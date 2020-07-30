Second Quarter Summary1

  • Net income for the second quarter of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
    • Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue2 of $18.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 8%.
    • Credit Loss Expense of $4.7 million, a decrease of $17.0 million or 78%.
  • Average deposit balances increased $405.6 million  or 11%.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased to 1.55% (1.70% when adjusted for $327.6 million of Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans)2.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2020 of $11.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2020 (the “linked quarter”). Credit loss expense for the second quarter was $4.7 million, which reduced diluted earnings per common share by approximately $0.22 for the second quarter of 2020.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our results in the second quarter, particularly our bankers’ efforts in the origination of SBA PPP loans during a period of unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees, and communities. The commitment of our employees combined with our business continuity planning efforts and digital service offerings provided our customers continued access to banking services despite COVID-19’s far-reaching impacts. While we believe there will likely be volatility in earnings in this economic environment, the quarterly return on average equity of 9.21% and a return on average tangible equity of 13.50% represents solid performance."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income$38,712   $37,406    $34,832   $76,118   $60,808  
Noninterest income8,269   10,155    8,796   18,424   14,206  
Total revenue, net of interest expense46,981   47,561    43,628   94,542   75,014  
Credit loss expense4,685   21,733    696   26,418   2,290  
Noninterest expense28,038   30,001    29,040   58,039   49,657  
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)14,258   (4,173)  13,892   10,085   23,067  
Income tax expense (benefit)2,546   (2,198)  3,218   348   5,108  
Net income (loss)$11,712   $(1,975)  $10,674   $9,737   $17,959  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.73   $(0.12)  $0.72   $0.60   $1.33  
          
Return on average assets0.92 % (0.17)% 1.01 % 0.40 % 0.96 %
Return on average equity9.21 % (1.54)% 9.66 % 3.82 % 9.02 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)13.50 % (0.47)% 13.41 % 6.48 % 12.24 %
Efficiency ratio(2)54.80 % 57.67  % 56.24 % 56.24 % 58.85 %

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Branch Operations

The Company commenced re-opening selected bank branch lobbies on June 1, 2020 and continues to actively manage lobby access based on local COVID-19 community spread conditions. Mr. Funk noted, "We have continued to encourage and practice proper protocols to keep our employees and customers safe. Recently, we have temporarily closed lobbies in communities where COVID cases saw marked increases. The MidWestOne team remains resilient and together."

SBA PPP Loans

The Company remains committed to supporting its customers and communities during these difficult times. This commitment includes offering PPP loans as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020, as amended. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had funded 2,534 PPP loans totaling $345.4 million with an average loan size of $136 thousand. These loans earn a 1% annual interest rate plus an origination fee from the SBA based upon loan size. At June 30, 2020, the amortized cost basis of PPP loans was $327.6 million and the unamortized net fees were $9.3 million. The fees will be recognized over the term of the respective loans.

Loan Modifications

The Company continues to offer payment deferrals and mortgage forbearance to customers, which totaled $474.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Approximately 32% of the modifications were interest only payments and 68% were full payment deferrals, with both modification types generally three months in length. As of July 24, 2020, 16 loans, totaling $31.2 million, were either in or being processed for a second deferral period.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2020 to $38.7 million from $37.4 million as larger volumes of interest earning assets more than offset net interest margin compression. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 22 basis points ("bps") to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.60% in the linked quarter. Interest earning assets yields decreased 47 basis points from the linked quarter, approximately 8 basis points of which was attributable to PPP loans, which have a coupon rate of 1%. Net fee accretion for PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.1 million. Partially offsetting the lower asset yields was a 26 bps reduction in cost of funds.

The Company's core net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure, see the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure), which excludes loan purchase discount accretion, decreased 15 bps from the linked quarter as lower asset yields were only partially offset by reduced funding costs. Loan purchase discount accretion added $2.6 million to net interest income in the second quarter compared to $3.0 million in the linked quarter.

"Our margin suffered from an asset mix change whereby loans were paid off and were reinvested into lower yielding securities," stated Mr. Funk.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $1.9 million, or 19%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.8 million and $0.5 million in the ‘Other’ income and 'Service charges and fees' line items, respectively. The 'Other' line item reflected a decrease from the linked quarter of $1.6 million in income from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program. The decrease in 'Service charges and fees' was primarily driven by a $0.5 million decrease in overdraft fees, which reflected lower customer overdraft activity coupled with increased waivers of such fees. The net decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by an increase in loan revenue of $0.8 million, which was driven by increased volume in home mortgage loans.

