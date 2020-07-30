HONOLULU, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 13, 2020.
Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Company continued to perform well in the second quarter of 2020 despite the economic uncertainties created by COVID-19. Our net interest margin and net interest income rose in the second quarter and our asset quality continues to be strong. Our strong capital position should allow the Company to work through the challenges we face.”
