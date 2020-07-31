



The revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 13.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 which is 20% less than in the same period last year. The revenue for the first six months of the year totalled EUR 29.6 million which is 10% less as compared to 2019. The Group's performance in the 2nd quarter was significantly affected by the crisis months related to the spread of the coronavirus where the Group's advertising revenue decreased by ca 19% in Estonia and Latvia as compared to last year. The state of emergency related to COVID-19 has primarily impacted the operations of the Latvian ticket sales platform and the advertising sales of digital outdoor screens both in Estonia and Latvia. The revenue in these areas was at a minimum level in the second quarter.

The Group responded quickly to the crisis. We reduced the cost base (incl. wage cuts in almost all group companies) and applied for various public measures in order to alleviate the situation and prevent employee layoffs. While the advertising revenue showed signs of a recovery in the second quarter, the restrictions applying to events will continue to impact the operating volumes of the ticket business for several months and thus no fast recovery to the prior level is to be expected.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp were EUR 1.65 million in the 2nd quarter which is EUR 0.01 million higher as compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019. In the first six months of the year, EBITDA totalled EUR 2.33 million, increasing by 3% year-over-year.

In an economic downturn, we adhered to the Group's long-term ambition to grow Its digital revenue. We are close to meeting our targets for growing our digital revenue: by the end of the 2nd quarter, digital revenue made up 68% of the Group's media segment revenue and 46% of the Group's total revenue. The figures for the first six months of 2019 were 66% and 42%, respectively.

In the second quarter of 2020, the digital subscriptions of the periodicals of Ekspress Grupp grew strongly and reached 63 thousand subscribers in the Baltic States which is 26% more as compared to the year-end 2019. By the end of 2nd quarter of 2020, the number of digital subscriptions of the periodicals of Ekspress Grupp made up 53% of the volume of the entire market as reported by the Estonian Media Association. The growth in digital subscribers demonstrates clearly that we are able to offer reliable journalism both in ordinary as well as crisis circumstances. The so-called global digital transformation is also supporting the trend where consumers are more willing to pay for good video, audio or text content.

The Group's net profit for the 2nd quarter totalled EUR 0.58 million which is EUR 0.23 million higher than in the same period of 2019. The loss for the first six months of the year totalled EUR 0.16 million which is EUR 0.10 million less as compared to last year.

Despite the crisis months, the Group managed to improve its liquidity. By the end of June, the Group's cash totalled EUR 6.3 million (30.06.2019: EUR 1.5 million) which was positively impacted by the grace periods granted by banks, deferral of tax liabilities and the salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund. It is important for us to maintain our liquidity position as the future scope of the crisis related to the coronavirus is still unknown.

The forecasts call for a 10% decline in the GDP on average in the Baltic States this year. We are witnessing how the effects of the economic crisis related to the virus will also have a major impact on the Group in the third and fourth quarters. The Group's media companies, especially outdoor media and the ticket sales platform in Latvia are most vulnerable to future potential restrictions.





SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS OF THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF-YEAR

In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), 50% joint venture should be recognised under the equity method in the consolidated financial statements. To provide a clearer uniform overview of the financial statements to the readers of the financial statements, from the 1st quarter of 2020, only the information relating to the joint ventures recognised under the equity method is presented in the financial statements and their results are shown as one line in the finance income.

REVENUE

The consolidated revenue for the 2nd quarter of 2020 totalled EUR 13.9 million (2nd quarter 2019: EUR 17.5 million). The revenue for the 2nd quarter decreased by 20% year-over-year. The revenue drop is primarily attributable to the deterioration of the business environment related to the COVID-19 state of emergency resulting in a decline in advertising and printing services revenue. The consolidated revenue for the first six months of 2020 totalled EUR 29.6 million (first six months of 2019: EUR 32.8 million). At the end of the 2nd quarter, digital revenue accounted for 46% of total revenue and 68% of the media segment revenue (at the end of 2nd quarter 2019, 42% of the total revenue and 66% of the media segment revenue, respectively). The consolidated revenue for the 2nd quarter of 2020 where joint ventures have been 50% consolidated line-by-line, totalled EUR 15.7 million (2nd quarter 2019: EUR 19.5 million) and the consolidated revenue for the first six months of 2020 totalled EUR 33.3 million (first six months of 2019: EUR 36.8 million).

PROFITABILITY

In the 2nd quarter of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 1.65 million (2nd quarter 2019: EUR 1.64 million) and in the first six months of 2020, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 2.33 million (first six months of 2019: EUR 2.26 million). In the 2nd quarter of 2020, EBITDA grew by 1% year-over-year and the EBITDA margin was 11.9% (2nd quarter 2019: 9.4%). In the second quarter of 2020, profitability was positively impacted by cost savings throughout the entire Group (incl. wage cuts) and the salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund in the amount of EUR 1.14 million, that will be accrued as income in the second, third and fourth quarters. The salary subsidy made up EUR 0.32 million of the EBITDA in the 2nd quarter of 2020. The net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2020 totalled EUR 0.58 million, which is EUR 0.23 million or 63 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019.