"We enjoyed solid performance from our home mortgage business as low mortgage rates continued to drive refinance and purchase activity," noted Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Noninterest Income2020 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
Investment services and trust activities$2,217   $2,536   $1,890  
Service charges and fees1,290   1,826   1,870  
Card revenue1,237   1,365   1,799  
Loan revenue1,910   1,123   648  
Bank-owned life insurance635   520   470  
Insurance commissions—   —   314  
Investment securities gains, net  42   32  
Other974   2,743   1,773  
Total noninterest income$8,269   $10,155   $8,796  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $2.0 million, or 6.5%, from the linked quarter due primarily to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits of $0.9 million. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million benefit from SBA PPP loan origination costs which are deferred and amortized over the life of the loan to which they relate.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Noninterest Expense2020 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits$15,682   $16,617   $16,409  
Occupancy expense of premises, net2,253   2,341   2,127  
Equipment2,010   1,880   1,914  
Legal and professional1,382   1,535   3,291  
Data processing1,240   1,354   1,008  
Marketing910   1,062   869  
Amortization of intangibles1,748   2,028   930  
FDIC insurance445   448   434  
Communications449   457   377  
Foreclosed assets, net34   138   84  
Other1,885   2,141   1,597  
Total noninterest expense$28,038   $30,001   $29,040  

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Merger-related Expenses2020 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
Compensation and employee benefits$—   $—   $1,020  
Equipment  —   —  
Legal and professional—   —   1,826  
Data processing—   44   240  
Other—   10   48  
Total merger-related costs$  $54   $3,134  

Income Taxes

The Company recognized a net income tax expense of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a net income tax benefit of $2.2 million in the linked quarter. The resulting net income tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, which was offset by the recognition of $771 thousand in tax credits. 

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTSAs of or For the Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
2020 2020 2019
 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Ending Balance Sheet     
Total assets$5,231.0   $4,763.9   $4,662.5  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income3,597.0   3,425.8   3,536.5  
Total securities held for investment1,187.5   881.9   653.5  
Total deposits4,265.4   3,859.8   3,725.5  
Average Balance Sheet     
Average total assets$5,098.8   $4,669.7   $4,230.4  
Average total loans3,633.7   3,436.3   3,183.1  
Average total deposits4,165.6   3,760.0   3,391.0  
Funding and Liquidity     
Short-term borrowings$162.2   $129.5   $153.8  
Long-term debt190.0   209.9   252.7  
Loans to deposits ratio84.84 % 89.15 % 95.81 %
Equity     
Total shareholders' equity$520.8   $500.6   $488.4  
Equity to assets ratio9.96 % 10.51 % 10.47 %
Tangible common equity(1)398.4   376.4   358.4  
Tangible common equity ratio(1)7.80 % 8.11 % 7.91 %
Per Share Data     
Book value$32.35   $31.11   $30.11  
Tangible book value(1)$24.74   $23.39   $22.09  
(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Mr. Funk noted, "Our borrowers tended to be cautious in the second quarter as lines of credit were paid down and liquidity was used to pay down loans. In addition, several projects we agreed to fund were put on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy."

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $171.3 million, or 5%, to $3.60 billion from March 31, 2020 as a result of the Company's participation in the PPP, offset by the continued pay downs on loans held for investment. At June 30, 2020, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 49% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans were the next largest category at 30%, followed by residential real estate loans at 15%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2% of total loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Loans Held for Investment2020 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
Commercial and industrial$1,084,527   $864,702   $866,023  
Agricultural140,837   145,435   152,491  
Commercial real estate     
Construction and development199,950   282,921   273,149  
Farmland161,897   168,777   187,393  
Multifamily247,403   217,108   243,928  
Other1,155,489   1,111,640   1,114,039  
Total commercial real estate1,764,739   1,780,446   1,818,509  
Residential real estate     
One-to-four family first liens377,100   389,055   423,625  
One-to-four family junior liens155,814   165,235   176,685  
Total residential real estate532,914   554,290   600,310  
Consumer74,022   80,889   99,170  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income$3,597,039   $3,425,762   $3,536,503  

