DERIDDER, La., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Net premiums earned
|$
|75,964
|$
|82,951
|-8.4
|%
|$
|154,954
|$
|167,899
|-7.7
|%
|Net investment income
|7,324
|8,169
|-10.3
|%
|15,073
|16,184
|-6.9
|%
|Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pretax)
|163
|(82
|)
|NM
|1,155
|(23
|)
|NM
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on
|equity securities (pre-tax)
|5,570
|642
|NM
|(3,193
|)
|2,800
|NM
|Net income
|23,948
|17,890
|33.9
|%
|34,748
|37,290
|-6.8
|%
|Diluted earnings per share.
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.93
|33.3
|%
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.93
|-6.7
|%
|Operating net income
|19,419
|17,448
|11.3
|%
|36,358
|35,096
|3.6
|%
|Operating earnings per share
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.90
|11.1
|%
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.82
|3.3
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|23.94
|$
|23.29
|2.8
|%
|$
|23.94
|$
|23.29
|2.8
|%
|Net combined ratio
|78.5
|%
|83.9
|%
|81.1
|%
|84.0
|%
|Return on average equity
|21.3
|%
|16.3
|%
|15.6
|%
|17.4
|%
G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, observed, “AMERISAFE’s fundamentals are crucial in these unprecedented times. We are serving our stakeholders with disciplined underwriting, proactive safety and intensive claims management, which produce consistent returns, quality insurance services and financial stability. This quarter those fundamentals led to favorable prior year case development and a combined ratio of 78.5%. Over time, those fundamentals have led to twelve consecutive years as one of Ward’s Top 50 P&C companies. We are honored by the recognition and encouraged to continue seeking excellence for our stakeholders.”
|INSURANCE RESULTS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Gross premiums written
|$
|80,289
|$
|87,018
|-7.7
|%
|$
|167,360
|$
|180,125
|-7.1
|%
|Net premiums earned
|75,964
|82,951
|-8.4
|%
|154,954
|167,899
|-7.7
|%
|Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred
|37,530
|48,868
|-23.2
|%
|81,177
|98,482
|-17.6
|%
|Underwriting and certain other operating costs,
|commissions, salaries and benefits
|21,131
|19,718
|7.2
|%
|42,415
|40,385
|5.0
|%
|Policyholder dividends
|948
|998
|-5.0
|%
|1,971
|2,098
|-6.1
|%
|Underwriting profit (pre-tax).
|$
|16,273
|$
|13,367
|21.7
|%
|$
|29,335
|$
|26,934
|8.9
|%
|Insurance Ratios:
|Current accident year loss ratio
|72.5
|%
|72.5
|%
|72.5
|%
|72.5
|%
|Prior accident year loss ratio
|-23.1
|%
|-13.6
|%
|-20.1
|%
|-13.8
|%
|Net loss ratio
|49.4
|%
|58.9
|%
|52.4
|%
|58.7
|%
|Net underwriting expense ratio
|27.8
|%
|23.8
|%
|27.4
|%
|24.1
|%
|Net dividend ratio
|1.3
|%
|1.2
|%
|1.3
|%
|1.2
|%
|Net combined ratio
|78.5
|%
|83.9
|%
|81.1
|%
|84.0
|%
|INVESTMENT RESULTS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Net investment income
|$
|7,324
|$
|8,169
|-10.3
|%
|$
|15,073
|$
|16,184
|-6.9
|%
|Net realized gains (losses) on
|investments (pre-tax)
|163
|(82
|)
|NM
|1,155
|(23
|)
|NM
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on
|equity securities (pre-tax)
|5,570
|642
|NM
|(3,193
|)
|2,800
|NM
|Pre-tax investment yield
|2.5
|%
|2.7
|%
|2.5
|%
|2.7
|%
|Tax-equivalent yield (1)
|2.9
|%
|3.1
|%
|2.9
|%
|3.1
|%
|________________________________
|(1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on June 26, 2020. On July 27, 2020 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 11, 2020.
Book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $23.94, an increase of 7.4% from $22.29 at December 31, 2019.
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE
During the second quarter, AMERISAFE began gradually returning employees to our offices, with protocols in place to protect the health and safety of our employees. Many employees also continue to work from home, assisting agents and policyholders with their workers compensation insurance. AMERISAFE has also begun returning our Safety and Claims professionals to the field, where these professionals inspect job sites and meet with injured workers, all following health and safety guidelines. Additionally, the Company continues to work with customers utilizing virtual meeting tools along with access via phone, email and through our website. At this point and time, the Company is conducting business with no disruption to operations.
AMERISAFE policyholders are small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction (44%), trucking (18%), logging and lumber (8%), manufacturing (5%), agriculture (5%), maritime (2%), and oil and gas (2%) with the remainder (16%) in a wide variety of hazardous industries (based on 2019 premiums).
