued efficiencies and process improvements within the Delta Group segment’s integrated vertical manufacturing platform. 
  • Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses declined 15.2% to $15.2 million compared to $17.9 million in the prior year third quarter. As a percentage of sales, SG&A was 21.2%, compared to 15.0% in the prior year third quarter.
  • The strong growth in the DTG2Go business drove an increase in the fair value of the contingent earnout liability, resulting in an additional $1.2 million expense within other income/loss.
  • Operating loss was $21.6 million compared to operating profit of $8.3 million in the prior year third quarter. Adjusted operating income in the current fiscal year quarter was $1.5 million compared to adjusted operating income of $7.0 million in the prior year.
  • The majority of the $23.1 million of COVID-19 related expenses in the current quarter were incurred by the Delta Group segment which reported a year over year decline in operating profit of $26.7 million. Salt Life Group segment operating profit fell $1.9 million compared to the prior year third quarter, which was adjusted for the discrete gain from the settlement of a commercial litigation matter.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $17.8 million, or $2.58 per share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss per diluted share for the third quarter fiscal 2020 was $0.01 compared to $0.60 of adjusted net income per diluted share in the prior year.

Total inventory at June declined over 11% to $158.0 million compared with $177.8 million a year ago primarily driven by the curtailment of manufacturing operations and higher than anticipated third quarter sales. Total net debt, including capital lease financing and cash on hand, as of June 2020 was $127.5 million, down $7.0 million from September 2019 and down $21.5 million from a year ago.  As previously announced, on April 27, 2020, the Company secured a bridge amendment to its U.S. revolving credit facility with its lenders. The amendment provides additional flexibility to tap into the availability provided under the Company’s asset-based lending arrangement.

Mr. Humphreys concluded, “I am very proud of our teams and the resiliency Delta Apparel has shown over the past months. With all of our manufacturing plants having resumed production and brick and mortar stores returning to more normalized operating hours, we continue to see positive trends that should allow us to return to profitability in the fourth quarter.”

About Delta Apparel, Inc.
Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide all information required in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but we believe that evaluating our ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only U.S. GAAP financial measures. In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results, we also provide non-GAAP information that management believes is useful to investors. We discuss gross margin, SG&A expenses, operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share performance measures that are, for comparison purposes, adjusted to eliminate items or results stemming from discrete events. We do this because management uses these measures in evaluating our underlying performance on a consistent basis across periods. We also believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of our ongoing performance. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and securities analysts, investors and other interested parties should not consider any of these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, the volatility and uncertainty of cotton and other raw material prices and availability; the general U.S. and international economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic impact on our operations, financial condition, liquidity, and capital investments; competitive conditions in the apparel industry; restrictions on our ability to borrow capital or service our indebtedness; deterioration in the financial condition of our customers and suppliers and changes in the operations and strategies of our customers and suppliers; changing consumer preferences or trends; our ability to successfully open and operate new retail stores; changes in economic, political or social stability at our offshore locations; significant interruptions within our manufacturing or distribution facilities or other operations; our ability to attract and retain key management; significant changes in our effective tax rate; interest rate fluctuations increasing our obligations under our variable rate indebtedness; the ability to raise additional capital; the ability to grow, achieve synergies and realize the expected profitability of acquisitions; the volatility and uncertainty of energy, fuel and other costs; material disruptions in our information systems; compromises of our data security; significant litigation in either domestic or international jurisdictions; recalls, claims and negative publicity associated with product liability issues; the ability to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property; the impairment of intangible assets; changes in international trade regulations; our ability to comply with trade regulations; changes in employment laws or regulations or our relationship with employees; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; negative publicity resulting from violations of manufacturing standards or labor laws or unethical business practices by our suppliers and independent contractors; the illiquidity of our shares; price volatility in our shares and the general volatility of the stock market; and the other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, Delta Apparel, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:       
(In thousands, except per share amounts)       
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  Jun 27, 2020 Jun 29, 2019 Jun 27, 2020 Jun 29, 2019
         