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses related to loans for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
Beginning balance$51,187    $29,079    $29,652    $29,079    $29,307   
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL—    3,984    —    3,984    —   
Charge-offs(2,103)  (1,497)  (2,187)  (3,600)  (3,542) 
Recoveries236    299    530    535    636   
Net charge-offs(1,867)  (1,198)  (1,657)  (3,065)  (2,906) 
Credit loss expense related to loans6,324    19,322    696    25,646    2,290   
Ending balance$55,644    $51,187    $28,691    $55,644    $28,691   

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (CECL) accounting guidance. The adoption of this guidance established a single allowance framework for all financial assets carried at amortized cost and certain off-balance sheet credit exposures. The framework requires that management's estimate reflects credit losses over the full remaining expected life of each credit and considers expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions. The adoption resulted in the recognition on January 1, 2020 of cumulative effect adjustments of $4.0 million related to the allowance for credit losses (ACL) and $3.4 million related to the liability for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

As of June 30, 2020, the ACL was $55.6 million, or 1.55% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $51.2 million, or 1.49%, at March 31, 2020. When adjusted for the total amount of PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income increased to 1.70% as of June 30, 2020. The increase in the ACL was due to the continued deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions from the first quarter of 2020, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

As of June 30, 2020, the liability for off-balance sheet credit losses was $4.2 million as compared to $5.8 million as of March 31, 2020 and was included in 'Other liabilities' on the balance sheet. The reduction in this liability from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to lower expected line utilization.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Deposit Composition2020 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
Noninterest bearing deposits$867,637   $637,127   $647,078  
Interest checking deposits1,153,697   995,762   762,530  
Money market deposits811,368   793,482   1,019,886  
Savings deposits463,262   404,100   356,328  
Total non-maturity deposits3,295,964   2,830,471   2,785,822  
Time deposits of $250,000 and under656,723   688,409   678,752  
Time deposits over $250,000312,748   340,964   260,898  
Total time deposits969,471   1,029,373   939,650  
Total deposits$4,265,435   $3,859,844   $3,725,472  

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Credit Quality Metrics2020 2020 2019
 (dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans held for investment$41,303   $43,973   $30,875  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more3,238   303   947  
Total nonperforming loans(1)44,541   44,276   31,822  
Foreclosed assets, net965   968   4,922  
Total nonperforming assets (1)$45,506   $45,244   $36,744  
Allowance for credit losses55,644   51,187   28,691  
Credit loss expense related to loans (for the quarter)6,324   19,322   696  
Net charge-offs (for the quarter)1,867   1,198   1,657  
Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter, annualized)0.21 % 0.14 % 0.21 %
ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income1.55 % 1.49 % 0.81 %
ACL to loans held for investment, net of unearned income (adjusted)(2)1.70 % 1.49 % 0.81 %
ACL to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income134.72 % 116.41 % 92.93 %
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment, net of unearned income1.15 % 1.28 % 0.87 %
      
(1) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer considered nonperforming loans or nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans.
(2) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income was adjusted for the total amount of PPP loans.  Non-GAAP Measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

"Monitoring of our loan portfolio increased significantly and we believe our ACL, at 1.55% (1.70% excluding PPP loans) sits in a strong position," stated Mr. Funk.

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

The following table presents the regulatory capital ratios of the Company and its banking subsidiary as of the dates indicated:

 June 30, March 31, June 30,
Regulatory Capital Ratios2020 2020 2019
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1)9.48 % 9.25 % 8.76 %
Tier 1 capital ratio(1)10.48 % 10.25 % 9.76 %
Total capital ratio(1)11.72 % 11.48 % 10.60 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1)8.72 % 9.39 % 8.98 %
MidWestOne Bank     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1)11.34 % 10.95 % 10.15 %
Tier 1 capital ratio(1)11.34 % 10.95 % 10.15 %
Total capital ratio(1)12.47 % 12.03 % 10.84 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1)9.39 % 10.03 % 9.34 %
(1) Capital ratios for June 30, 2020 are preliminary     

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

At June 30, 2020, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $6.4 million. In light of the economic uncertainty, the Company has yet to resume share repurchases since discontinuing them in mid-March of 2020.   

