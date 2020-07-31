New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyphenylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900115/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PPS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PPO/PPE segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $956.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Polyphenylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$956.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$923.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$774.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 391-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900115/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyphenylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyphenylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyphenylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PPS (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PPS (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PPS (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PPO/PPE (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PPO/PPE (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PPO/PPE (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Engineering Plastics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Engineering Plastics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Engineering Plastics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: High Performance Lubricants (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: High Performance Lubricants (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: High Performance Lubricants (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Filter Bag (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Filter Bag (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Filter Bag (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Composites (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Composites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Composites (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Electronics & Electrical (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Electronics & Electrical (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Electronics & Electrical (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Coatings (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Coatings (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Coatings (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyphenylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Polyphenylene Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Polyphenylene Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Polyphenylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Polyphenylene Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polyphenylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Polyphenylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Polyphenylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Polyphenylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Polyphenylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Polyphenylene Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Canadian Polyphenylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Polyphenylene Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Polyphenylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Polyphenylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyphenylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Polyphenylene Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyphenylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese Polyphenylene Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Polyphenylene Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Polyphenylene Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Polyphenylene in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Polyphenylene Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Polyphenylene in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Polyphenylene Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyphenylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Polyphenylene Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Polyphenylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Polyphenylene Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Polyphenylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Polyphenylene Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Polyphenylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Polyphenylene Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Polyphenylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Polyphenylene Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: Polyphenylene Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Polyphenylene Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Polyphenylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Polyphenylene Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Polyphenylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: French Polyphenylene Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Polyphenylene Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Polyphenylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Polyphenylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Polyphenylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Polyphenylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Polyphenylene Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Polyphenylene Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Polyphenylene in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Polyphenylene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Italian Demand for Polyphenylene in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Polyphenylene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Polyphenylene: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Polyphenylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyphenylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Polyphenylene Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyphenylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: United Kingdom Polyphenylene Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Polyphenylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish Polyphenylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Polyphenylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Spanish Polyphenylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Polyphenylene Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 132: Spanish Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Spanish Polyphenylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Polyphenylene Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 135: Spanish Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Polyphenylene Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Polyphenylene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Polyphenylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Russian Polyphenylene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Polyphenylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Polyphenylene Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Polyphenylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Polyphenylene Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Polyphenylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Polyphenylene Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 155: Polyphenylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Polyphenylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Polyphenylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Polyphenylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Polyphenylene Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Polyphenylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Polyphenylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Polyphenylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Polyphenylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Polyphenylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian Polyphenylene Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Polyphenylene Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Indian Polyphenylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Polyphenylene Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 180: Indian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Indian Polyphenylene Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Polyphenylene Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 183: Indian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Polyphenylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Polyphenylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Polyphenylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyphenylene:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Polyphenylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyphenylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyphenylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Polyphenylene Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 203: Polyphenylene Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Polyphenylene Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Polyphenylene Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Polyphenylene Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Polyphenylene in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Polyphenylene Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Polyphenylene in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Polyphenylene Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 215: Polyphenylene Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Polyphenylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Polyphenylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Argentinean Polyphenylene Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Polyphenylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 223: Polyphenylene Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Polyphenylene Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Polyphenylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Polyphenylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 229: Polyphenylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 230: Brazilian Polyphenylene Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 231: Brazilian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 232: Polyphenylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Polyphenylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Polyphenylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 237: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Polyphenylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Mexican Polyphenylene Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 240: Polyphenylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Polyphenylene Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Polyphenylene Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Polyphenylene Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Polyphenylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Polyphenylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 246: Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Polyphenylene Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: Polyphenylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 249: Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 251: Polyphenylene Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: The Middle East Polyphenylene Historic Marketby Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 255: Polyphenylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 256: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Polyphenylene Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 258: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Polyphenylene Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 261: The Middle East Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Market for Polyphenylene: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 263: Polyphenylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Iranian Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyphenylene in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Iranian Polyphenylene Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 267: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyphenylene in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 269: Iranian Polyphenylene Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 270: Polyphenylene Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 271: Israeli Polyphenylene Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 272: Polyphenylene Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 273: Israeli Polyphenylene Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 274: Israeli Polyphenylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 275: Polyphenylene Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 276: Israeli Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Israeli Polyphenylene Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 278: Polyphenylene Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 279: Israeli Polyphenylene Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Polyphenylene Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 281: Polyphenylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900115/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: