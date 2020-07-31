Rueil Malmaison, 31 July 2020
FIRST HALF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Key figures
|(in € millions)
|First half
|2020
|2019
|2020/2019 change
|2019
|Revenue1
|18,493
|21,729
|-15%
|48,053
|Cash flow from operations (Ebitda)
|1,803
|3,625
|-50%
|8,497
|% of revenue
|9.7%
|16.7%
|17.7%
|Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit)
|267
|2,289
|(2,022)
|5,734
|% of revenue
|1.4%
|10.5%
|11.9%
|Recurring operating income
|118
|2,341
|(2,223)
|5,704
|Net income attributable to owners of the parent
|(294)
|1,359
|(1,654)
|3,260
|Diluted earnings per share (in €)
|(0.53)
|2.43
|(2.96)
|5.82
|Free cash flow
|(182)
|316
|(497)
|4,201
|Net financial debt* (in € billions)
|(22.1)
|(24.2)
|2.1
|(21.7)
|Change in motorway traffic at VINCI Autoroutes
|-32.8%
|+0.0%
|+2.8%
|Change in VINCI Airports passenger numbers2
|-61.4%
|+6.7%
|+5.7%
|Order book* (in € billions)
|42.9
|36.2
|+18%
|36.5
Xavier Huillard, VINCI’s Chairman and CEO, made the following comments:
"After a good start to the year, continuing the trend seen in 2019, the Group's business levels and earnings were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The crisis had a particularly severe impact in France in all business lines after lockdown measures were introduced on 17 March.
"At the same time, steps taken around the world to try to halt the spread of Covid-19 caused air traffic to stop almost completely.
"In response to this unprecedented situation, we rapidly introduced measures to adjust expenditure and revise investment programmes. We also took steps to bolster our financial resources.
"In Contracting, business levels are now close to normal again in all business lines. At VINCI Autoroutes, after a sharp decrease in late March, traffic levels are now on track to return to 2019 levels. At VINCI Airports, however, the upturn in business is proving limited because of ongoing tight restrictions and bans on international flights.
"In the circumstances, VINCI's financial performance in 2020 will be well below that achieved in 2019.
"However, we intend to focus beyond 2020, mobilised to support the resumption of economic activity in regions in which we play an essential role in both Concessions and Contracting.
"We have some major advantages that will help us bounce back in 2021, depending on developments in the health situation, and resume our sustained growth trajectory:
"We aim to deliver sustained growth in both economic and environmental terms: through the Group's energy services, construction and mobility businesses, we will play a central role in green growth.
"Addressing those issues is a challenge that strongly motivates VINCI's 220,000 staff members."
VINCI’s Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Huillard, met on 30 July 2020 to finalise the financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020. It also decided, given the current exceptional circumstances, not to pay an interim dividend. However, that decision does not predetermine the appropriation of full-year 2020 income, which the Board of Directors will propose on examining the Group's full-year financial statements.
I. Consolidated key figures
Continuing the trend seen in 2019, VINCI posted solid performance in both Concessions and Contracting until mid-March. After France and many other countries entered lockdown, the Group suffered a very severe drop in business activity. As a result, the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2020 show a contraction in revenue and a sharp fall in earnings.
Consolidated revenue totalled €18.5 billion3 in the first half of 2020, down 14.9% on an actual basis relative to the first half of 2019 (down 17.0% like-for-like, with a positive 2.4% impact from changes in scope, mainly outside France and a negative 0.3% impact from movements in exchange rates). Revenue fell more sharply in France than elsewhere, and the proportion of revenue generated outside France was 49% (44% in the first half of 2019).
Concessions revenue totalled €2.6 billion, down 32% on an actual basis (down 37% like-for-like), of which:
Contracting revenue totalled €15.8 billion, down 11% (down 13% like-for-like). After a strong start to the year, business levels were affected by the coronavirus crisis, although the extent differed between countries. In France, business levels were very low in building and public works for around a month after the lockdown was introduced. The situation then improved from the second half of April. In the first half as a whole, revenue was down 21%. In many other countries, business levels remained close to normal, the situation in each country reflecting the measures introduced by local public health authorities. Revenue outside France was close to stable in the first half (down 3% like-for-like). As a result, the proportion of revenue generated in France fell to 46%.
VINCI Immobilier's consolidated revenue amounted to €436 million, down 7%. It rose until mid-March, due to further strong production in commercial property relating to several major developments such as the To-Lyon project in the Part-Dieu district of Lyon. It then fell as construction sites shut down for more than a month.