Len Devaisher Named President and Chief Operating Officer

On July 6, 2020, following an extensive national search, the Company announced the appointment of Len Devaisher as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and MidWestOne Bank, effective July 27, 2020. Mr. Devaisher was most recently Vice President of Resource Development with the United Way of Dane County. Prior to that, he served Old National Bank as the Chief Executive Officer for the Wisconsin Region. Mr. Devaisher has focused expertise in commercial banking, corporate profitability, and business development that will be valuable to the Company.

Subordinated Debenture Offering

On July 28, 2020, the Company completed the private placement of $65.0 million of its subordinated notes with registration rights. The 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes are due July 2030. For regulatory capital purposes, the subordinated notes have been structured to qualify initially as Tier 2 Capital for the Company.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On July 29, 2020, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Branch Consolidation

Effective October 28, 2020, the Company plans to consolidate its branch office in Newport, Minnesota into its nearby branch office in South St. Paul, Minnesota. This branch consolidation is part of the Company's strategy to improve operating efficiency. The Company estimates the branch consolidation will reduce its annual operating expenses by approximately $360 thousand.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2020 2020 2019
 (In thousands)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$65,863    $60,396    $67,174   
Interest earning deposits in banks45,018    58,319    6,112   
Federal funds sold6,329    6,830    198   
Total cash and cash equivalents117,210    125,545    73,484   
Debt securities available for sale at fair value1,187,455    881,859    785,977   
Loans held for sale12,048    9,483    5,400   
Gross loans held for investment3,618,675    3,440,907    3,469,236   
Unearned income, net(21,636)  (15,145)  (17,970) 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income3,597,039    3,425,762    3,451,266   
Allowance for credit losses(55,644)  (51,187)  (29,079) 
Total loans held for investment, net3,541,395    3,374,575    3,422,187   
Premises and equipment, net88,929    89,860    90,723   
Goodwill93,977    93,977    91,918   
Other intangible assets, net28,443    30,190    32,218   
Foreclosed assets, net965    968    3,706   
Other assets160,541    157,452    147,960   
Total assets$5,230,963    $4,763,909    $4,653,573   
LIABILITIES     
Noninterest bearing deposits$867,637    $637,127    $662,209   
Interest bearing deposits3,397,798    3,222,717    3,066,446   
Total deposits4,265,435    3,859,844    3,728,655   
Short-term borrowings162,224    129,489    139,349   
Long-term debt189,973    209,874    231,660   
Other liabilities92,550    64,138    44,927   
Total liabilities4,710,182    4,263,345    4,144,591   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock16,581    16,581    16,581   
Additional paid-in capital299,542    299,412    297,390   
Retained earnings198,382    190,212    201,105   
Treasury stock(12,272)  (12,518)  (10,466) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income18,548    6,877    4,372   
Total shareholders' equity520,781    500,564    508,982   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,230,963    $4,763,909    $4,653,573   


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $40,214   $42,012    $40,053   $82,226   $69,088  
Taxable investment securities 4,646   3,717    3,289   8,363   6,216  
Tax-exempt investment securities 1,858   1,512    1,424   3,370   2,830  
Other 40   164    185   204   205  
Total interest income 46,758   47,405    44,951   94,163   78,339  
Interest expense          
Deposits 6,409   7,949    7,743   14,358   13,438  
Short-term borrowings 263   334    500   597   957  
Long-term debt 1,374   1,716    1,876   3,090   3,136  
Total interest expense 8,046   9,999    10,119   18,045   17,531  
Net interest income 38,712   37,406    34,832   76,118   60,808  
Credit loss expense 4,685   21,733    696   26,418   2,290  
Net interest income after credit loss expense 34,027   15,673    34,136   49,700   58,518  
Noninterest income          
Investment services and trust activities 2,217   2,536    1,890   4,753   3,280  
Service charges and fees 1,290   1,826    1,870   3,116   3,312  
Card revenue 1,237   1,365    1,799   2,602   2,797  
Loan revenue 1,910   1,123    648   3,033   1,041  
Bank-owned life insurance 635   520    470   1,155   862  
Insurance commissions —   —    314   —   734  
Investment securities gains, net   42    32   48   49  
Other 974   2,743    1,773   3,717   2,131  
Total noninterest income 8,269   10,155    8,796   18,424   14,206  
Noninterest expense          
Compensation and employee benefits 15,682   16,617    16,409   32,299   28,988  
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,253   2,341    2,127   4,594   4,006  
Equipment 2,010   1,880    1,914   3,890   3,285  
Legal and professional 1,382   1,535    3,291   2,917   4,256  
Data processing 1,240   1,354    1,008   2,594   1,853  
Marketing 910   1,062    869   1,972   1,475  
Amortization of intangibles 1,748   2,028    930   3,776   1,382  
FDIC insurance 445   448    434   893   804  
Communications 449   457    377   906   719  
Foreclosed assets, net 34   138    84   172   142  
Other 1,885   2,141    1,597   4,026   2,747  
Total noninterest expense 28,038   30,001    29,040   58,039   49,657  
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 14,258   (4,173)  13,892   10,085   23,067  
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,546   (2,198)  3,218   348   5,108  
Net income (loss) $11,712   $(1,975)  $10,674   $9,737   $17,959  
           
