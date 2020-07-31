PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having established two busy and successful dermatology offices in the Charleston area —one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Summerville—board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marguerite Germain is now preparing to open a new office in Pawleys Island. This Germain Dermatology office at 56 Business Center Drive will start welcoming patients on Aug. 1, and the team is currently accepting appointments for both new and established patients.



The office will provide medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology for the whole family.

The Pawleys Island Germain Dermatology office will offer a full complement of dermatological services, including medical skin care. That means skin cancer screenings and diagnosis—an important service, especially for residents and frequent visitors to the popular summer resort community. Medical services will also include help with common conditions such as acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, warts, and more.

BOTOX ® and dermal fillers will also be available as of Aug. 1, and the plan is to expand available services to bring more cosmetic options to Pawleys Island. Anyone interested in CoolSculpting®, laser sessions, and other nonsurgical treatments is invited to “stay tuned” and watch for updates on numerous solutions for addressing unwanted fat and cosmetic sun damage for a more youthful look.

Dr. Germain teaches internationally on lasers, fillers, and BOTOX® injections. She is a certified New Beauty Expert Injector and has been voted Best Dermatologist in Charleston for 15 years in a row, including in the most recent Charleston City Paper “Best Of” awards published June 17, 2020. Germain Dermatology won Best Dermatology Practice in 2019 and 2020—and now brings those award-winning services to an even wider population.

“We cannot wait to serve our amazing patients in the Pawleys Island, Georgetown, and Myrtle Beach area,” Dr. Germain said in advance of the office opening. “At Germain Dermatology, we have always worked to build relationships not only with each person who comes to us for care, but with the community as a whole. Now that community is growing!”