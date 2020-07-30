NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that a Newport News Shipbuilding division employee was recognized as an emerging leader by the Manufacturing Institute.



Jennifer Brady, a mechanical engineer, was selected to receive the Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes rising female talent currently employed in the manufacturing industry that has made significant contributions and excelled early in their career.

Brady began her a career at Newport News in June 2016 where she supported propulsion plant work on aircraft carriers. She also serves as a mentor through a program that pairs qualified individuals with elementary school-aged children in low-income areas.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/jennifer-brady .

The Manufacturing Institute launched the STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Women’s Initiative in 2012 to celebrate women in the manufacturing industry who are making a difference through advocacy, mentorship, engagement, promotion and leadership. Brady will be among 130 women honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 24, 2020.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@hii-co.com

(757) 380-3581