Ebitda totalled €1,803 million (€3,625 million in the first half of 2019), equal to 9.7% of revenue compared with 16.7% in the first half of 2019.
Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) was sharply lower than in the first half of 2019, amounting to €267 million and breaking down as follows:
Recurring operating income amounted to €118 million. The figure includes notably the impact of share-based payments (IFRS 2) and the negative contribution of companies accounted for under the equity method, particularly in the airports sector, whereas the impact was positive in 2019.
The Group generated a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of the parent of €294 million and earnings per share5 of -€0.53 (respectively €1,359 million and €2.43 in the first half of 2019).
Operating cash flow (before taking account of growth investments in concessions) amounted to €388 million (€823 million in the first half of 2019). This includes a significant reduction in the working capital requirement – which usually increases in the first half due to seasonal variations – because of particularly strong cash inflows from customers in the second quarter of 2020.
Free cash flow was negative at €182 million, as opposed to an inflow of €316 million in the first half of 2019. It includes growth investments in concessions, which rose slightly in the first half because of programmes already under way at VINCI Airports.
Consolidated net financial debt was €22.1 billion at 30 June 2020, down €2.1 billion relative to 30 June 2019.
The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 will be available on the VINCI website from 31 July 2020 after the market close: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/investors
II. Operational performance
After rising 9% in the first two months of the year, traffic levels at VINCI Autoroutes fell very sharply following the introduction of lockdown measures in France on 17 March. They then remained very low until traffic restrictions were partially lifted from 11 May, which meant that the year-on-year decline went from 81% in April to 56% in May. After the ban on travelling more than 100 km from home was lifted on 2 June, a further improvement took place in June, with traffic levels down 21% year-on-year. In the first half as a whole, the decline in traffic levels was 32.8% (a 36.6% decrease for light vehicles and a 12.2% decrease for heavy vehicles). Heavy-vehicle traffic was more resilient as France maintained a basic level of economic activity. Traffic levels have continued to recover in July, and are now close to their 2019 level.
Passenger numbers at VINCI Airports fell 61% in the first half of 2020, with a 21% fall in the first quarter and a 96% drop in the second. After seeing its Asian airports affected by the coronavirus crisis in early 2020, it then saw activity at all of its airports shut down almost completely from mid-March as most countries introduced restrictions on commercial flights. That situation did not change in April or May, when passenger numbers were down almost 98% year-on-year. In June, domestic flights started to resume, particularly in France, Japan and the United States, as did flights within the Schengen Area. However, passenger numbers remain very low, and were 94% lower in June 2020 than in June 2019.
In Contracting, order intake reached €22.8 billion in the first half of 2020, an increase of 10% year-on-year. On a rolling 12-month basis, order intake was up 9% (up 11% outside France and up 6% in France). That increase was driven by several major contracts won by the Group in Europe, including two works packages on the HS2 rail project in the United Kingdom (around €3 billion), a contract for The Link building in Paris La Défense and several new contracts for the Grand Paris Express project. However, the number of small and medium-sized contracts won in France has slowed in the last few months, mainly because of the electoral situation, with the second round of municipal elections, initially scheduled for March 2020, finally taking place in late June.
At 30 June 2020, the Contracting order book stood at a record €42.9 billion, an increase of 18% compared with 31 December 2019 (up 19% outside France and up 16% in France) and over 12 months, with growth in all business lines. The order book represented almost 14 months of average business activity (9 months at VINCI Energies, 11 months at Eurovia and 21 months at VINCI Construction). International business made up 58% of the order book at end-June 2020 (57% at end-June 2019).
At VINCI Immobilier, the number of homes reserved in France, including those of the Urbat subsidiary, fell 48% to 1,817 in the first half of 2020. Since the start of the crisis, the company has suffered delays in obtaining building permits in the residential segment because of the electoral situation in France, and new developments have been slower to begin.
Covid-19 impacts: the consequences of Covid-19 on the half-year financial statements were estimated in relation to the latest pre-pandemic budget forecasts. The impacts are estimated at approximately €4.2 billion negative on revenue, €2.2 billion negative on operating income and €1.5 billion negative on consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent. They in particular include the effects of the lower business volumes and the cost overruns generated by the pandemic, as well as the non-recurring items recognised during the period.
III. Financial position
VINCI has responded to the crisis by taking steps to bolster its financial resources.
The Group's efforts in this area were supported by its excellent credit rating (A- from Standard & Poor's and A3 from Moody’s, along with a stable outlook from both agencies).
