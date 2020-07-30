DERIDDER, La., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 75,964 $ 82,951 -8.4 % $ 154,954 $ 167,899 -7.7 % Net investment income 7,324 8,169 -10.3 % 15,073 16,184 -6.9 % Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pretax) 163 (82 ) NM 1,155 (23 ) NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 5,570 642 NM (3,193 ) 2,800 NM Net income 23,948 17,890 33.9 % 34,748 37,290 -6.8 % Diluted earnings per share. $ 1.24 $ 0.93 33.3 % $ 1.80 $ 1.93 -6.7 % Operating net income 19,419 17,448 11.3 % 36,358 35,096 3.6 % Operating earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.90 11.1 % $ 1.88 $ 1.82 3.3 % Book value per share $ 23.94 $ 23.29 2.8 % $ 23.94 $ 23.29 2.8 % Net combined ratio 78.5 % 83.9 % 81.1 % 84.0 % Return on average equity 21.3 % 16.3 % 15.6 % 17.4 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, observed, “AMERISAFE’s fundamentals are crucial in these unprecedented times. We are serving our stakeholders with disciplined underwriting, proactive safety and intensive claims management, which produce consistent returns, quality insurance services and financial stability. This quarter those fundamentals led to favorable prior year case development and a combined ratio of 78.5%. Over time, those fundamentals have led to twelve consecutive years as one of Ward’s Top 50 P&C companies. We are honored by the recognition and encouraged to continue seeking excellence for our stakeholders.”

INSURANCE RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 80,289 $ 87,018 -7.7 % $ 167,360 $ 180,125 -7.1 % Net premiums earned 75,964 82,951 -8.4 % 154,954 167,899 -7.7 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 37,530 48,868 -23.2 % 81,177 98,482 -17.6 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 21,131 19,718 7.2 % 42,415 40,385 5.0 % Policyholder dividends 948 998 -5.0 % 1,971 2,098 -6.1 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax). $ 16,273 $ 13,367 21.7 % $ 29,335 $ 26,934 8.9 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 72.5 % 72.5 % 72.5 % 72.5 % Prior accident year loss ratio -23.1 % -13.6 % -20.1 % -13.8 % Net loss ratio 49.4 % 58.9 % 52.4 % 58.7 % Net underwriting expense ratio 27.8 % 23.8 % 27.4 % 24.1 % Net dividend ratio 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.2 % Net combined ratio 78.5 % 83.9 % 81.1 % 84.0 %

Gross premiums written in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by $6.7 million, or 7.7%, primarily due to lower voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter which were 6.4% lower as compared to the second quarter of 2019.





Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an increase in premiums written of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The amount this quarter included a $1.4 million reduction in anticipated future audit premiums.





The current accident year loss ratio for the second quarter was 72.5%, unchanged from the first quarter of 2020, and unchanged from accident year 2019. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable case reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $17.5 million, attributed primarily to accident years 2015 through 2018.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the underwriting expense ratio was 27.8% compared with 23.8% in the same quarter in 2019. The increase in the expense ratio was due to lower earned premium and higher expenses. Last year’s second quarter included $1.0 million in favorable lower estimates of variable share price based incentive compensation costs and $0.6 million in favorable lower insurance assessment costs.





The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 18.5%, compared with 19.3% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is due to a higher level of tax-exempt interest income in 2020 compared to 2019.

INVESTMENT RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 7,324 $ 8,169 -10.3 % $ 15,073 $ 16,184 -6.9 % Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pre-tax) 163 (82 ) NM 1,155 (23 ) NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 5,570 642 NM (3,193 ) 2,800 NM Pre-tax investment yield 2.5 % 2.7 % 2.5 % 2.7 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 2.9 % 3.1 % 2.9 % 3.1 % ________________________________ (1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, decreased 10.3% to $7.3 million from $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, due to lower investment yields on fixed-income securities.





Net unrealized gains on equity investments were $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2020, which increased overall net income by $0.23 per share.





As of June 30, 2020, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $1.2 billion.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on June 26, 2020. On July 27, 2020 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.

Book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $23.94, an increase of 7.4% from $22.29 at December 31, 2019.

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE

During the second quarter, AMERISAFE began gradually returning employees to our offices, with protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our employees. Many employees also continue to work from home, assisting agents and policyholders with their workers compensation insurance. AMERISAFE has also begun returning our Safety and Claims professionals to the field, where these professionals inspect job sites and meet with injured workers, all following health and safety guidelines. Additionally, the Company continues to work with customers utilizing virtual meeting tools along with access via phone, email and through our website. At this point and time, the Company is conducting business with no disruption to operations.