Earnings (loss) per common share          
Basic $0.73   $(0.12)  $0.72   $0.60   $1.33  
Diluted $0.73   $(0.12)  $0.72   $0.60   $1.33  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,094   16,142    14,894   16,118   13,537  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,100   16,142    14,900   16,125   13,545  
Dividends paid per common share $0.2200   $0.2200    $0.2025   $0.44   $0.405  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 (In thousands)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$65,863    $60,396    $67,174    $79,776    $72,801   
Interest earning deposits in banks45,018    58,319    6,112    6,413    47,708   
Federal funds sold6,329    6,830    198    478    —   
Total cash and cash equivalents117,210    125,545    73,484    86,667    120,509   
Debt securities available for sale at fair value1,187,455    881,859    785,977    503,278    460,302   
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost—    —    —    190,309    193,173   
Total securities held for investment1,187,455    881,859    785,977    693,587    653,475   
Loans held for sale12,048    9,483    5,400    7,906    4,306   
Gross loans held for investment3,618,675    3,440,907    3,469,236    3,545,993    3,569,236   
Unearned income, net(21,636)  (15,145)  (17,970)  (21,265)  (32,733) 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income3,597,039    3,425,762    3,451,266    3,524,728    3,536,503   
Allowance for credit losses(55,644)  (51,187)  (29,079)  (31,532)  (28,691) 
Total loans held for investment, net3,541,395    3,374,575    3,422,187    3,493,196    3,507,812   
Premises and equipment, net88,929    89,860    90,723    91,190    93,395   
Goodwill93,977    93,977    91,918    93,258    93,376   
Other intangible assets, net28,443    30,190    32,218    33,635    36,624   
Foreclosed assets, net965    968    3,706    4,366    4,922   
Other assets160,541    157,452    147,960    144,482    148,044   
Total assets$5,230,963    $4,763,909    $4,653,573    $4,648,287    $4,662,463   
LIABILITIES         
Noninterest bearing deposits$867,637    $637,127    $662,209    $673,777    $647,078   
Interest bearing deposits3,397,798    3,222,717    3,066,446    3,035,935    3,078,394   
Total deposits4,265,435    3,859,844    3,728,655    3,709,712    3,725,472   
Short-term borrowings162,224    129,489    139,349    155,101    153,829   
Long-term debt189,973    209,874    231,660    244,677    252,673   
Other liabilities92,550    64,138    44,927    40,912    42,138   
Total liabilities4,710,182    4,263,345    4,144,591    4,150,402    4,174,112   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Common stock16,581    16,581    16,581    16,581    16,581   
Additional paid-in capital299,542    299,412    297,390    297,144    296,879   
Retained earnings198,382    190,212    201,105    191,007    181,984   
Treasury stock(12,272)  (12,518)  (10,466)  (9,933)  (8,716) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income18,548    6,877    4,372    3,086    1,623   
Total shareholders' equity520,781    500,564    508,982    497,885    488,351   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,230,963    $4,763,909    $4,653,573    $4,648,287    $4,662,463   