As a result, VINCI has a large amount of liquidity. At 30 June 2020, it amounted to €18.3 billion (€15.9 billion at end-2019 and €13.5 billion at end-June 2019), comprising:
At 30 June 2020, the Group’s long-term financial debt had an average maturity of 8.0 years (8.1 years at 31 December 2019). The average interest rate on that debt in the first half of 2020 was 2.3% (2.1% in the first half of 2019 and 2.4% in 2019).
IV. Update and outlook
VINCI saw a further improvement in business activity in July 2020.
Barring any further adverse development of the pandemic and excluding exceptional events, VINCI's forecasts are as follows.
Full-year 2020
On this basis, developments in terms of revenue will have a significant impact on the Group's earnings.
That impact cannot be quantified reliably at the moment because of uncertainty about the economic upturn and the pace at which traffic levels at VINCI Autoroutes and passenger numbers at VINCI Airports will recover.
In the circumstances, the Group's earnings are likely to show a year-on-year decline in the second half of 2020. However, that decline, barring exceptional items, should be much less pronounced than that seen in the first half of 2020.
For 2021, the Group expects its earnings to rise relative to 2020, but remain lower than their 2019 level overall.
VINCI's business levels in the next few years should be supported by the various stimulus plans adopted, particularly in Europe, where they are focused on the environment.
V. Other highlights
The coronavirus crisis will accelerate the adoption of a greater environmental focus within public policy and companies' business models. VINCI is setting out new milestones along this path, reaffirming its vision of all-round performance and strengthening its environmental strategy and ambitions.
The Group announced ambitious targets in early 2020, including a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions on which it can have a direct impact between 2018 and 2030. To ensure that all of the Group's people share these targets, it will launch a global competition on 22 September 2020 to coincide with its Environment Day. The goal is to recognise, reward and deploy the initiatives that best serve its environmental ambitions, with the main principles being as follows:
In January 2020, VINCI and ParisTech consolidated their partnership by setting up the lab recherche environnement. Its roadmap sets out three goals:
Leonard, the Group's foresight and innovation platform, held a Demo Day on 4 June. Several startups, incubated via Leonard's SEED programme, presented projects addressing construction, mobility and energy themes with the aim of transforming cities and infrastructure. Startup and scaleup companies – supported by the CATALYST programme that encourages co-operation between innovative companies and VINCI – also had the opportunity to show the results of their collaborations with the Group.
VINCI Energies:
Eurovia:
- Power Road: an initial trial is under way in Quebec to assess constructability and efficiency parameters with a view to developing this procedure in northerly environments.
VINCI Construction:
VINCI Autoroutes:
Among the contracts won by the Group in the first half of 2020, the most significant were as follows.
VINCI Energies:
Eurovia:
- Equipment and works contract covering tracks and overhead contact lines for the West sector of Grand Paris Express Line 15 South, for a consortium consisting of Eurovia subsidiary ETF (lead company) and VINCI Energies subsidiary Mobility.
VINCI Construction:
VINCI Airports:
- In April, the contract to operate Hollywood Burbank airport in California was extended by 10 years. In May, VINCI Airports was named preferred bidder for the renewal of the contract to operate the international terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta for a minimum term of five years.
VINCI Highways:
On 15 July 2020, Standard & Poor's reviewed the Class A debt of Gatwick Funding Limited, which raises funding for London Gatwick Airport. The agency confirmed its BBB investment-grade rating, but placed it on CreditWatch negative, having previously had a negative outlook. On 24 June 2020, Moody's confirmed its Baa1 rating on Gatwick Funding Limited, but downgraded its outlook from stable to negative. On 30 April 2020, Fitch Ratings confirmed its BBB+ rating on Gatwick Funding Limited, but downgraded its outlook from stable to negative.
An update will be provided by London Gatwick Airport by the end of August when its first-half 2020 results are published. Those results will include the compliance certificate concerning financial covenants associated with Gatwick Funding Limited. In relation to the most recent compliance certificate published on 24 April 20206, it was stated that: "If the impact of Covid-19 is more protracted than currently expected, with revenues lower for longer, the Senior ICR at 31 December 2020 will continue to deteriorate and could, ultimately, breach the Group’s financial covenants".
