Second quarter net loss of $8.4 million





Quarterly Operating EBITDA* of $40.5 million





Cash on hand and available credit facilities provide liquidity of about $566.8 million at June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported second quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA decreased to $40.5 million from $70.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and from $57.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020, net loss was $8.4 million (or $0.13 per share) compared to net income of $10.3 million (or $0.16 per share) in the second quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $3.4 million (or $0.05 per share) in the first quarter of 2020.

In the first half of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by 50% to $97.5 million from $193.8 million in the same period of 2019. In the first half of 2020, net loss was $11.8 million compared to net income of $61.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “While the world continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that our people have remained resilient and we implemented measures and procedures to meet the challenges of operating our business safely and efficiently. We are constantly monitoring our operations and guidance from governmental and health organizations to ensure that we continue to take appropriate and necessary actions to protect our people.

All of our mills ran well this quarter. Pulp production was down slightly in the quarter primarily due to a previously announced short-term planned curtailment.

Our Q2 results reflect strong cost control and steady production. On average, pulp pricing was modestly up compared to Q1. However, late in the current quarter, overall pulp demand was modestly weaker as continued strong tissue demand was more than offset by weaker demand from printing and writing customers. Our wood products segment had another strong quarter. Our Friesau mill ran well with strong demand in our U.S. market creating upward pricing pressure late in the quarter. In the current quarter approximately 38% of our lumber sales volumes were to the U.S. which was our single largest market.

As we move into Q3 we will remain focused on controlling our costs, managing our working capital and conservatively managing our strong liquidity position.”

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.



Consolidated Financial Results

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 341,195 $ 350,599 $ 425,753 $ 691,794 $ 909,703 Operating income $ 10,315 $ 24,062 $ 37,810 $ 34,377 $ 131,362 Operating EBITDA $ 40,516 $ 57,008 $ 69,958 $ 97,524 $ 193,757 Net income (loss) $ (8,411 ) $ (3,392 ) $ 10,259 $ (11,803 ) $ 61,875 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.94

Consolidated – Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased by approximately 20% to $341.2 million from $425.8 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter decreased by approximately 15% to $330.9 million from $387.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower per unit fiber costs and lower pulp sales volumes and the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses.

In the second quarter of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 42% to $40.5 million from $70.0 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs and the positive impact of a stronger dollar.

Segment Results

Pulp: Lower fiber costs more than offset by lower sales realizations

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 276,919 $ 359,205 Energy and chemical revenues $ 21,127 $ 25,594 Operating income $ 8,110 $ 42,251

In the second quarter of 2020, pulp segment operating income decreased to $8.1 million from $42.3 million in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations partially offset by the positive impact of lower per unit fiber costs and a stronger dollar. In the current quarter of 2020, NBSK pulp sales realizations decreased by approximately 18% to $573 per ADMT from $699 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year due to high producer inventory levels. NBSK sales volumes decreased by approximately 4% to 422,586 ADMTs in the current quarter from 438,520 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2019 due to lower production.

Our Canadian pulp mills recorded a non-cash write down of our inventory carrying values of $12.3 million in the current quarter as a result of lower pulp sales realizations and high fiber costs.

Per unit fiber costs decreased in the current quarter by approximately 16% from the same quarter of 2019 due to lower per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. In Germany, per unit fiber costs benefitted from the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood. Per unit fiber costs in Canada declined but remained at historically high levels due to strong fiber demand in the mills' fiber procurement areas.

Wood Products: Continued strong production and lower fiber costs

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 37,611 $ 35,322 Energy revenues $ 2,629 $ 2,788 Wood residual revenues $ 1,487 $ 1,342 Operating income (loss) $ 4,327 $ (89 )

In the second quarter of 2020 the wood products segment operating income increased to $4.3 million compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to strong production and lower per unit fiber costs. Production increased by approximately 13% to 113.5 MMfbm of lumber in the current quarter from 100.8 MMfbm in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to capital improvements at the mill. In the current quarter per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 26% from the same quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood.

Average lumber sales realizations were generally flat at approximately $345 per Mfbm in the second quarter of 2020 compared to approximately $348 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2019 as higher pricing in the U.S. market was offset by lower pricing in Europe. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to stronger demand in the current quarter. European lumber pricing declined due to an increase in the supply of lumber processed from beetle damaged wood which generally obtains lower prices.

Consolidated – Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



Total revenues for the first half of 2020 decreased by approximately 24% to $691.8 million from $909.7 million in the first half of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes.

Costs and expenses in the first half of 2020 decreased by approximately 16% to $657.4 million from $778.3 million in the first half of 2019 primarily due to lower per unit fiber costs, lower pulp sales volumes and the positive impact of a stronger dollar on our Canadian dollar and euro denominated costs and expenses.