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 6.3 million and equity in the amount of EUR 51.5 million (54% of total assets). The comparable figures as of 30 June 2019 were EUR 1.5 million and EUR 50.0 million (55% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2020, the Group’s net debt totalled EUR 16.3 million (30 June 2019: EUR 19.2 million). Due to the state of emergency related to COVID-19, the Group concluded an agreement with AS SEB Pank to suspend loan payments in the period March-August 2020 (EUR 1.20 million) and with AS Citadele banka to suspend loan payments in the period June-November 2020 (EUR 0.30 million). The salary subsidy received from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUR 1.14 million) and the postponement of the payment of tax arrears (EUR 1.60 million) due to the state of emergency for the period of 24 months had an additional positive impact on the Group's cash position.





Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand) Sales Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change % 1st Half year 2020 1st Half year 2019 Change % 12 months 2019 Media segment 9 860 11 512 -14% 19 863 20 869 -5% 44 218 incl. revenue from all digital and online channels 7 021 7 775 -10% 13 526 13 829 -2% 30 534 incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 71% 68% 68% 66% 69% Printing services segment 4 569 6 610 -31% 10 813 13 180 -18% 25 695 Corporate functions 520 508 2% 1 035 1 046 -1% 2 076 Inter-segment eliminations (1 037) (1 155) (2 118) (2 310) (4 533) TOTAL GROUP 13 912 17 475 -20% 29 593 32 785 -10% 67 456 incl. % of revenue from all digital and online channels 50% 44% 46% 42% 45%





(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change % 1st Half year 2020 1st Half year 2019 Change % 12 months 2019 Media segment 1 514 1 364 11% 1 762 1 800 -2% 5 966 Printing services segment 248 558 -56% 831 1 108 -25% 2 032 Corporate functions (92) (273) 66% (236) (636) 63% (1 150) Inter-segment eliminations (16) (7) (33) (13) (75) TOTAL GROUP 1 654 1 643 1% 2 325 2 259 3% 6 772





EBITDA margin Q2 2020 Q2 2019 1st Half year 2020 1st Half year 2019 12 months 2019 Media segment 15% 12% 9% 9% 13% Printing services segment 5% 8% 8% 8% 8% TOTAL GROUP 12% 9% 8% 7% 10%





Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 306 3 647 Trade and other receivables 9 799 12 705 Corporate income tax prepayment 24 0 Inventories 3 053 3 120 Total current assets 19 181 19 472 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 1 002 975 Deferred tax asset 38 38 Investments in joint ventures 1 407 1 254 Investments in associates 2 274 2 356 Property, plant and equipment 14 561 14 943 Intangible assets 56 664 56 369 Total non-current assets 75 945 75 935 TOTAL ASSETS 95 126 95 407 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 3 264 5 100 Trade and other payables 18 118 16 483 Corporate income tax payable 35 65 Total current liabilities 21 416 21 647 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 19 310 19 242 Other long-term liabilities 2 930 2 895 Total non-current liabilities 22 239 22 137 TOTAL LIABILITIES 43 655 43 784 EQUITY Minority shareholding 108 100 Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company: Share capital 17 878 17 878 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (22) (22) Reserves 1 758 1 688 Retained earnings 17 472 17 701 Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of parent company 51 363 51 522 TOTAL EQUITY 51 471 51 622 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 95 126 95 407





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 1st Half year 2020 1st Half year 2019 12 months 2019 Sales 13 912 17 475 29 593 32 785 67 456 Cost of sales (11 598) (14 126) (25 070) (27 223) (54 044) Gross profit 2 315 3 349 4 523 5 562 13 412 Other income 552 170 659 289 607 Marketing expenses (531) (894) (1 288) (1 625) (3 124) Administrative expenses (1 602) (1 969) (3 495) (3 906) (8 024) Other expenses (56) (35) (80) (56) (148) Operating profit /(loss) 678 621 319 264 2 722 Interest income 6 6 12 12 22 Interest expenses (217) (183) (441) (317) (784) Other finance income/(costs) (12) (25) (28) (44) (61) Net finance cost (223) (202) (457) (349) (823) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures 135 51 8 0 (38) Profit/(loss) on shares of associates (8) (16) (28) (75) (114) Profit /(loss) before income tax 582 454 (158) (160) 1 746 Income tax expense (1) (97) (2) (98) (339) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period 582 356 (160) (258) 1 407 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 575 354 (168) (263) 1 394 Minority shareholders 7 2 8 5 13 Total comprehensive income /(loss) 582 356 (160) (258) 1 407 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 575 354 (168) (263) 1 394 Minority shareholders 7 2 8 5 13 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.02 0.01 (0.01) (0.01) 0.05





Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 1st Half year 2020 1st Half year 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit for the reporting year 319 264 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 2 011 1 977 (Gain)/loss on sale and write-down of property, plant and equipment (3) 2 Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables 2 470 (1 902) Inventories 68 (77) Trade and other payables 1 515 2 182 Cash generated from operations 6 379 2 446 Income tax paid (56) (140) Interest paid (306) (317) Net cash generated from operating activities 6 017 1 989 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and

other investments / cash paid-in equity-accounted investees (203) (4 960) Interest received 1 12 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1 037) (1 352) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 29 4 Loans granted (98) (78) Loan repayments received 0 301 Net cash used in investing activities (1 308) (6 073) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends received 150 0 Payment of lease liabilities (519) (410) Change in overdraft (1 018) 67 Loans received / Repayments of bank loans (662) 4 667 Net cash used in financing activities (2 050) 4 324 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2 659 240 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3 647 1 268 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 6 306 1 507









Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