APPENDICES
APPENDIX A: CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|Income statement
|First half
|(in € millions)
| 2020
| 2019
| Change
2020/
2019
|Revenue excluding revenue derived from concession subsidiaries’ works
|18,493
|21,729
|-15%
|Revenue derived from concession subsidiaries’ works1
|331
|323
|Total revenue
|18,824
|22,052
|-15%
|Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit)
|267
|2,289
|-88%
|% of revenue2
|1.4%
|10.5%
|-910 bp
|Share-based payments (IFRS 2)
|(90)
|(100)
|Profit/(loss) of companies accounted for under the equity method and other recurring operating items
|(59)
|153
|Recurring operating income
|118
|2,341
|-95%
|Non-recurring operating items
|-119
|7
|Operating income
|(0)
|2,348
|-100%
|Cost of net financial debt
|(303)
|(271)
|Other financial income and expense
|(9)
|(31)
|Income tax expense
|(107)
|(635)
|Non-controlling interests
|124
|(52)
|Net income attributable to owners of the parent
|(294)
|1,359
|-122%
|% of revenue2
|-1.6%
|6.3%
|-790 bp
|Earnings per share (in €)3
|(0.53)
|2.43
|-122%
1 Applying IFRIC 12 "Service Concession Arrangements".
2 Percentage based on revenue excluding concession subsidiaries’ works done by companies outside the Group.
3 After taking into account dilutive instruments.
Simplified balance sheet
|At 30 June 2020
|At 31 December 2019*
|At 30 June 2019*
|(in € millions)
|Non-current assets - Concessions
|41,355
|42,968
|42,299
|Non-current assets – Contracting and other
|13,973
|14,055
|13,314
|WCR, provisions and other current debt and receivables
|(6,403)
|(6,965)
|(5,008)
|Capital employed
|48,925
|50,058
|50,605
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|(18,697)
|(20,438)
|(18,720)
|Non-controlling interests
|(2,222)
|(2,604)
|(2,714)
|Total equity
|(20,919)
|(23,042)
|(21,434)
|Lease liabilities
|(1,828)
|(1,862)
|(1,583)
|Non-current provisions and other long-term liabilities
|(4,036)
|(3,500)
|(3,347)
|Long-term borrowings
|(26,783)
|(28,404)
|(26,364)
|Financial debt
|(27,932)
|(28,405)
|(27,726)
|Net cash managed
|5,790
|6,751
|3,485
|Net financial debt
|(22,142)
|(21,654)
|(24,241)
|
* Adjusted for the application of the IFRS IC interpretation published on 16 December 2019 clarifying the assessment of the non-cancellable period of a lease with retroactive effect from 1 January 2019.
Cash flow statement
|
|First half
|(in € millions)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flow from operations before tax and financing costs (Ebitda)
|1,803
|3,625
|Change in operating WCR and current provisions
|471
|(1,354)
|Income taxes paid
|(774)
|(529)
|Net interest paid
|(351)
|(250)
|Dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method
|31
|110
|Cash flows (used in)/from operating activities
|1,180
|1,602
|Operating investments (net of disposals)
|(497)
|(525)
|Repayment of lease liabilities and associated financial expense
|(296)
|(254)
|Operating cash flow
|388
|823
|Growth investments in concessions and PPPs
|(569)
|(507)
|Free cash flow
|(182)
|316
|Net financial investments
|(146)
|(8,044)
|Other
|2
|2
|Net cash flows before movements in share capital
|(326)
|(7,726)
|Increases in share capital and other
|77
|590
|Share buy-backs
|(336)
|(502)
|Dividends paid
