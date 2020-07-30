NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter 2020. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.



Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q2’20 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 56,458 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (15,695 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.18 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 47,309 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 66,472 ________________________ (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the second quarter of 2020, total FAD was $47.3 million. This amount includes $82.1 million from our aviation leasing portfolio, offset by $(6.7) million from our infrastructure business and $(28.1) million from corporate and other.



Second Quarter 2020 Dividends

On July 30, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, payable on August 31, 2020 to the holders of record on August 17, 2020.

Additionally, on July 30, 2020, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.50000 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, payable on September 15, 2020 to the holders of record on September 1, 2020.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 447-5636 (from within the U.S.) or (615) 247-0080 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "FTAI Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call." A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftandi.com.

Following the call, a replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 P.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 through midnight Friday, August 7, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 2065269.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred and Series B Preferred dividends declared in July 2020 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.14500 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.18500 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share

$ 0.33000 Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share $ 0.51563 Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share $ 0.50000 (1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code. (2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code. (3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code. (4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding. (5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.







Exhibit - Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 79,834 $ 79,200 $ 166,283 $ 151,652 Infrastructure revenues 14,475 70,648 40,866 113,090 Total revenues 94,309 149,848 207,149 264,742 Expenses Operating expenses 24,572 85,783 58,016 140,093 General and administrative 4,388 3,551 9,051 7,735 Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,661 2,308 6,855 3,782 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 4,756 5,710 9,522 9,548 Depreciation and amortization 41,720 42,052 83,917 80,915 Asset impairment 10,476 — 10,476 — Interest expense 21,794 25,394 44,655 46,128 Total expenses 111,367 164,798 222,492 288,201 Other (expense) income Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (3,209 ) (169 ) (2,944 ) (553 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 768 22,622 (1,051 ) 24,340 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (4,724 ) — Interest income 22 240 63 331 Other (expense) income (1 ) 4,937 32 2,334 Total other (expense) income (2,420 ) 27,630 (8,624 ) 26,452 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (19,478 ) 12,680 (23,967 ) 2,993 Benefit from income taxes (3,750 ) (2,328 ) (3,848 ) (2,061 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (15,728 ) 15,008 (20,119 ) 5,054 Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 785 1,331 943 Net (loss) income (15,728 ) 15,793 (18,788 ) 5,997 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries: Continuing operations (4,112 ) (4,580 ) (8,848 ) (7,940 ) Discontinued operations — 41 — (15 ) Dividends on preferred shares 4,079 — 8,618 — Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders $ (15,695 ) $ 20,332 $ (18,558 ) $ 13,952 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.18 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.15 Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.18 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.15 Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 86,009,959 85,987,769 86,009,029 85,987,115 Diluted 86,009,959 85,989,029 86,009,029 85,987,115





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,870 $ 226,512 Restricted cash 49,178 16,005 Accounts receivable, net 62,966 49,470 Leasing equipment, net 1,769,799 1,707,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,816 37,466 Finance leases, net 7,657 8,315 Property, plant, and equipment, net 849,129 732,109 Investments 175,872 180,550 Intangible assets, net 23,720 27,692 Goodwill 122,735 122,639 Other assets 112,752 129,105 Total assets $ 3,287,494 $ 3,236,922 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 108,360 $ 144,855 Debt, net 1,602,304 1,420,928 Maintenance deposits 185,332 208,944 Security deposits 38,795 45,252 Operating lease liabilities 62,436 36,968 Other liabilities 38,776 41,118 Total liabilities $ 2,036,003 $ 1,898,065 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 85,610,800 and 84,917,448 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) $ 856 $ 849 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 8,050,000 and 8,050,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 81 81 Additional paid in capital 1,109,631 1,110,122 Retained earnings 115,113 190,453 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,982 ) 372 Shareholders' equity 1,222,699 1,301,877 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 28,792 36,980 Total equity 1,251,491 1,338,857 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,287,494 $ 3,236,922





FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (18,788 ) $ 5,997 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 2,944 553 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (1,331 ) — Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net 1,051 (24,355 ) Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings 2,951 (2,869 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 4,724 — Equity-based compensation 702 928 Depreciation and amortization 83,917 82,133 Asset impairment 10,476 — Change in current and deferred income taxes (4,506 ) (2,655 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative 181 (250 ) Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 13,488 17,288 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,010 4,043 Bad debt expense 1,761 3,062 Other 759 547 Change in: Accounts receivable (24,140 ) (14,675 ) Other assets 6,210 (13,105 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (18,894 ) 8,661 Management fees payable to affiliate (20,987 ) 871 Other liabilities 124 (8,062 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,652 58,112 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (2,514 ) — Principal collections on finance leases 3,320 2,996 Acquisition of leasing equipment (206,299 ) (209,171 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (130,073 ) (159,252 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles 1,997 623 Purchase deposits for acquisitions (4,590 ) (33,637 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 37,687 71,497 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 7 Return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities — 1,280 Return of deposit on sale of engine 2,350 — Net cash used in investing activities $ (298,122 ) $ (325,657 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 458,981 $ 529,477 Repayment of debt (275,991 ) (128,835 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (12,629 ) (32,443 ) Receipt of security deposits 853 3,475 Return of security deposits (3,815 ) (233 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 18,499 28,903 Release of maintenance deposits (9,185 ) (22,493 ) Issuance costs of preferred shares (267 ) — Purchase of non-controlling interest (45 ) — Cash dividends - common shares (56,782 ) (56,767 ) Cash dividends - preferred shares (8,618 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 111,001 $ 321,084 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (142,469 ) 53,539 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 242,517 120,837 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 100,048 $ 174,376

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (losses) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (15,695 ) $ 19,588 $ (19,889 ) $ 12,994 Add: Benefit from income taxes (3,750 ) (2,328 ) (3,848 ) (2,061 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 411 579 702 761 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,661 2,308 6,855 3,782 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — 4,724 — Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments — (3,470 ) 181 (250 ) Add: Asset impairment charges 10,476 — 10,476 — Add: Incentive allocations — 2,211 — 2,373 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 48,341 51,006 97,405 98,203 Add: Interest expense 21,794 25,394 44,655 46,128 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 126 24 (287 ) (94 ) Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 3,209 169 2,944 553 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (2,101 ) (2,785 ) (5,451 ) (4,938 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 66,472 $ 92,696 $ 138,467 $ 157,451

____________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $41,720 and $42,052, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $931 and $2,202 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,690 and $6,752, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $83,917 and $80,915, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $2,063 and $4,664 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $11,425 and $12,624, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) net loss of $(3,226) and $(276), (ii) interest expense of $446 and $34, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,446 and $266, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $531 and $0 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivatives of $929 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) net loss of $(3,003) and $(696), (ii) interest expense of $481 and $70, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,408 and $532, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $612 and $0 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivatives of $(785) and $0, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) equity-based compensation of $52 and $98, (ii) provision for income taxes of $15 and $8, (iii) interest expense of $512 and $1,100, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $1,522 and $1,282 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $0 and $297, respectively. Includes the following items for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019: (i) equity based compensation of $99 and $119, (ii) provision for income taxes of $43 and $26, (iii) interest expense of $1,231 and $1,945, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,048 and $2,372, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $38 and $476 and (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt of $992 and $0, respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 44,652 $ 58,112 Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 3,320 2,996 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 37,687 71,504 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — 1,280 Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1) — (3,125 ) Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 57,687 26,310 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 143,346 $ 157,077

____________________________________________

(1) Required payments on debt obligations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 exclude repayments of $144,200 for the Series 2016 Bonds, $50,262 for the Jefferson Revolver, $45,520 for the Series 2012 Bonds and $36,009 for the FTAI Pride Credit Agreement and for the six months ended June 30, 2019 exclude repayments of $115,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $10,710 for the CMQR Credit Agreement.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Equipment

Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and

Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 82,142 $ (6,681 ) $ (28,152 ) $ 47,309 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (3,000 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (9,119 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital 21,268 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 56,458

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Equipment

Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and

Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 203,396 $ (4,978 ) $ (55,072 ) $ 143,346 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (3,320 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (37,687 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (57,687 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 44,652

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.

If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.