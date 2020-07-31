Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 31 July 2020

Disclosure of received notifications

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

On 27 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 24 July 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

24 July 2020 Voting rights 1,893,224 2.62% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 140,226 0.19% Total number of voting rights 2,033,450 2.82%

On 28 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 27 July 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

27 July 2020 Voting rights 2,067,860 2.86% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 148,300 0.21% Total number of voting rights 2,216,160 3.07%

On 29 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 28 July 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

28 July 2020 Voting rights 1,869,302 2.59% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 141,578 0.20% Total number of voting rights 2,010,880 2.79%

On 30 July 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 29 July 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

29 July 2020 Voting rights 2,098,560 2.91% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 135,126 0.19% Total number of voting rights 2,233,686 3.09%

The notifications of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