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$40,214   $42,012    $44,906    $49,169    $40,053  
Taxable investment securities4,646   3,717    3,540    3,376    3,289  
Tax-exempt investment securities1,858   1,512    1,465    1,401    1,424  
Other40   164    115    130    185  
Total interest income46,758   47,405    50,026    54,076    44,951  
Interest expense         
Deposits6,409   7,949    8,251    8,238    7,743  
Short-term borrowings263   334    368    522    500  
Long-term debt1,374   1,716    1,823    2,058    1,876  
Total interest expense8,046   9,999    10,442    10,818    10,119  
Net interest income38,712   37,406    39,584    43,258    34,832  
Credit loss expense4,685   21,733    604    4,264    696  
Net interest income after credit loss expense34,027   15,673    38,980    38,994    34,136  
Noninterest income         
Investment services and trust activities2,217   2,536    2,421    2,339    1,890  
Service charges and fees1,290   1,826    2,072    2,068    1,870  
Card revenue1,237   1,365    1,142    1,655    1,799  
Loan revenue1,910   1,123    1,757    991    648  
Bank-owned life insurance635   520    501    514    470  
Insurance commissions—   —    —    —    314  
Investment securities gains, net  42    18    23    32  
Other974   2,743    1,125    414    1,773  
Total noninterest income8,269   10,155    9,036    8,004    8,796  
Noninterest expense         
Compensation and employee benefits15,682   16,617    19,246    17,426    16,409  
Occupancy expense of premises, net2,253   2,341    2,347    2,294    2,127  
Equipment2,010   1,880    2,251    2,181    1,914  
Legal and professional1,382   1,535    1,797    1,996    3,291  
Data processing1,240   1,354    1,492    1,234    1,008  
Marketing910   1,062    1,147    1,167    869  
Amortization of intangibles1,748   2,028    1,941    2,583    930  
FDIC insurance445   448    (72)  (42)  434  
Communications449   457    493    489    377  
Foreclosed assets, net34   138    173    265    84  
Other1,885   2,141    5,621    1,849    1,597  
Total noninterest expense28,038   30,001    36,436    31,442    29,040  
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)14,258   (4,173)  11,580    15,556    13,892  
Income tax expense (benefit)2,546   (2,198)  (1,791)  3,256    3,218  
Net income (loss)$11,712   $(1,975)  $13,371    $12,300    $10,674  
          
Earnings (loss) per common share         
Basic$0.73   $(0.12)  $0.83    $0.76    $0.72  
Diluted$0.73   $(0.12)  $0.83    $0.76    $0.72  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding16,094   16,142    16,162    16,201    14,894  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding16,100   16,142    16,193    16,215    14,900  
Dividends paid per common share$0.2200   $0.2200    $0.2025    $0.2025    $0.2025  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average Balance Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                 
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$3,633,695   $40,721   4.51 % $3,436,263   $42,509   4.98 % $3,183,138   $40,495   5.10 %
Taxable investment securities731,699   4,646   2.55 % 567,001   3,717   2.64 % 458,438   3,289   2.88 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)285,758   2,340   3.29 % 224,171   1,907   3.42 % 203,179   1,794   3.54 %
Total securities held for investment(2)1,017,457   6,986   2.76 % 791,172   5,624   2.86 % 661,617   5,083   3.08 %
Other67,429   40   0.24 % 55,833   164   1.18 % 36,031   185   2.06 %
Total interest earning assets(2)$4,718,581   47,747   4.07 % $4,283,268   48,297   4.54 % $3,880,786   45,763   4.73 %
Other assets380,266       386,456       349,661      
Total assets$5,098,847       $4,669,724       $4,230,447      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Interest checking deposits$1,091,565   $1,113   0.41 % $965,077   $1,316   0.55 % $731,973   $1,021   0.56 %
Money market deposits829,826   885   0.43 % 766,766   1,645   0.86 % 880,973   2,491   1.13 %
Savings deposits439,592   365   0.33 % 393,833   391   0.40 % 328,694   182   0.22 %
Time deposits990,797   4,046   1.64 % 997,136   4,597   1.85 % 874,619   4,049   1.86 %
Total interest bearing deposits3,351,780   6,409   0.77 % 3,122,812   7,949   1.02 % 2,816,259   7,743   1.10 %
Short-term borrowings159,157   263   0.66 % 121,942   334   1.10 % 123,586   500   1.62 %
Long-term debt201,240   1,374   2.75 % 225,587   1,716   3.06 % 229,152   1,876   3.28 %
Total borrowed funds360,397   1,637   1.83 % 347,529   2,050   2.37 % 352,738   2,376   2.70 %
Total interest bearing liabilities$3,712,177   $8,046   0.87 % $3,470,341   $9,999   1.16 % $3,168,997   $10,119   1.28 %
Noninterest bearing deposits813,794       637,204       574,720      
Other liabilities61,637       47,010       43,616      
Shareholders’ equity511,239       515,169       443,114      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,098,847       $4,669,724       $4,230,447      
Net interest income(2)  $39,701       $38,298       $35,644    
Net interest spread(2)    3.20 %     3.38 %     3.45 %
Net interest margin(2)    3.38 %     3.60 %     3.68 %
                  
