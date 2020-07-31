New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymer Emulsions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900111/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$18 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SB Latex segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Polymer Emulsions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Vinyl Acetate Polymer Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Vinyl Acetate Polymer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asian Paints (India) Ltd.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Clariant AG

Cytec Industries, Inc.

DIC Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

Financiera Maderera S.A.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Omnova Solutions, Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Trinseo LLC

Wacker Chemie AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900111/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polymer Emulsion Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polymer Emulsions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polymer Emulsions Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Acrylics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Acrylics (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Acrylics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: SB Latex (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: SB Latex (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: SB Latex (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Vinyl Acetate Polymer (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Vinyl Acetate Polymer (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Vinyl Acetate Polymer (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyurethane Dispersions (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Paints & Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Paints & Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Paints & Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Paper & Paperboard (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Paper & Paperboard (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Paper & Paperboard (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Building & Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polymer Emulsion Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Polymer Emulsions Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Polymer Emulsions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Polymer Emulsions Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Polymer Emulsions Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Polymer Emulsions Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Polymer Emulsions Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Polymer Emulsions: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Polymer Emulsions Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polymer

Emulsions in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Polymer Emulsions Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Polymer Emulsions Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Polymer Emulsions Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Polymer Emulsions in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Polymer Emulsions Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polymer Emulsion Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Polymer Emulsions Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Polymer Emulsions Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Polymer Emulsions Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Polymer Emulsions Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Polymer Emulsions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Polymer Emulsions Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Polymer Emulsions Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Polymer Emulsions Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Polymer Emulsions Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Polymer Emulsions Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Polymer Emulsions Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Polymer Emulsions Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Polymer Emulsions Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Polymer Emulsions in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Polymer Emulsions Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Polymer Emulsions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Polymer Emulsions Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polymer Emulsions in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Polymer Emulsions Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Polymer Emulsions Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Polymer Emulsions Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Polymer Emulsions Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Polymer Emulsions Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Polymer Emulsions Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Polymer Emulsions Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Polymer Emulsions Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Polymer Emulsions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Polymer Emulsions Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Polymer Emulsions Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Polymer Emulsions Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Polymer Emulsions Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Polymer Emulsions Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Polymer Emulsions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Polymer Emulsions Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Polymer Emulsions Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polymer Emulsions Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Polymer Emulsions Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Polymer Emulsions Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Polymer Emulsions Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Polymer Emulsions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Polymer Emulsions Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Polymer Emulsions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polymer Emulsions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Polymer Emulsions Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polymer Emulsions in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Polymer Emulsions Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Polymer Emulsions Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Polymer Emulsions Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Polymer Emulsions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Polymer Emulsions Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Polymer Emulsions in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Polymer Emulsions Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Polymer Emulsions Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Polymer Emulsions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Polymer Emulsions Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Polymer Emulsions Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Polymer Emulsions Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Polymer Emulsions Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Polymer Emulsions Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Polymer Emulsions Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polymer Emulsions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Polymer Emulsions Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Polymer Emulsions Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Polymer Emulsions Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Polymer Emulsions Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Polymer Emulsions Historic Marketby

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Polymer Emulsions Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Polymer Emulsions Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Polymer Emulsions: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Polymer Emulsions Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polymer

Emulsions in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Polymer Emulsions Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Polymer Emulsions Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Polymer Emulsions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Polymer Emulsions Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Polymer Emulsions Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Polymer Emulsions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Polymer Emulsions Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polymer Emulsions Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polymer Emulsions in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Polymer Emulsions Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Polymer Emulsions Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polymer Emulsions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Polymer Emulsions Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Polymer Emulsions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Polymer Emulsions Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polymer Emulsions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Polymer Emulsions Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Polymer Emulsions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Polymer Emulsions Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Polymer Emulsions Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Polymer Emulsions Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Polymer Emulsions Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Polymer Emulsions Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900111/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001