|(9)
|(1,092)
|Net cash flows for the period
|(594)
|(8,729)
|Other changes
|105
|43
|Change in net financial debt
|(488)
|(8,686)
|Net financial debt at beginning of period
|(21,654)
|(15,554)
|Net financial debt at end of period
|(22,142)
|(24,241)
APPENDIX B: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
Consolidated first-half revenue by business line
|First half
|First half
|2020/2019 change
|(in € millions)
|2020
|2019
|Actual
|Like-for-like
|Concessions
|2,592
|3,836
|-32.4%
|-36.9%
|VINCI Autoroutes
|1,892
|2,608
|-27.4%
|-27.4%
|VINCI Airports
|592
|1,070
|-44.7%
|-56.0%
|Other concessions**
|108
|158
|-31.7%
|-30.9%
|Contracting
|15,756
|17,737
|-11.2%
|-12.6%
|VINCI Energies
|6,133
|6,370
|-3.7%
|-8.0%
|Eurovia
|3,824
|4,353
|-12.2%
|-11.9%
|VINCI Construction
|5,799
|7,013
|-17.3%
|-17.2%
|VINCI Immobilier
|436
|470
|-7.2%
|-7.2%
|Eliminations and adjustments
|(292)
|(313)
|Revenue*
|18,493
|21,729
|-14.9%
|-17.0%
| of which:
France
|9,484
|12,263
|-22.7%
|-23.1%
|Europe excl. France
|5,501
|5,771
|-4.7%
|-9.4%
|International excl. Europe
|3,508
|3,696
|-5.1%
Consolidated second-quarter revenue
|Second quarter
|Second quarter
|2020/2019 change
|(in € millions)
|2020
|2019
|Actual
|Like-for-like
|Concessions
|889
|2,175
|-59.1%
|-61.2%
|VINCI Autoroutes
|781
|1,438
|-45.7%
|-45.7%
|VINCI Airports
|71
|650
|-89.1%
|-90.7%
|Other concessions**
|37
|87
|-57.5%
|-56.5%
|Contracting
|7,797
|9,753
|-20.1%
|-21.0%
|VINCI Energies
|2,961
|3,353
|-11.7%
|-15.3%
|Eurovia
|2,154
|2,658
|-18.9%
|-18.5%
|VINCI Construction
|2,681
|3,742
|-28.4%
|-28.0%
|VINCI Immobilier
|199
|280
|-29.0%
|-29.0%
|Eliminations and adjustments
|(84)
|(174)
|Revenue*
|8,799
|12,033
|-26.9%
|-28.3%
| of which:
France
|4,261
|6,686
|-36.3%
|-36.5%
|Europe excl. France
|2,800
|3,330
|-15,9%
|-18.2%
|International excl. Europe
|1,739
|2,017
|-13,8%
* Excluding revenue from concession subsidiaries’ construction work done by companies outside the Group (see glossary).
**Mainly VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium.
Consolidated first-half revenue* by geographical area and business line
|First half
|First half
|2020/2019 change
|(in € millions)
|2020
|2019
|Actual
|Like-for-like
|FRANCE
|Concessions
|2,030
|2,855
|-28.9%
|-28.9%
|VINCI Autoroutes
|1,892
|2,608
|-27.4%
|-27.4%
|VINCI Airports
|100
|185
|-46.1%
|-46.1%
|Other concessions**
|38
|62
|-39.2%
|-39.2%
|Contracting
|7,295
|9,235
|-21.0%
|-21.6%
|VINCI Energies
|2,638
|2,942
|-10.4%
|-11.8%
|Eurovia
|1,920
|2,521
|-23.8%
|-24.1%
|VINCI Construction
|2,738
|3,773
|-27.4%
|-27.8%
|VINCI Immobilier
|435
|469
|-7.4%
|-7.4%
|Eliminations and adjustments
|(276)
|(298)
|Total France
|9,484
|12,263
|-22.7%
|-23.1%
|INTERNATIONAL
|Concessions
|562
|980
|-42.6%
|-55.1%
|VINCI Airports
|492
|884
|-44.4%
|-57.6%
|Other concessions**
|70
|96
|-26.8%
|-25.4%
|Contracting
|8,461
|8,502
|-0.5%
|-2.8%
|VINCI Energies
|3,496
|3,428
|+2.0%
|-4.9%
|Eurovia
|1,904
|1,833
|+3.9%
|+5.1%
|VINCI Construction
|3,061
|3,241
|-5.5%
|-4.8%
|Eliminations and adjustments
|(16)
|(15)
|Total International
|9,009
|9,467
|-4.8%
|-9.4%
* Excluding revenue from concession subsidiaries’ construction work done by companies outside the Group (see glossary).