AMERISAFE policyholders are small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction (44%), trucking (18%), logging and lumber (8%), manufacturing (5%), agriculture (5%), maritime (2%), and oil and gas (2%) with the remainder (16%) in a wide variety of hazardous industries (based on 2019 premiums).

There continues to be uncertainty about the impact to our policyholders from COVID-19 and our customers’ business operations, including payrolls, which is a primary source of premium revenue for AMERISAFE. In most industries and states, business continues, and in some cases the activities of our policyholders have been restricted due to the pandemic and associated recession.

Premiums in future periods will depend on the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19. Investment income may decline, and the market value of investment securities may decrease, depending on the ongoing economic impact.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income. $ 23,948 $ 17,890 $ 34,748 $ 37,290 Less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments. 163 (82 ) 1,155 (23 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 5,570 642 (3,193 ) 2,800 Tax effect (1) (1,204 ) (118 ) 428 (583 ) Operating net income (2) $ 19,419 $ 17,448 $ 36,358 $ 35,096 Average shareholders’ equity (3) . $ 449,876 $ 439,924 $ 446,506 $ 429,603 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income 16,437 7,551 15,695 4,654 Average adjusted shareholders’ equity (2) $ 433,439 $ 432,373 $ 430,811 $ 424,949 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,335,707 19,306,953 19,335,748 19,316,276 Return on average equity (4) 21.3 % 16.3 % 15.6 % 17.4 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 17.9 % 16.1 % 16.9 % 16.5 % Diluted earnings per share . $ 1.24 $ 0.93 $ 1.80 $ 1.93 Operating earnings per share (2) . $ 1.00 $ 0.90 $ 1.88 $ 1.82 ________________________________

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures.

(3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity.

(4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for July 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call, dial 323-701-0225 (Conference Code 7192493) at least ten minutes before the call begins.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting http://www.amerisafe.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least ten minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at http://www.amerisafe.com.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of the securities in our investment portfolio. Other factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

- Tables to Follow -

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 80,289 $ 87,018 $ 167,360 $ 180,125 Ceded premiums written (2,672 ) (2,204 ) (5,455 ) (4,634 ) Net premiums written $ 77,617 $ 84,814 $ 161,905 $ 175,491 Net premiums earned $ 75,964 $ 82,951 $ 154,954 $ 167,899 Net investment income 7,324 8,169 15,073 16,184 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 163 (82 ) 1,155 (23 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 5,570 642 (3,193 ) 2,800 Loss on disposal of assets (29 ) - (29 ) - Fee and other income 90 73 291 83 Total revenues 89,082 91,753 168,251 186,943 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 37,530 48,868 81,177 98,482 Underwriting and other operating costs 21,131 19,718 42,415 40,385 Policyholder dividends 948 998 1,971 2,098 Provision for investment related credit loss expense 82 - 56 - Total expenses 59,691 69,584 125,619 140,965 Income before taxes 29,391 22,169 42,632 45,978 Income tax expense 5,443 4,279 7,884 8,688 Net income $ 23,948 $ 17,890 $ 34,748 $ 37,290





AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 23,948 $ 17,890 $ 34,748 $ 37,290 Basic weighted average common shares 19,280,684 19,245,592 19,273,347 19,237,401 Basic earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.93 $ 1.80 $ 1.94 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 23,948 $ 17,890 $ 34,748 $ 37,290 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,280,684 19,245,592 19,273,347 19,237,401 Stock options and restricted stock 55,023 61,361 62,401 78,875 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,335,707 19,306,953 19,335,748 19,316,276 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.93 $ 1.80 $ 1.93





AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 1,098,760 $ 1,125,018 Cash and cash equivalents 110,281 43,813 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 103,524 95,913 Premiums receivable, net 175,241 157,953 Deferred income taxes 16,704 17,513 Deferred policy acquisition costs 19,765 19,048 Other assets 25,698 33,648 $ 1,549,973 $ 1,492,906 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 768,767 $ 772,887 Unearned premiums 147,824 140,873 Insurance-related assessments 25,955 22,967 Other liabilities 144,631 125,964 Shareholders’ equity 462,796 430,215 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,549,973 $ 1,492,906

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052