For the first half of 2020, our net loss was $11.8 million, or $0.18 per share compared to net income of $61.9 million, or $0.94 per share, in the same period of 2019.

In the first half of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 50% to $97.5 million from $193.8 million in the same period of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs and the positive impact of a stronger dollar versus the Canadian dollar and euro.

Liquidity



The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,334 $ 351,085 Working capital $ 586,682 $ 588,385 Total assets $ 1,973,609 $ 2,065,720 Long-term liabilities $ 1,282,395 $ 1,259,005 Total equity $ 494,260 $ 550,403

As of June 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $303.3 million, approximately $263.5 million available under our revolving credit facilities, providing aggregate liquidity of about $566.8 million.

In June 2020, we amended our revolving credit facility for our Celgar mill to increase the principal amount available to C$60 million from C$40 million with all other terms remaining substantially unchanged.



Current Market Environment



Commencing around the end of the second quarter, many countries have taken measures to ease restrictions on economic and social activities to, among other things, reopen their economies by allowing businesses to restart and encourage economic activity. The results of such economic measures and reopening have varied from country to country.

While such measures are encouraging, currently we are unable to predict the outcome or pace of such economic reopening, the strength or timing of any recovery or whether they will result in such a material resurgence of the virus that causes governments to re-impose restrictive measures.

As a result of the continuing global economic impact and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the seasonal third quarter pulp market slowdown, we are expecting an overall weakening in pulp demand in the upcoming quarter with some modest price improvements towards the end of the quarter.

On the pulp supply side, to date various pulp mills globally have delayed their annual maintenance schedules as a result of the current pandemic. As a result, we currently expect mills to curtail production to implement such delayed maintenance in the later part of this year or the early part of next year. As previously announced, in July our Celgar mill is taking a 30-day market related curtailment.

We currently expect strong lumber demand and higher lumber sales realizations in the U.S. market and steady demand and sales realizations in the European lumber market in the upcoming quarter.

Quarterly Dividend



A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on October 6, 2020 to all shareholders of record on September 29, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Earnings Release Call



In conjunction with this release, Mercer International Inc. will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time). Listeners can access the conference call live and archived for 30 days over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmgyreto or through a link on the company's home page at https://www.mercerint.com . Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 298,046 $ 303,605 $ 384,799 $ 601,651 $ 821,273 Wood products segment revenues 41,727 45,778 39,452 87,505 83,891 Corporate and other revenues 1,422 1,216 1,502 2,638 4,539 Total revenues $ 341,195 $ 350,599 $ 425,753 $ 691,794 $ 909,703 Pulp segment operating income $ 8,110 $ 21,439 $ 42,251 $ 29,549 $ 135,771 Wood products segment operating income (loss) 4,327 5,555 (89 ) 9,882 1,531 Corporate and other operating loss (2,122 ) (2,932 ) (4,352 ) (5,054 ) (5,940 ) Total operating income $ 10,315 $ 24,062 $ 37,810 $ 34,377 $ 131,362 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 27,219 $ 30,371 $ 29,849 $ 57,590 $ 57,872 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 2,804 2,377 2,010 5,181 3,921 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 178 198 289 376 602 Total depreciation and amortization $ 30,201 $ 32,946 $ 32,148 $ 63,147 $ 62,395 Operating EBITDA $ 40,516 $ 57,008 $ 69,958 $ 97,524 $ 193,757 Provision for income taxes $ (882 ) $ (5,344 ) $ (10,433 ) $ (6,226 ) $ (34,857 ) Net income (loss) $ (8,411 ) $ (3,392 ) $ 10,259 $ (11,803 ) $ 61,875 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.94 Common shares outstanding at period end 65,868 65,800 65,629 65,868 65,629





Summary Operating Highlights

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 423.8 455.2 452.8 879.0 913.4 NBHK 88.8 78.9 89.4 167.8 168.0 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 11.3 2.3 7.5 13.6 7.5 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 15 2 15 17 15 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 422.6 438.3 438.5 860.9 905.4 NBHK 69.3 66.0 81.5 135.4 169.4 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 850 833 997 842 1,051 China 572 573 630 573 665 North America 1,158 1,127 1,292 1,143 1,336 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 465 460 607 463 651 North America 897 890 1,100 893 1,140 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 573 561 699 567 729 NBHK 475 468 618 472 638 Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 562.9 578.4 575.4 1,141.3 1,135.8 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 222.0 231.7 231.9 453.7 443.7 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 85 95 93 90 94 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 113.5 116.4 100.8 229.8 211.5 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 109.0 117.7 101.5 226.7 210.7 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 345 348 348 347 354 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 22.7 22.8 24.1 45.4 46.4 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 116 116 116 116 118 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.1016 1.1022 1.1237 1.1019 1.1293 $ / C$(4) 0.7221 0.7438 0.7475 0.7328 0.7497