**Mainly VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium.
APPENDIX C: OTHER INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE
Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) by business line
|First half
|First half
|Change
|(in € millions)
|2020
|% of revenue*
|2019
|% of revenue*
|2020/2019
|Concessions
|545
|21.0%
|1,844
|48.1%
|-70%
|VINCI Autoroutes
|701
|37.0%
|1,407
|53.9%
|-50%
|VINCI Airports
|(127)
|(21.4%)
|432
|40.4%
|-129%
|Other concessions***
|(29)
|5
|Contracting
|(255)
|(1.6%)
|432
|2.4%
|-159%
|VINCI Energies
|186
|3.0%
|378
|5.9%
|-51%
|Eurovia**
|(120)
|(3.1%)
|(10)
|(0.2%)
|-1,085%
|VINCI Construction**
|(321)
|(5.5%)
|64
|0.9%
|-605%
|VINCI Immobilier
|(27)
|(6.3%)
|5
|1.1%
|-639%
|Holding companies
|4
|8
|Total Ebit
|267
|1.4%
|2,289
|10.5%
|-88%
Ebitda by business line
|(in € millions)
|First half 2020
|% of revenue*
|First half 2019
|% of revenue*
|2020/2019 change
|Concessions
|1,502
|57.9%
|2,692
|70.2%
|-44%
|of which: VINCI Autoroutes
|1,324
|69.9%
|2,004
|76.8%
|-34%
|VINCI Airports
|140
|23.7%
|608
|56.8%
|-77%
|Contracting
|304
|1.9%
|877
|4.9%
|-65%
|VINCI Immobilier
|(18)
|(4.0%)
|11
|2.3%
|-262%
|Holding companies
|14
|46
|Ebitda
|1,803
|9.7%
|3,625
|16.7%
|-50%
Net financial debt by business line
|(in € millions)
|At 30 June 2020
|Of which external NFD
| At 31 December
2019
|Of which external NFD
| At 30 June
2019
| Of which external
NFD
|Concessions
|(33,777)
|(20,143)
|(33,952)
|(19,901)
|(34,131)
|(19,419)
|VINCI Autoroutes
|(19,668)
|(14,500)
|(19,964)
|(14,275)
|(19,500)
|(14,405)
|VINCI Airports
|(10,691)
|(4,876)
|(10,530)
|(4,829)
|(12,049)
|(4,208)
|Other concessions and holding companies***
|(3,418)
|(767)
|(3,458)
|(797)
|(2,582)
|(806)
|Contracting
|(706)
|1,421
|(168)
|1,729
|(2,044)
|1,270
|Holding companies and miscellaneous
|12,340
|(3,421)
|12,466
|(3,482)
|11,935
|(6,091)
|Net financial debt
|(22,142)
|(22,142)
|(21,654)
|(21,654)
|(24,241)
|(24,241)
* Excluding revenue from concession subsidiaries’ construction work done by companies outside the Group (see glossary).
** Not representative of full-year performance due to seasonal nature of business.
*** Including VINCI Highways, VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium.
APPENDIX D: VINCI AUTOROUTES AND VINCI AIRPORTS INDICATORS
Traffic on motorway concessions*
|Second quarter
|First half
| (millions of km travelled)
|2020
|Change
|2020
|Change
|VINCI Autoroutes
|6,466
|-51.8%
|16,032
|-32.8%
|Light vehicles
|4,995
|-56.7%
|12,800
|-36.6%
|Heavy vehicles
|1,471
|-21.2%
|3,231
|-12.2%
|of which:
|ASF
|4,034
|-51.7%
|9,982
|-32.8%
|Light vehicles
|3,044
|-57.2%
|7,812
|-37.0%
|Heavy vehicles
|990
|-20.1%
|2,171
|-11.2%
|Escota
|971
|-48.2%
|2,384
|-30.5%
|Light vehicles
|840
|-50.5%
|2,091
|-32.1%
|Heavy vehicles
|131
|-27.1%
|293
|-15.8%
|Cofiroute (intercity network)
|1,423
|-54.0%
|3,567
|-34.3%
|Light vehicles
|1,083
|-59.3%
|2,819
|-38.3%
|Heavy vehicles
|341
|-21.6%
|747
|-13.3%
|Arcour
|37
|-58.3%
|99
|-36.8%
|Light vehicles
|29
|-63.0%
|78
|-40.3%
|Heavy vehicles
|9
|-29.0%
|20
|-18.4%
* Excluding A86 duplex.
