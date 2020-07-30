(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)
TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces net earnings of $434.9 million ($15.26 net earnings per diluted share after payment of preferred share dividends) in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net earnings of $494.3 million ($17.18 net earnings per diluted share after payment of preferred share dividends) in the second quarter of 2019. Book value per basic share at June 30, 2020 was $435.11 compared to $486.10 at December 31, 2019 (a decrease of 8.3% adjusted for the $10 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of 2020).
"In the second quarter of 2020, all of our insurance companies achieved a combined ratio below 100%, except for Brit. Our consolidated combined ratio of 100.4% in the second quarter of 2020 included $308.1 million or 9.2 combined ratio points of COVID-19 losses. Core underwriting performance continues to be very strong with a combined ratio excluding COVID-19 losses of 91.2%, continued favourable reserve development and growth in gross premiums written of 8.4%, and operating income was $120.5 million despite the COVID-19 losses. We remain focused on continuing to be soundly financed and ended the quarter with approximately $1.9 billion in cash and investments in the holding company," said Prem Watsa, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.
The table below presents the sources of the company's net earnings (loss) in a format which the company has consistently used as it believes it assists in understanding Fairfax:
|Second quarter
|First six months
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|($ millions)
|Gross premiums written
|4,702.7
|4,335.4
|9,478.4
|9,062.0
|Net premiums written
|3,555.5
|3,354.3
|7,401.9
|7,295.8
|Underwriting profit (loss)
|(13.3
|)
|101.0
|89.8
|189.4
|Interest and dividends - insurance and reinsurance
|153.2
|168.0
|312.6
|338.4
|Share of profit (loss) of associates - insurance and reinsurance
|(19.4
|)
|61.0
|(56.3
|)
|48.9
|Operating income - insurance and reinsurance
|120.5
|330.0
|346.1
|576.7
|Run-off (excluding net gains (losses) on investments)
|(15.5
|)
|(12.8
|)
|(38.3
|)
|(30.8
|)
|Non-insurance companies (excluding net gains (losses) on investments)
|(80.3
|)
|114.4
|(114.3
|)
|155.7
|Interest expense
|(122.2
|)
|(121.9
|)
|(237.9
|)
|(233.5
|)
|Corporate overhead and other income (expense)
|2.2
|(32.3
|)
|(249.9
|)
|83.1
|Net gains (losses) on investments
|644.1
|448.6
|(895.4
|)
|1,172.5
|Gain on deconsolidation of insurance subsidiary
|—
|—
|117.1
|—
|Pre-tax income (loss)
|548.8
|726.0
|(1,072.6
|)
|1,723.7
|Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
|(122.5
|)
|(146.5
|)
|109.8
|(329.6
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|8.6
|(85.2
|)
|138.4
|(130.6
|)
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of Fairfax
|434.9
|494.3
|(824.4
|)
|1,263.5
Highlights for the second quarter of 2020 (with comparisons to the second quarter of 2019 except as otherwise noted) include the following:
|Second quarter of 2020
|($ millions)
|Realized gains (losses)
|Unrealized gains
(losses)
|Net gains
(losses)
|Net gains (losses) on:
|Long equity exposures
|55.1
|201.0
|256.1
|Short equity exposures
|—
|(96.6
|)
|(96.6
|)
|Net equity exposures
|55.1
|104.4
|159.5
|Bonds
|69.2
|412.6
|481.8
|Other
|(249.8
|)
|252.6
|2.8
|(125.5
|)
|769.6
|644.1
|First six months of 2020
|($ millions)
|Realized gains (losses)
|Unrealized gains
(losses)
|Net gains
(losses)
|Net gains (losses) on:
|Long equity exposures
|320.9
|(1,142.8
|)
|(821.9
|)
|Short equity exposures
|(248.1
|)
|25.7
|(222.4
|)
|Net equity exposures
|72.8
|(1,117.1
|)
|(1,044.3
|)
|Bonds
|110.4
|297.4
|407.8
|Other
|(366.0
|)
|107.1
|(258.9
|)
|(182.8
|)
|(712.6
|)
|(895.4
|)
There were 26.5 million and 26.9 million weighted average common shares effectively outstanding during the second quarters of 2020 and 2019 respectively. At June 30, 2020 there were 26,335,174 common shares effectively outstanding.
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet, earnings and comprehensive income information, together with segmented premium and combined ratio information, follow and form part of this news release.