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates. Effective January 2020, the RISI pricing report does not provide list prices for China. (2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates. (3) ﻿Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 341,195 $ 425,753 $ 691,794 $ 909,703 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 284,333 336,433 560,389 679,466 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 30,179 32,038 63,090 62,174 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,368 19,472 33,938 36,701 Operating income 10,315 37,810 34,377 131,362 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (20,108 ) (18,369 ) (40,192 ) (36,920 ) Other income 2,264 1,251 238 2,290 Total other expenses, net (17,844 ) (17,118 ) (39,954 ) (34,630 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (7,529 ) 20,692 (5,577 ) 96,732 Provision for income taxes (882 ) (10,433 ) (6,226 ) (34,857 ) Net income (loss) $ (8,411 ) $ 10,259 $ (11,803 ) $ 61,875 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.94 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0650 $ 0.1375 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2625





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,334 $ 351,085 Accounts receivable, net 209,184 208,740 Inventories 261,453 272,599 Prepaid expenses and other 9,665 12,273 Total current assets 783,636 844,697 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,040,171 1,074,242 Investment in joint ventures 48,413 53,122 Amortizable intangible assets, net 49,893 53,371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,866 13,004 Other long-term assets 37,414 26,038 Deferred income tax 1,216 1,246 Total assets $ 1,973,609 $ 2,065,720 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 196,238 $ 255,544 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 716 768 Total current liabilities 196,954 256,312 Debt 1,114,069 1,087,932 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 24,044 25,489 Finance lease liabilities 38,628 31,103 Operating lease liabilities 10,052 10,520 Other long-term liabilities 13,733 14,114 Deferred income tax 81,869 89,847 Total liabilities 1,479,349 1,515,317 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 65,868,000 issued and outstanding (2019 – 65,629,000) 65,800 65,598 Additional paid-in capital 344,688 344,994 Retained earnings 231,101 256,371 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147,329 ) (116,560 ) Total shareholders’ equity 494,260 550,403 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,973,609 $ 2,065,720





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) $ (8,411 ) $ 10,259 $ (11,803 ) $ 61,875 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 30,201 32,148 63,147 62,395 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (4,744 ) 426 (6,075 ) 4,065 Inventory impairment 6,530 6,900 12,264 6,900 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 739 860 1,501 1,716 Stock compensation expense (recovery) (34 ) 1,202 (80 ) 857 Foreign exchange transaction losses 6,880 9,505 736 9,242 Other (695 ) 740 (1,192 ) 1,444 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (797 ) (270 ) (1,712 ) (1,428 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable 14,938 32,204 (5,988 ) (24,149 ) Inventories 11,442 (7,769 ) (6,678 ) 13,372 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,879 4,197 (49,781 ) 4,024 Other 177 (1,681 ) (76 ) (9,406 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 64,105 88,721 (5,737 ) 130,907 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (21,544 ) (24,979 ) (44,562 ) (44,368 ) Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (89 ) (179 ) (527 ) (495 ) Other 796 (82 ) 847 (343 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities (20,837 ) (25,240 ) (44,242 ) (45,206 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net (25,651 ) (24,732 ) 25,609 (58,404 ) Dividend payments — (8,206 ) (9,047 ) (8,206 ) Repurchase of common shares — (754 ) (162 ) (754 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (248 ) — (757 ) Proceeds from government grants 299 — 299 6,320 Other (1,996 ) (6,067 ) (11,797 ) (6,929 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (27,348 ) (40,007 ) 4,902 (68,730 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 888 614 (2,674 ) (140 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,808 24,088 (47,751 ) 16,831 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 286,526 233,234 351,085 240,491 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 303,334 $ 257,322 $ 303,334 $ 257,322





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA:

Q2 Q1 Q2 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (8,411 ) $ (3,392 ) $ 10,259 $ (11,803 ) $ 61,875 Provision for income taxes 882 5,344 10,433 6,226 34,857 Interest expense 20,108 20,084 18,369 40,192 36,920 Other (income) expenses (2,264 ) 2,026 (1,251 ) (238 ) (2,290 ) Operating income 10,315 24,062 37,810 34,377 131,362 Add: Depreciation and amortization 30,201 32,946 32,148 63,147 62,395 Operating EBITDA $ 40,516 $ 57,008 $ 69,958 $ 97,524 $ 193,757



