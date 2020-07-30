LOUDON, Tenn., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Wake Research® is proud to announce the launch of the all-new 2021 AXIS A24. The largest boat in the Axis line, the A24 features patented Axis Wake technology that effortlessly creates pro-quality wakes and waves that are clean and customizable, and it comes nicely equipped starting at under $100,000 USD*.



“For 2021 we took all the A24’s greatest assets—its size, its maneuverability, its straightforward technology, its bold styling, its value and its versatile wake and wave—and we improved it even further,” said CEO Jack Springer. “We pushed the designers and engineers harder than ever to take this boat to the next level and the result is a 24-foot boat that is so far ahead of the competition it’s mind blowing, and we still didn’t sacrifice on the tremendous value the Axis name was built on.”

The A24 is spacious and well-appointed with plush seating for 18 and 4 inches of additional freeboard for a drier ride and plenty of deep storage for all their gear. The wraparound interior is configurable with flip-up Chill-Ax seating options that lets passengers face backward for a perfect view of the action. The best spectating seat in the house is the available Rear-Facing Sliding Skybox Seat™, a bench seat that converts into a rear-facing wake stadium in seconds. With cupholders peppered throughout, Soft Grip flooring underfoot, a massive bimini sunshade and a built-in trash can, the A24 is begging for a long day on the water, and that’s not even including the star of the show: the A24’s sprawling bow. With a pickle-fork design to create extra forward space, the A24’s bow feels endless. Complete with contoured rear- and forward-facing seating, beefy billet aluminum grab handles, speakers and cupholders, the A24’s bow is perfect for a cruise down the lake or watching an afternoon surf session in total comfort. The Wet Sounds stereo package sets the soundtrack with perfect acoustics in both the lounge and bow, and color customization is endless with stunning new gelcoat and vinyl options that let you make the A24 your own.

The stylish helm captures big functionality in a simple, clean design the captain can master on day one, all without moving from the new deluxe helm seat. The premium dash with new billet accents and high visibility illuminating gauges displays crucial driving info at a glance while deeper functionality is accessed in the LCD screen and switches below. Easily fill ballast, set cruise speed and deploy wake gear like Surf Gate™ and Power Wedge™ III to create a perfect wave to play on, then throw on Surf Band™, an Axis exclusive that lets you control your wave while you’re surfing. Dial in your speed, Power Wedge III setting for the perfect wave face, tower speaker volume, and even switch your surf side to nail transfers every time—all from your wrist.

Overhead, the AW20 Tower tows riders and adds extra style points to the A24’s progressive pickle-fork look. Make it your own with multiple accent colors to choose from and upgrades including clamping swivel board racks and speaker packages. The AW20’s low-folding function with available shock package handles all the weight so there is no heavy lifting and the quick-release latches make raising and lowering a one-person job.

The new Malibu Monsoon M5Di™ powers the A24 with more torque and less noise than ever before. Utilizing a GM Marine block and designed and marinized in Malibu’s engine factory, the M5Di features proven direct injection automotive technology, and it was innovated from the ground up to be the most reliable, maintenance-friendly inboard motor available today. Key service components are located right on top of the engine for easy access, and closed-cooling eliminates overheating potential from pulling in seaweed. The next level up is the 6.2-liter Malibu Monsoon M6Di™, made with the same ground-breaking technology and industry changing torque curve, but with more power it’s just more to love. The top of the line option is the Malibu Monsoon LT4 powered by GM Marine®, a power plant more than capable of throwing around a fully loaded A24. New for 2021, a flush kit comes standard to keep your Monsoon running like day one for years to come no matter where you boat.

The all-new Axis A24 delivers on big surf, wake and driving performance with features and style your crew is sure to love, all at a great value. The new 2021 A24 is available now at Axis retailers worldwide. Call your local dealer to schedule your on-water demo or build your custom A24 at axiswake.com.

2021 Axis A24 Specifications

• Length: 24 Feet 5 inches / 7.4 M

• Beam: 102 Inches / 2.6 M

• Seating Capacity: 18 Friends and Family

• Weight: 5,500 lbs. / 2,495 kg

• Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di, M6Di or LT4 Powered by GM Marine

• Fuel Capacity: 76 G / 288 L

• Ballast Capacity: 3,820 LBS / 1,733 KG

• Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 5,320 LBS / 2,413 KG

• Wake and Wave Creation: Mind Blowing

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

