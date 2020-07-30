RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is pleased to announce the third phase of its COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts, in which over $3 million in grants were awarded to thirty-four North Carolina non-profits to support their operational needs. Organizations across the state adversely affected by the crisis are in dire need of financial assistance to offset mounting expenses and to continue their mission of providing valuable services in communities of North Carolina. The grants, distributed over the past several weeks, provide much needed support to a diverse group of non-profits that SECU Foundation has assisted over the last 15 years. These organizations span all regions of our State and help meet essential needs in the areas of healthcare and human services. Examples include hospice care, healthcare centers, domestic violence and homeless shelters, and addiction recovery centers.



“To help meet the extraordinary challenges of these difficult times, we have stepped outside the traditional scope of our grant process,” commented Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “Because the SECU Foundation has been active since its inception in the communities served by State Employees’ Credit Union, we understand the challenges these widespread organizations are facing to maintain viability in light of sharply increased demands for resources. We care deeply about the great service these non-profits provide, and we intend for these grants to help solidify these organizations and their support of our communities across North Carolina.”

Selene Johnson, ABC of NC Executive Director shared her sentiments on receiving a grant from the Foundation. She said, “We are unbelievably grateful for the SECU Foundation, who has stepped up to support ABC of NC during this challenging time. While we are again providing services – safely and responsibly – in the SECU Autism Clinic, the months that we were closed were incredibly difficult for the organization and for the children and families we serve. This generous operations grant allows us to continue meeting our mission in the midst of the uncertainty of COVID-19.”

Executive Director Katrina Knight of the Good Shepherd Center spoke about their commitment to serving the hungry and homeless and what the grant means to their organization. She stated, “We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity from our SECU family, including the Foundation and the thousands of members who make their work possible. We are committed to continuing to respond to the needs of our hungry and homeless neighbors during these challenging times, and doing everything possible to keep our guests, volunteers, and staff safe, while also doing our part to slow the spread of any illness in our community. The COVID-19 relief and operational support from the SECU Foundation will do so much for so many. They are truly transforming lives.”

Recipients of phase three grants provided by SECU Foundation can be found here .

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 270 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of nearly $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

