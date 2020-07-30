Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasgow, Scotland: After nearly two decades in the Digital marketing industry, expert SEO consultant Craig Campbell has released an in-depth virtual marketing course on YouTube. The course is free to take and open to anyone interested in increasing their Google ranking. Campbell’s class will cover key topics including how to set up an organic link-building campaign and how to leverage guest posts to boost your SEO.

The course, which can be found as a complete playlist on Campbell’s YouTube page, contains 200+ videos that range from 4 to 60 minutes long. Altogether, the classes add up to more than 2 hours of high-value content.

Why has Campbell decided to release a class on link building in particular? The Glaswegian explained his decision, saying, “Link building has been a big part of SEO for many years...Google has released a statement saying that it still is the number one ranking factor.” But despite this, he has found that there is still some resistance to link building. Without a next-level link-building strategy, Campbell warns, the other aspects of your SEO strategy “won’t have the full impact.”

Campbell is passionate about helping others learn from his years of experience in the marketing world. In particular, Campbell wants to dispel any myths about SEO automation automatically being Black Hat. He says, “It’s 2020. You’ve got to embrace technology; you don’t have to do everything manually.” In the course, Campbell covers how to use link building automation tools like SEO Autopilot, Money Robot, GSA, and Rankerx to take your strategy to the next level.

For those interested in a more in-depth course, Campbell also offers a comprehensive link building class with more than 5 hours of content. Campbell covers topics like influencer marketing, local SEO strategies, PR outreach best practices, and more. This course includes access to exclusive, proven link-building strategies that Campbell has perfected over his years in the industry.

About Craig Campell: Craig Campell is a Glasgow based SEO expert who has been working in SEO for 18 years. Campbell works with a small staff to provide customized SEO solutions for his clients, with whom he works very closely. Campbell is also a sought-after speaker on SEO and Digital Marketing and has spoken at countless conferences on the topics. You can listen to his podcast, Craig Campbell's Digital Marketing Podcast, on Spotify, Google Play, and SoundCloud.