Net Sales$71,801  $119,260  $264,351  $323,773 
Cost of Goods Sold 68,819   94,470   220,893   261,505 
Gross Profit 2,982   24,790   43,458   62,268 
         
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 15,206   17,931   51,130   51,771 
Other (Income) Loss, Net 9,364   (1,477)  7,724   (574)
Operating Income (21,588)  8,336   (15,396)  11,071 
         
Interest Expense, Net 1,710   1,989   5,320   5,739 
         
Earnings (Loss) Before Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes (23,298)  6,347   (20,716)  5,332 
         
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes (5,454)  1,510   (4,884)  896 
         
Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss) (17,844)  4,837   (15,832)  4,436 
         
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 63   89   286   283 
         
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders$(17,781) $4,926  $(15,546) $4,719 
         
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding        
 Basic 6,890   6,928   6,932   6,931 
 Diluted 6,890   7,080   6,932   7,065 
         
Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share       
 Basic$(2.58) $0.71  $(2.24) $0.68 
 Diluted$(2.58) $0.70  $(2.24) $0.67 

 

 

  Jun 27, 2020 Sep 28, 2019 Jun 29, 2019
  (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
       
Current Assets     
 Cash$14,520  $605  $371 
 Receivables, Net 51,867   60,887   68,763 
 Inventories, Net 158,015   179,107   177,779 
 Prepaids and Other Assets 3,785   2,999   3,384 
Total Current Assets 228,187   243,598   250,297 
       
Noncurrent Assets     
 Property, Plant & Equipment, Net 61,273   61,404   58,422 
 Goodwill and Other Intangibles, Net 58,238   59,504   59,957 
 Deferred Income Taxes 7,143   1,514   1,053 
 Operating Lease Assets 42,920   -   - 
 Investment in Joint Venture 10,273   10,388   10,038 
 Other Noncurrent Assets 2,398   1,580   1,658 
Total Noncurrent Assets 182,245   134,390   131,128 
       
Total Assets$410,432  $377,988  $381,425 
       
       
Current Liabilities     
 Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses$73,931  $73,111  $65,662 
 Current Portion of Contingent Consideration 2,685   2,790   2,790 
 Current Portion of Finance Leases 7,099   6,434   6,084 
 Current Portion of Operating Leases 8,720   -   - 
 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 8,046   6,540   7,040 
Total Current Liabilities 100,481   88,875   81,576 
       
Noncurrent Liabilities     
 Long-Term Taxes Payable 3,585   3,977   3,492 
 Long-Term Contingent Consideration 4,096   6,304   6,604 
 Long-Term Finance Leases 12,934   12,836   13,012 
 Long-Term Operating Leases 35,152   -   - 
 Long-Term Debt 113,939   109,296   123,236 
 Deferred Income Taxes 1,356   1,519   2,036 
 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 2,379   1,293   1,184 
Total Noncurrent Liabilities 173,441   135,225   149,564 
       
 Common Stock 96   96   96 
 Additional Paid-In Capital 60,154   59,855   59,602 
 Equity Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (567)  (281)  (190)
 Retained Earnings 121,390   136,937   133,414 
 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (1,430)  (969)  (887)
 Treasury Stock (43,133)  (41,750)  (41,750)
Total Equity 136,510   153,888   150,285 
       
Total Liabilities and Equity$410,432  $377,988  $381,425 

 


            
            
            
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:           
(In thousands, except per share amounts)For the Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019
  GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure
  Reported COVID-related expenses (1)  Adjusted * Reported Ligitation Settlements (2) Adjusted *
             
Net Sales$71,801  $500  $72,301  $119,260  $-  $119,260 
Cost of Goods Sold 68,819   (12,100)  56,719   94,470   -   94,470 
Gross Profit 2,982   12,600   15,582   24,790   -   24,790 
Gross Margins 4.2%  17.5%  21.6%  20.8%    20.8%
             