There continues to be uncertainty about the impact to our policyholders from COVID-19 and our customers’ business operations, including payrolls, which is a primary source of premium revenue for AMERISAFE. In most industries and states, business continues, and in some cases the activities of our policyholders have been restricted due to the pandemic and associated recession.
Premiums in future periods will depend on the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19. Investment income may decline, and the market value of investment securities may decrease, depending on the ongoing economic impact.
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net income.
|$
|23,948
|$
|17,890
|$
|34,748
|$
|37,290
|Less:
|Net realized gains (losses) on investments.
|163
|(82
|)
|1,155
|(23
|)
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|5,570
|642
|(3,193
|)
|2,800
|Tax effect (1)
|(1,204
|)
|(118
|)
|428
|(583
|)
|Operating net income (2)
|$
|19,419
|$
|17,448
|$
|36,358
|$
|35,096
|Average shareholders’ equity (3) .
|$
|449,876
|$
|439,924
|$
|446,506
|$
|429,603
|Less:
|Average accumulated other comprehensive income
|16,437
|7,551
|15,695
|4,654
|Average adjusted shareholders’ equity (2)
|$
|433,439
|$
|432,373
|$
|430,811
|$
|424,949
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|19,335,707
|19,306,953
|19,335,748
|19,316,276
|Return on average equity (4)
|21.3
|%
|16.3
|%
|15.6
|%
|17.4
|%
|Operating return on average adjusted equity (2)
|17.9
|%
|16.1
|%
|16.9
|%
|16.5
|%
|Diluted earnings per share .
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.93
|Operating earnings per share (2) .
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.88
|$
|1.82
|________________________________
(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures.
(3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity.
(4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for July 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call, dial 323-701-0225 (Conference Code 7192493) at least ten minutes before the call begins.
Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting http://www.amerisafe.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least ten minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at http://www.amerisafe.com.
ABOUT AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of the securities in our investment portfolio. Other factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
|AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
|$
|80,289
|$
|87,018
|$
|167,360
|$
|180,125
|Ceded premiums written
|(2,672
|)
|(2,204
|)
|(5,455
|)
|(4,634
|)
|Net premiums written
|$
|77,617
|$
|84,814
|$
|161,905
|$
|175,491
|Net premiums earned
|$
|75,964
|$
|82,951
|$
|154,954
|$
|167,899
|Net investment income
|7,324
|8,169
|15,073
|16,184
|Net realized gains (losses) on investments
|163
|(82
|)
|1,155
|(23
|)
|Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|5,570
|642
|(3,193
|)
|2,800
|Loss on disposal of assets
|(29
|)
|-
|(29
|)
|-
|Fee and other income
|90
|73
|291
|83
|Total revenues
|89,082
|91,753
|168,251
|186,943
|Expenses:
|Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred
|37,530
|48,868
|81,177
|98,482
|Underwriting and other operating costs
|21,131
|19,718
|42,415
|40,385
|Policyholder dividends
|948
|998
|1,971
|2,098
|Provision for investment related credit loss expense
|82
|-
|56
|-
|Total expenses
|59,691
|69,584
|125,619
|140,965
|Income before taxes
|29,391
|22,169
|42,632
|45,978
|Income tax expense
|5,443
|4,279
|7,884
|8,688
|Net income
|$
|23,948
|$
|17,890
|$
|34,748
|$
|37,290
|AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Basic EPS:
|Net income
|$
|23,948
|$
|17,890
|$
|34,748
|$
|37,290
|Basic weighted average common shares
|19,280,684
|19,245,592
|19,273,347
|19,237,401
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.94
|Diluted EPS:
|Net income
|$
|23,948
|$
|17,890
|$
|34,748
|$
|37,290
|Diluted weighted average common shares:
|Weighted average common shares
|19,280,684
|19,245,592
|19,273,347
|19,237,401
|Stock options and restricted stock
|55,023
|61,361
|62,401
|78,875
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|19,335,707
|19,306,953
|19,335,748
|19,316,276
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.80
|$
|1.93
|AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Investments
|$
|1,098,760
|$
|1,125,018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|110,281
|43,813
|Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
|103,524
|95,913
|Premiums receivable, net
|175,241
|157,953
|Deferred income taxes
|16,704
|17,513
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|19,765
|19,048
|Other assets
|25,698
|33,648
|$
|1,549,973
|$
|1,492,906
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|768,767
|$
|772,887
|Unearned premiums
|147,824
|140,873
|Insurance-related assessments
|25,955
|22,967
|Other liabilities
|144,631
|125,964
|Shareholders’ equity
|462,796
|430,215
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,549,973
|$
|1,492,906
Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052
AMERISAFE, Inc.
Deridder, Louisiana, UNITED STATES