Change in VINCI Autoroutes revenue in the first half of 2020
|VINCI Autoroutes
|Of which:
|ASF
|Escota
|Cofiroute
|Arcour
|Toll revenue (in € millions)
|1,859
|1,081
|270
|486
|22
|2020/2019 change
|-27.4%
|-26.8%
|-26.8%
|-28.8%
|-31.3%
|Revenue (in € millions)
|1,892
|1,102
|274
|492
|23
|2020/2019 change
|-27.4%
|-26.9%
|-26.7%
|-28.9%
|-31.1%
VINCI Airports’ passenger traffic1
|Second quarter
|First half
|Rolling 12-month period
|(in thousands of passengers)
|2020
|2020/2019 change
|2020
|2020/2019 change
|June 2019 - June 2020
|Change vs. previous 12-month period
|Portugal (ANA)
|409
|-97.5%
|9,734
|-64.6%
|41,392
|-27.6%
|of which Lisbon
|243
|-97.1%
|5,651
|-61.3%
|22,212
|-25.8%
|United Kingdom
|60
|-99.6%
|8,576
|-66.1%
|36,101
|-32.1%
|of which LGW
|45
|-99.6%
|7,545
|-66.0%
|31,892
|-31.6%
|France
|74
|-98.7%
|3,684
|-63.1%
|14,150
|-28.4%
|of which ADL
|34
|-98.9%
|2,068
|-63.7%
|8,127
|-29.3%
|Cambodia
|65
|-97.7%
|1,950
|-67.5%
|7,579
|-33.3%
|United States
|407
|-85.0%
|2,374
|-52.5%
|7,705
|-21.5%
|Brazil
|130
|-91.4%
|2,144
|-42.5%
|6,198
|-21.4%
|Serbia
|85
|-94.6%
|1,008
|-61.4%
|4,556
|-21.3%
|Dominican Republic
|24
|-98.2%
|1,390
|-50.7%
|4,200
|-20.2%
|Sweden
|14
|-97.9%
|358
|-66.3%
|1,572
|-29.2%
|Total equity-accounted subsidiaries
|1,267
|-97.3%
|31,217
|-62.8%
|123,453
|-28.4%
|Japan (40%)
|843
|-93.5%
|9,516
|-62.8%
|35,704
|-28.3%
|Chile (40%)
|273
|-95.1%
|6,388
|-49.2%
|18,447
|-25.1%
|Costa Rica (45%)
|0
|-100.0%
|428
|-42.1%
|913
|-22.8%
|Rennes-Dinard (49%)
|1
|-99.6%
|121
|-73.9%
|606
|-39.0%
|Total equity-accounted subsidiaries
|1,117
|-94.2%
|16,453
|-58.2%
|55,670
|-27.3%
|Total passengers managed by VINCI Airports
|2,384
|-96.4%
|47,671
|-61.4%
|179,123
|-28.1%
1 Figures at 100% published on 16 July 2020, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
APPENDIX E: CONTRACTING ORDER BOOK AND ORDER INTAKE
Order book
|
|At 30 June
|Change
|At
|Change
|(in € billions)
|2020
|2019
|over 12 months
|31 Dec. 2019
|vs. 31 Dec. 2019
|VINCI Energies
|10.2
|9.4
|+9%
|9.1
|+13%
|Eurovia
|8.8
|8.2
|+7%
|8.0
|+10%
|VINCI Construction
|23.9
|18.6
|+28%
|19.4
|+23%
|Total Contracting
|42.9
|36.2
|+18%
|36.5
|+18%
|of which:
|France
|18.0
|15.6
|+15%
|15.6
|+16%
|International
|24.9
|20.6
|+21%
|20.9
|+19%
|Europe excl. France
|13.6
|9.9
|+37%
|9.9
|+38%
|Rest of the world
|11.2
|10.6
|+6%
|11.0
|+2%
|Order intake
|First half
|(in € billions)
|
2020
|
2019
| Change
2020 / 2019
|Change over rolling 12-month period to end-June 2020
|VINCI Energies
|7.3
|7.2
|+1%
|+5%
|Eurovia
|4.8
|5.5
|-13%
|-4%
|VINCI Construction
|10.7
|7.9
|+35%
|+21%
|Total Contracting
|22.8
|20.7
|+10%
|+9%
|of which:
|France
|9.7
|9.7
|0%
|+6%
|International
|13.1
|11.0
|+19%
|+11%
GLOSSARY
Cash flows from operations before tax and financing costs (Ebitda): Ebitda corresponds to recurring operating income adjusted for additions to depreciation and amortisation, changes in non-current provisions and non-current asset impairment, gains and losses on asset disposals. It also includes restructuring charges included in non-recurring operating items.
Concession subsidiaries’ revenue from works done by non-Group companies: this indicator relates to construction work done by concession companies as programme manager on behalf of concession grantors. Consideration for that work is recognised as an intangible asset or financial asset depending on the accounting model applied to the concession contract, in accordance with IFRIC 12 “Service Concession Arrangements”. It excludes work done by Contracting business lines.
Cost of net financial debt: the cost of net financial debt comprises all financial income and expense relating to net financial debt as defined below. It therefore includes interest expense and income from interest rate derivatives allocated to gross debt, along with financial income from investments and cash equivalents. The reconciliation between this indicator and the income statement is detailed in the notes to the Group’s consolidated financial statements.