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 15,206   (2,400)  12,806   17,931   -   17,931 
Other (Income) Loss, Net 9,364   (8,100)  1,264   (1,477)  1,306   (171)
Operating Income (21,588)  23,100   1,512   8,336   (1,306)  7,030 
Operating Income Margins (30.1%)  32.2%  2.1%  7.0%  (1.1%)  5.9%
             
Interest Expense, Net 1,710   -  $1,710   1,989   -   1,989 
             
Earnings (Loss) Before Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes (23,298)  23,100   (198)  6,347   (1,306)  5,041 
             
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes (5,454)  5,378  $(76)  1,510   (653)  857 
             
Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss) (17,844)  17,722   (122)  4,837   (653)  4,184 
             
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 63   -  $63   89   -   89 
             
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders$(17,781) $17,722  $(59) $4,926  $(653) $4,273 
             
Diluted Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share **$(2.58) $2.57  $(0.01) $0.70  $(0.10) $0.60 
             
* Adjusted results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
** Adjustments and adjusted earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 6,890 thousand shares for the three months ended June 27, 2020 and 7,080 thousand shares for the three months ended June 29, 2019
             
(1) Approximately $23.1 million of expenses associated with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily related to the curtailment of manufacturing operations ($9.8 million), incremental costs to right size production to new forecasted demand ($2.6 million), increased accounts receivable and inventory reserves related to the heightened risks in the market as the U.S. continues its recovery ($6.6 million), and other expenses ($4.1 million).
             
(2) Approximately $1.3 million in other income as the result of a favorable litigation settlement in the Salt Life Group segment in the third quarter fiscal year 2019.
             
             
             
             
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:Delta Group segment Salt Life Group segment
(In thousands, except per share amounts)For the Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 27, 2020
  GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure
  Reported COVID-related expenses (1)  Adjusted * Reported COVID-related expenses (1)  Adjusted *
             
Net Sales$65,543  $500  $66,043  $6,258  $-  $6,258 
             
Gross Profit 432   12,600   13,032   2,552   -   2,552 
Gross Margins 0.7%  19.2%  19.7%  40.8%    40.8%
             
Operating Income (17,468)  23,100   5,632   (628)  -   (628)
Operating Income Margins (26.7%)  35.2%  8.5%  (10.0%)    (10.0%)
             
             
  For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019
  GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure
  Reported Ligitation Settlements (2) Adjusted * Reported Ligitation Settlements (2) Adjusted *
             
Net Sales$107,409  $-  $107,409  $11,851  $-  $11,851 
             
Gross Profit 19,181   -   19,181   5,611   -   5,611 
Gross Margins 17.9%    17.9%  47.3%    47.3%
             
Operating Income 9,247   -   9,247   2,597   (1,306)  1,291 
Operating Income Margins 8.6%    8.6%  21.9%  (11.0%)  10.9%
             
             
* Adjusted results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
             
(1) Approximately $23.1 million of expenses associated with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily related to the curtailment of manufacturing operations ($9.8 million), incremental costs to right size production to new forecasted demand ($2.6 million), increased accounts receivable and inventory reserves related to the heightened risks in the market as the U.S. continues its recovery ($6.6 million), and other expenses ($4.1 million).
             
(2) Approximately $1.3 million in other income as the result of a favorable litigation settlement in the Salt Life Group segment in the third quarter fiscal year 2019.
             
             
             
             
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:           
(In thousands, except per share amounts)For the Nine Months Ended June 27, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 29, 2019
  GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure
  Reported COVID-related expenses (1)  Adjusted * Reported Ligitation Settlements (2) Adjusted *
             
Net Sales$264,351  $500  $264,851  $323,773  $-  $323,773 
Cost of Goods Sold 220,893   (14,000)  206,893   261,505   -   261,505 
Gross Profit 43,458   14,500   57,958   62,268   -   62,268 
Gross Margins 16.4%  5.5%  21.9%  19.2%    19.2%
             
