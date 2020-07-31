New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900107/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PHA Co-Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$66.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PHA Monomers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
PHA Terpolymers Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global PHA Terpolymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900107/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PHA Co-Polymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PHA Co-Polymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PHA Co-Polymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PHA Monomers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PHA Monomers (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PHA Monomers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: PHA Terpolymers (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: PHA Terpolymers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: PHA Terpolymers (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Food Services (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Food Services (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Food Services (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Bio-Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Bio-Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Bio-Medical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Agriculture (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Agriculture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Agriculture (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 33: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 36: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 37: Canadian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Review in China in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Europe in US$ by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Review in Italy in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 87: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 88: Spanish Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 96: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic
Market Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 120: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Indian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoate
(PHA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Market in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 137: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Latin America
in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Argentina in
US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Review in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 168: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic
Marketby Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 174: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Israel in US$
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Market in Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 213: Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900107/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: