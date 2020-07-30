Implementation of the Sage X3 solution offers substantive economic impact for manufacturing firms – study by Forrester Consulting

The manufacturing industry is undergoing rapid change in response to emerging regulatory, compliance, reporting and supply chain demands. A recent Sage commissioned Forrester Study to evaluate the potential financial impact of the Sage X3 on manufacturing organizations finds a significant return on investment (ROI) for organizations that has deployed Sage X3:

From enhanced operational requirements focused on improving efficiency to emerging compliance concerns around evolving COVID-19 response, manufacturing firms can now recognize substantial economic benefit from the implementation of best-in-class cloud ERP solutions. Sage X3 implementation from IWI Consulting Group offers manufacturing firms both cost savings and line-of-business benefits through enhanced operational efficiency, standardized processes and improved inventory management.

Critical Impact

Customer interviews with current X3 subscribers articulate several critical business impacts, including labor and time savings in financial management across reporting and inventory tasks, along with improved purchasing processes thanks to enterprise-wide standardization. Firms also report positive impacts in sales, customer service and inventory management.

For all firms surveyed, leaner and more agile processes were critical to deliver increased visibility and insights — and X3 delivered on all counts.

Key Outcomes

The Sage X3 cloud manufacturing software offers total economic impact (TEI) benefits, including:

15% reduction in total inventory levels

A net present value (NPV) of $1.9 million

Payback period of less than 6 months

250% ROI on average

Labor cost reductions at 5.5 FTEs on average

Quantified benefits including $250,000 savings on sales discounts and $50,000 saved with customer service productivity improvements

Ultimately, the Sage X3 solution empowers manufacturing firms to thrive as global businesses, gain improved process insight and leverage an industry-leading competitive edge — all with flexible deployment options that help companies intuitively manage operations at scale.

“Brantwood has been working with IWI for several years and we are very happy with the services provided by all the IWI staff,” - Steve Wood, Director of Finance, Brantwood Community Services .

