Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 31 July 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|24 July 2020
|Voting rights
|1,893,224
|2.62%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|140,226
|0.19%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,033,450
|2.82%
|27 July 2020
|Voting rights
|2,067,860
|2.86%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|148,300
|0.21%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,216,160
|3.07%
|28 July 2020
|Voting rights
|1,869,302
|2.59%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|141,578
|0.20%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,010,880
|2.79%
|29 July 2020
|Voting rights
|2,098,560
|2.91%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|135,126
|0.19%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,233,686
|3.09%
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