In presenting the company’s results in this news release, management has included operating income (loss), combined ratio and book value per basic share measures. Operating income (loss) is used in the company's segment reporting. The combined ratio is calculated by the company as the sum of claims losses, loss adjustment expenses, commissions, premium acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses, expressed as a percentage of net premiums earned. Book value per basic share is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares effectively outstanding.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(unaudited - US$ millions)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Holding company cash and investments (including assets pledged for short sale and derivative obligations – $58.0; December 31, 2019 – $5.5)
|1,888.8
|975.5
|Insurance contract receivables
|6,152.7
|5,435.0
|Portfolio investments
|Subsidiary cash and short term investments (including restricted cash and cash equivalents – $608.4; December 31, 2019 – $664.8)
|9,660.8
|10,021.3
|Bonds (cost $16,494.3; December 31, 2019 – $15,353.9)
|17,028.1
|15,618.1
|Preferred stocks (cost $250.8; December 31, 2019 – $241.3)
|550.0
|578.2
|Common stocks (cost $4,527.9; December 31, 2019 – $4,158.2)
|3,769.2
|4,246.6
|Investments in associates (fair value $3,669.0; December 31, 2019 – $4,521.7)
|4,684.7
|4,360.2
|Derivatives and other invested assets (cost $1,030.8; December 31, 2019 – $1,168.7)
|745.8
|759.1
|Assets pledged for short sale and derivative obligations (cost $212.4; December 31, 2019 – $146.7)
|213.6
|146.9
|Fairfax India and Fairfax Africa cash, portfolio investments and investments in associates (fair value $3,021.5; December 31, 2019 – $3,559.6)
|2,206.1
|2,504.6
|38,858.3
|38,235.0
|Assets held for sale
|—
|2,785.6
|Deferred premium acquisition costs
|1,454.4
|1,344.3
|Recoverable from reinsurers (including recoverables on paid losses – $672.0; December 31, 2019 – $637.3)
|9,938.9
|9,155.8
|Deferred income taxes
|568.5
|375.9
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|5,990.7
|6,194.1
|Other assets
|5,730.6
|6,007.3
|Total assets
|70,582.9
|70,508.5
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|4,819.1
|4,814.1
|Short sale and derivative obligations (including at the holding company – $15.4; December 31, 2019 – $0.3)
|256.4
|205.9
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|—
|2,035.1
|Insurance contract payables
|3,046.2
|2,591.0
|Insurance contract liabilities
|37,043.5
|35,722.6
|Borrowings – holding company and insurance and reinsurance companies
|6,659.2
|5,156.9
|Borrowings – non-insurance companies
|2,318.5
|2,075.7
|Total liabilities
|54,142.9
|52,601.3
|Equity
|Common shareholders’ equity
|11,458.7
|13,042.6
|Preferred stock
|1,335.5
|1,335.5
|Shareholders’ equity attributable to shareholders of Fairfax
|12,794.2
|14,378.1
|Non-controlling interests
|3,645.8
|3,529.1
|Total equity
|16,440.0
|17,907.2
|70,582.9
|70,508.5
|Book value per basic share
|$
|435.11
|$
|486.10
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited - US$ millions except per share amounts)
|Second quarter
|First six months
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income
|Gross premiums written
|4,702.7
|4,335.4
|9,478.4
|9,062.0
|Net premiums written
|3,555.5
|3,354.3
|7,401.9
|7,295.8
|Gross premiums earned
|4,259.0
|3,954.9
|8,475.3
|8,182.2
|Premiums ceded to reinsurers
|(925.5
|)
|(795.7
|)
|(1,754.0
|)
|(1,500.4
|)
|Net premiums earned
|3,333.5
|3,159.2
|6,721.3
|6,681.8
|Interest and dividends
|205.0
|221.6
|422.9
|457.5
|Share of profit (loss) of associates
|(23.1
|)
|143.2
|(228.3
|)
|265.5
|Net gains (losses) on investments
|644.1
|448.6
|(895.4
|)
|1,172.5
|Gain on deconsolidation of insurance subsidiary
|—
|—
|117.1
|—
|Other revenue
|905.6
|1,468.7
|2,086.6
|2,496.6
|5,065.1
|5,441.3
|8,224.2
|11,073.9
|Expenses
|Losses on claims, gross
|2,968.7
|2,613.9
|5,752.5
|5,683.2
|Losses on claims, ceded to reinsurers
|(693.7
|)
|(600.8
|)
|(1,299.5
|)
|(1,270.5
|)
|Losses on claims, net
|2,275.0
|2,013.1
|4,453.0
|4,412.7
|Operating expenses
|621.0
|610.5
|1,276.5
|1,212.3
|Commissions, net
|559.7
|535.2
|1,117.7
|1,064.0
|Interest expense
|122.2
|121.9
|237.9
|233.5
|Other expenses
|938.4
|1,434.6
|2,211.7
|2,427.7