Ebitda margin, Ebit margin and recurring operating margin: ratios of Ebitda, Ebit, or recurring operating income to revenue excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from works done by non-Group companies.
Free cash flow: free cash flow is made up of operating cash flow and growth investments in concessions and PPPs.
Like-for-like revenue growth: this indicator measures the change in revenue at constant scope and exchange rates.
Net financial surplus/debt: this corresponds to the difference between financial assets and financial debt. If the assets outweigh the liabilities, the balance represents a net financial surplus, and if the liabilities outweigh the assets, the balance represents net financial debt. Financial debt includes bonds and other borrowings and financial debt (including derivatives and other liabilities relating to hedging instruments). Financial assets include cash and cash equivalents and assets relating to derivative instruments.
Until 31 December 2018, financial debt included liabilities consisting of the present value of lease payments remaining due in respect of finance leases as defined by IAS 17. On 1 January 2019, IAS 17 was replaced by IFRS 16, which specifies a single method for recognising leases. The Group now recognises a right to use under non-current assets, along with a liability corresponding to the present value of lease payments still to be made. That liability is not included in net financial surplus/debt as defined by the Group, and is presented directly on the balance sheet.
Non-recurring operating items: non-recurring income and expense mainly includes goodwill impairment losses, restructuring charges and income and expense relating to changes in scope (capital gains or losses on disposals of securities and the impact of changes in control).
Operating cash flow: operating cash flow is a measurement of cash flows generated by the Group’s ordinary activities. It is made up of Ebitda, the change in operating working capital requirement and current provisions, interest paid, income taxes paid, dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method, operating investments net of disposals and repayments of lease liabilities and the associated financial expense. Operating cash flow does not include growth investments in concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs).
Order book:
Order intake:
For joint property developments:
Operating income: this indicator is included in the income statement.
Operating income is calculated by taking recurring operating income and adding non-recurring income and expense (see above).
Operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit): this indicator is included in the income statement.
Ebit measures the operational performance of fully consolidated Group subsidiaries. It excludes share-based payment expense (IFRS 2), other recurring operating items (including the share of the income or loss of companies accounted for under the equity method) and non-recurring operating items.
Public-private partnership – concessions and partnership contracts: public-private partnerships are forms of long-term public-sector contracts through which a public authority calls upon a private-sector partner to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a facility or item of public infrastructure and/or manage a service.
In France, a distinction is drawn between concessions (for works or services) and partnership contracts.
Outside France, there are categories of public contracts – known by a variety of names – with characteristics similar to those of the French concession and partnership contracts.
In a concession, the concession-holder receives a toll (or other form of remuneration) directly from users of the infrastructure or service, on terms defined in the contract with the public-sector authority that granted the concession. The concession-holder therefore bears “traffic level risk” related to the use of the infrastructure.
In a partnership contract, the private partner is paid by the public authority, the amount being tied to performance targets, regardless of the infrastructure’s level of usage. The private partner therefore bears no traffic level risk.
Recurring operating income: this indicator is included in the income statement. Recurring operating income is intended to present the Group’s operational performance excluding the impact of non-recurring transactions and events during the period. It is obtained by taking operating income from ordinary activities (Ebit) and adding the IFRS 2 expense associated with share-based payments (Group savings plans and performance share plans), the Group’s share of the income or losses of subsidiaries accounted for under the equity method, and other recurring operating income and expense. The latter category includes recurring income and expense relating to companies accounted for under the equity method and to non-consolidated companies (financial income from shareholder loans and advances granted by the Group to some of its subsidiaries, dividends received from non-consolidated companies, etc.).
VINCI Airports passenger traffic: this is the number of passengers who have travelled on commercial flights from or to a VINCI Airports airport during a given period.
VINCI Autoroutes motorway traffic: this is the number of kilometres travelled by light and heavy vehicles on the motorway network managed by VINCI Autoroutes during a given period.
1 Excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from works done by non-Group companies (see Glossary).
2 Figures at 100% including passenger numbers at all airports managed by VINCI Airports over the full period.
* End of period.
3 Excluding concession subsidiaries’ revenue from works done by non-Group companies (see Glossary).
4 It should also be borne in mind that the roadworks business is highly seasonal, and first-half results are not representative of full-year performance.
5 After taking into account dilutive instruments.
6 See page 23 of London Gatwick Airport's financial report for the nine months ended 31 December 2019: https://www.gatwickairport.com/globalassets/business--community/investors/april-2020/ivy-holdco-limited-consolidated-financial-statements-31-december-2019.pdf