Total deposits(5)$4,165,574   $6,409   0.62 % $3,760,016   $7,949   0.85 % $3,390,979   $7,743   0.92 %
Cost of funds(6)    0.72 %     0.98 %     1.08 %

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $748 thousand, $(122) thousand, and $(202) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.6 million, $3.0 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $507 thousand, $497 thousand, and $442 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $482 thousand, $395 thousand, and $370 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.



 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS           
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$3,534,979   $83,230   4.73 % $2,798,526   $69,803   5.03 %
Taxable investment securities648,678   8,363   2.59 % 436,832   6,216   2.87 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)254,963   4,247   3.35 % 202,606   3,566   3.55 %
Total securities held for investment(2)903,641   12,610   2.81 % 639,438   9,782   3.08 %
Other62,304   204   0.66 % 19,633   205   2.11 %
Total interest earning assets(2)$4,500,924   96,044   4.29 % $3,457,597   79,790   4.65 %
Other assets383,361       310,132      
Total assets$4,884,285       $3,767,729      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Interest checking deposits$1,028,321   $2,428   0.47 % $698,654   $1,931   0.56 %
Money market deposits798,296   2,530   0.64 % 746,339   3,825   1.03 %
Savings deposits416,713   756   0.36 % 267,068   240   0.18 %
Time deposits993,966   8,644   1.75 % 800,109   7,442   1.88 %
Total interest bearing deposits3,237,296   14,358   0.89 % 2,512,170   13,438   1.08 %
Short-term borrowings140,550   597   0.85 % 116,795   957   1.65 %
Long-term debt213,413   3,090   2.91 % 204,471   3,136   3.09 %
Total borrowed funds353,963   3,687   2.09 % 321,266   4,093   2.57 %
Total interest bearing liabilities$3,591,259   $18,045   1.01 % $2,833,436   $17,531   1.25 %
Noninterest bearing deposits725,499       498,733      
Other liabilities54,323       34,070      
Shareholders’ equity513,204       401,490      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,884,285       $3,767,729      
Net interest income(2)  $77,999       $62,259    
Net interest spread(2)    3.28 %     3.40 %
Net interest margin(2)    3.48 %     3.63 %
            
Total deposits(5)$3,962,795   $14,358   0.73 % $3,010,903   $13,438   0.90 %
Cost of funds(6)    0.84 %     1.06 %

(1)  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)  Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3)  Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $626 thousand and $(317) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $5.6 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million and $715 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $877 thousand and $736 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), efficiency ratio, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, and ACL to adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

           
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total shareholders’ equity $520,781    $500,564    $508,982    $497,885    $488,351   
Intangible assets, net (122,420)  (124,167)  (124,136)  (126,893)  (130,000) 
Tangible common equity $398,361    $376,397    $384,846    $370,992    $358,351   
           
Total assets $5,230,963    $4,763,909    $4,653,573    $4,648,287    $4,662,463   
Intangible assets, net (122,420)  (124,167)  (124,136)  (126,893)  (130,000) 
Tangible assets $5,108,543    $4,639,742    $4,529,437    $4,521,394    $4,532,463   
           
Book value per share $32.35    $31.11    $31.49    $30.77    $30.11   
Tangible book value per share(1) $24.74    $23.39    $23.81    $22.93    $22.09   
Shares outstanding 16,099,324    16,089,782    16,162,176    16,179,734    16,221,160   
           
