RUTLAND, Vt., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Stifel 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET.

Raymond James Virtual Diversified Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET.

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, each conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.