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 51,130   (2,400)  48,730   51,771   -   51,771 
Other (Income) Loss, Net 7,724   (8,100)  (376)  (574)  (1,158)  (1,732)
Operating Income (15,396)  25,000   9,604   11,071   1,158   12,229 
Operating Income Margins (5.8%)  9.5%  3.6%  3.4%  0.4%  3.8%
             
Interest Expense, Net 5,320   -   5,320   5,739   -   5,739 
             
Earnings (Loss) Before Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes (20,716)  25,000   4,284   5,332   1,158   6,490 
             
Provision For (Benefit From) Income Taxes (4,884)  5,820   936   896   294   1,190 
             
Consolidated Net Earnings (Loss) (15,832)  19,180   3,348   4,436   864   5,300 
             
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 286   -   286   283   -   283 
             
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders$(15,546) $19,180  $3,634  $4,719  $864  $5,583 
             
Diluted Net Earnings (Loss) per Common Share **$(2.24) $2.77  $0.52  $0.67  $0.12  $0.79 
             
             
* Adjusted results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
** Adjustments and adjusted earnings per share are calculated based on diluted weighted average shares of 6,932 thousand shares for the nine months ended June 27, 2020 and 7,065 thousand shares for the nine months ended June 29, 2019.
             
(1) Approximately $25.0 million of expenses associated with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily related to the curtailment of manufacturing operations ($11.7 million), incremental costs to right size production to new forecasted demand ($2.6 million), increased accounts receivable and inventory reserves related to the heightened risks in the market as the U.S. continues its recovery ($6.6 million), and other expenses ($4.1 million).
(2) Approximately $2.5 million of unfavorable litigation settlement due to the bankruptcy of a customer in the Delta Group segment in the first quarter fiscal year 2019, partially offset by approximately $1.3 million in other income as the result of a favorable litigation settlement in the Salt Life Group segment in the third quarter fiscal year 2019.
             
             
             
             
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:Delta Group segment Salt Life Group segment
(In thousands, except per share amounts)For the Nine Months Ended June 27, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 27, 2020
  GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure
  Reported COVID-related expenses (1)  Adjusted * Reported COVID-related expenses (1)  Adjusted *
             
Net Sales$238,685  $500  $239,185  $25,666  $-  $25,666 
             
Gross Profit 31,948   14,500   46,448   11,517   -   11,517 
Gross Margins 13.4%  6.1%  19.4%  44.9%    44.9%
             
Operating (loss) Income (5,133)  25,000   19,867   175   -   175 
Operating Income Margins (2.2%)  10.5%  8.3%  0.7%    0.7%
             
             
  Delta Group segment Salt Life Group segment
  For the Nine Months Ended June 29, 2019 For the Nine Months Ended June 29, 2019
  GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure GAAP Measure   Non-GAAP Measure
  Reported Ligitation Settlements (2) Adjusted * Reported Ligitation Settlements (2) Adjusted *
             
Net Sales$291,325  $-  $291,325  $32,448  $-  $32,448 
             
Gross Profit 46,696   -   46,696   15,579   -   15,579 
Gross Margins 16.0%    16.0%  48.0%    48.0%
             
Operating Income 15,392   2,464   17,856   5,609   (1,306)  4,303 
Operating Income Margins 5.3%  0.8%  6.1%  17.3%  (4.0%)  13.3%
             
             
* Adjusted results are financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP and exclude the above normalized adjustments. See below for a discussion of each of these adjustments.
             
(1) Approximately $25.0 million of expenses associated with the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and primarily related to the curtailment of manufacturing operations ($11.7 million), incremental costs to right size production to new forecasted demand ($2.6 million), increased accounts receivable and inventory reserves related to the heightened risks in the market as the U.S. continues its recovery ($6.6 million), and other expenses ($4.1 million).
(2) Approximately $2.5 million of unfavorable litigation settlement due to the bankruptcy of a customer in the Delta Group segment in the first quarter fiscal year 2019, partially offset by approximately $1.3 million in other income as the result of a favorable litigation settlement in the Salt Life Group segment in the third quarter fiscal year 2019.

 

 