|4,516.3
|4,715.3
|9,296.8
|9,350.2
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|548.8
|726.0
|(1,072.6
|)
|1,723.7
|Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|122.5
|146.5
|(109.8
|)
|329.6
|Net earnings (loss)
|426.3
|579.5
|(962.8
|)
|1,394.1
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Fairfax
|434.9
|494.3
|(824.4
|)
|1,263.5
|Non-controlling interests
|(8.6
|)
|85.2
|(138.4
|)
|130.6
|426.3
|579.5
|(962.8
|)
|1,394.1
|Net earnings (loss) per share
|$
|16.00
|$
|17.94
|$
|(31.76
|)
|$
|46.01
|Net earnings (loss) per diluted share
|$
|15.26
|$
|17.18
|$
|(31.76
|)
|$
|44.17
|Cash dividends paid per share
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|10.00
|$
|10.00
|Shares outstanding (000) (weighted average)
|26,487
|26,899
|26,645
|26,964
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited - US$ millions)
|Second quarter
|First six months
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss)
|426.3
|579.5
|(962.8
|)
|1,394.1
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|Items that may be reclassified to net earnings (loss)
|Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) on foreign operations
|124.8
|55.8
|(459.4
|)
|150.4
|Gains (losses) on hedge of net investment in Canadian subsidiaries
|(88.1
|)
|(45.1
|)
|103.3
|(89.1
|)
|Losses on hedge of net investment in European operations
|(19.1
|)
|(55.0
|)
|(1.6
|)
|(39.8
|)
|Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates, excluding net gains on defined benefit plans
|(19.0
|)
|18.7
|(88.9
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Net unrealized foreign currency translation losses reclassified to net earnings (loss)
|—
|—
|161.9
|—
|(1.4
|)
|(25.6
|)
|(284.7
|)
|10.5
|Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings (loss)
|Net losses on defined benefit plans
|(27.1
|)
|—
|(27.1
|)
|—
|Share of net gains on defined benefit plans of associates
|1.9
|3.2
|11.2
|18.5
|(25.2
|)
|3.2
|(15.9
|)
|18.5
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|(26.6
|)
|(22.4
|)
|(300.6
|)
|29.0
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|399.7
|557.1
|(1,263.4
|)
|1,423.1
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Fairfax
|399.7
|455.9
|(995.6
|)
|1,269.1
|Non-controlling interests
|—
|101.2
|(267.8
|)
|154.0
|399.7
|557.1
|(1,263.4
|)
|1,423.1
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
(unaudited - US$ millions)
Net premiums written, net premiums earned and combined ratios for the insurance and reinsurance operations (excluding Run-off) in the second quarters and first six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
Net Premiums Written
|Second quarter
|First six months
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Northbridge
|403.2
|382.6
|712.2
|639.8
|Odyssey Group
|935.4
|856.4
|1,799.7
|1,654.9
|Crum & Forster
|580.0
|600.3
|1,230.5
|1,140.0
|Zenith National
|115.8
|154.0
|370.0
|427.1
|Brit
|418.4
|391.5
|866.2
|825.2
|Allied World
|790.7
|656.5
|1,592.1
|1,384.2
|Fairfax Asia
|44.4
|52.5
|105.1
|105.3
|Insurance and Reinsurance - Other
|267.6
|278.7
|579.6
|556.2
|Insurance and reinsurance operations
|3,555.5
|3,372.5
|7,255.4
|6,732.7
Net Premiums Earned
|Second quarter
|First six months
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Northbridge
|328.7
|297.3
|661.9
|578.8
|Odyssey Group
|885.8
|791.2
|1,703.3
|1,508.5
|Crum & Forster
|559.2
|529.4
|1,161.9
|1,028.4
|Zenith National
|140.6
|182.7
|304.3
|363.3
|Brit
|422.5
|416.6
|819.9
|807.0
|Allied World
|681.8
|626.4
|1,284.9
|1,191.2
|Fairfax Asia
|56.3
|47.6
|111.9
|93.1
|Insurance and Reinsurance - Other
|258.6
|254.7
|545.3
|498.7
|Insurance and reinsurance operations
|3,333.5
|3,145.9
|6,593.4
|6,069.0
Combined Ratios
|Second quarter
|First six months
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Northbridge
|94.3
|%
|99.1
|%
|95.4
|%
|99.4
|%
|Odyssey Group
|99.8
|%
|96.6
|%
|99.2
|%
|95.5
|%
|Crum & Forster
|98.9
|%
|97.5
|%
|98.1
|%
|97.6
|%
|Zenith National
|94.6
|%
|84.5
|%
|91.0
|%
|81.4
|%
|Brit .
|114.9
|%
|96.0
|%
|107.3
|%
|96.4
|%
|Allied World
|98.0
|%
|97.9
|%
|96.3
|%
|100.0
|%
|Fairfax Asia
|99.4
|%
|97.9
|%
|101.0
|%
|98.4
|%
|Insurance and Reinsurance - Other
|99.3
|%
|100.3
|%
|98.3
|%
|100.8
|%
|Insurance and reinsurance operations
|100.4
|%
|96.8
|%
|98.6
|%
|96.9
|%