Equity to assets ratio 9.96  % 10.51  % 10.94  % 10.71  % 10.47  %
Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.80  % 8.11  % 8.50  % 8.21  % 7.91  %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

  For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income (loss) $11,712    $(1,975)  $10,674    $9,737    $17,959   
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,311    1,521    698    2,832    1,037   
Tangible net income (loss) $13,023    $(454)  $11,372    $12,569    $18,996   
           
Average shareholders’ equity $511,239    $515,169    $443,114    $513,204    $401,490   
Average intangible assets, net (123,313)  (122,948)  (102,919)  (123,130)  (88,633) 
Average tangible equity $387,926    $392,221    $340,195    $390,074    $312,857   
           
Return on average equity 9.21  % (1.54)% 9.66  % 3.82  % 9.02  %
Return on average tangible equity(2) 13.50  % (0.47)% 13.41  % 6.48  % 12.24  %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net (loss) income divided by average tangible equity.

  For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin		 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income $38,712    $37,406    $34,832    $76,118    $60,808   
Tax equivalent adjustments:          
Loans(1) 507    497    442    1,004    715   
Securities(1) 482    395    370    877    736   
Net interest income, tax equivalent $39,701    $38,298    $35,644    $77,999    $62,259   
Loan purchase discount accretion (2,610)  (3,023)  (2,246)  (5,633)  (2,832) 
Core net interest income $37,091    $35,275    $33,398    $72,366    $59,427   
           
Net interest margin 3.30  % 3.51  % 3.60  % 3.40  % 3.55  %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.38  % 3.60  % 3.68  % 3.48  % 3.63  %
Core net interest margin(3) 3.16  % 3.31  % 3.45  % 3.23  % 3.47  %
Average interest earning assets $4,718,581    $4,283,268    $3,880,786    $4,500,924    $3,457,597   

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

  For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loan interest income, including fees $40,214    $42,012    $40,053    $82,226    $69,088   
Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 507    497    442    1,004    715   
Tax equivalent loan interest income $40,721    $42,509    $40,495    $83,230    $69,803   
Loan purchase discount accretion (2,610)  (3,023)  (2,246)  (5,633)  (2,833) 
Core loan interest income $38,111    $39,486    $38,249    $77,597    $66,970   
           
Yield on loans 4.45  % 4.92  % 5.05  % 4.68  % 4.98  %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.51  % 4.98  % 5.10  % 4.73  % 5.03  %
Core yield on loans(3) 4.22  % 4.62  % 4.82  % 4.41  % 4.83  %
Average loans $3,633,695    $3,436,263    $3,183,138    $3,534,979    $2,798,526   

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

  For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total noninterest expense $28,038    $30,001    $29,040    $58,039    $49,657   
Amortization of intangibles (1,748)  (2,028)  (930)  (3,776)  (1,382) 
Merger-related expenses (7)  (54)  (3,134)  (61)  (3,301) 
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $26,283    $27,919    $24,976    $54,202    $44,974   
           
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $39,701    $38,298    $35,644    $77,999    $62,259   
Noninterest income 8,269    10,155    8,796    18,424    14,206   
Investment securities gains, net (6)  (42)  (32)  (48)  (49) 
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $47,964    $48,411    $44,408    $96,375    $76,416   
           
Efficiency ratio 54.80  % 57.67  % 56.24  % 56.24  % 58.85  %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

  For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income $38,712    $37,406    $34,832    $76,118    $60,808   
Noninterest income 8,269    10,155    8,796    18,424    14,206   
Noninterest expense (28,038)  (30,001)  (29,040)  (58,039)  (49,657) 
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue $18,943    $17,560    $14,588    $36,503    $25,357   


  June 30, March 31, June 30, 
ACL / Loans Held for Investment, Net of Unearned Income 2020 2020 2019 
  (Dollars in thousands)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $3,597,039   $3,425,762   $3,536,503   
PPP loans 327,648   —   —   
Adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income $3,269,391   $3,425,762   $3,536,503   
Allowance for credit losses $55,644   $51,187   $28,691   
        
ACL to adjusted loans held for investment, net of unearned income 1.70 % 1.49 % 0.81 % 


