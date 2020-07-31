New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyamides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900099/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Polyamides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

Domo Chemicals NV

DowDuPont, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Grodno Khimvolonko

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Invista Sarl

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Quadrant AG

Royal DSM NV

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Solvay SA

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Zotefoams PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900099/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyamide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyamides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyamides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyamides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Engineering Plastics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Engineering Plastics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Engineering Plastics (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Fiber (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Fiber (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Fiber (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PA 6 (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PA 6 (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PA 6 (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: PA 66 (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: PA 66 (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: PA 66 (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Bio-based & Specialty Polyamides (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Bio-based & Specialty Polyamides (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Bio-based & Specialty Polyamides (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyamide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Polyamides Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Polyamides Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Polyamides Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Polyamides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Polyamides Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Polyamides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Polyamides Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Canadian Polyamides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Polyamides Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Polyamides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyamides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Polyamides Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Polyamides Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for Polyamides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Polyamides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Polyamides Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Polyamides in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Polyamides Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Chinese Polyamides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Polyamides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyamide Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Polyamides Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Polyamides Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Polyamides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Polyamides Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Polyamides Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Polyamides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Polyamides Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Polyamides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Polyamides Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Polyamides Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Polyamides Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Polyamides Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Polyamides Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Polyamides Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: German Polyamides Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Polyamides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand for Polyamides in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Polyamides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Italian Polyamides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Polyamides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyamides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Polyamides Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Polyamides Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Polyamides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Polyamides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Polyamides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Polyamides Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spanish Polyamides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Polyamides Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Polyamides Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Polyamides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Polyamides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Polyamides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Polyamides Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Polyamides Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Polyamides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Polyamides Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Polyamides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Polyamides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Polyamides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Polyamides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Polyamides Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Polyamides Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Polyamides Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Polyamides Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Polyamides Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Polyamides Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Polyamides Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Polyamides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Polyamides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Polyamides Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indian Polyamides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Polyamides Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Polyamides Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Polyamides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Polyamides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyamides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyamides Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polyamides Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyamides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Polyamides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyamides Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Polyamides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Polyamides Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Polyamides Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for Polyamides in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Polyamides Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Latin American Polyamides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Polyamides Marketby Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Polyamides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Polyamides Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Polyamides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Polyamides Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Polyamides Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Polyamides Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Polyamides Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Polyamides Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Polyamides Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Polyamides Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Polyamides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Polyamides Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Polyamides Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Polyamides Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Polyamides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Polyamides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Polyamides Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Polyamides Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Polyamides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Polyamides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Polyamides Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Polyamides Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Polyamides Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Polyamides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Polyamides Historic Marketby Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Polyamides Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyamides in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian Polyamides Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Polyamides Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for Polyamides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Polyamides Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Polyamides Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Polyamides Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Polyamides Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Polyamides Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Polyamides Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Polyamides Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyamides in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Polyamides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Polyamides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Polyamides Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Polyamides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Polyamides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Polyamides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Polyamides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Polyamides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Polyamides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Polyamides Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Polyamides Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Polyamides Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Polyamides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Polyamides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Polyamides Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Polyamides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: Polyamides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Polyamides Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Polyamides Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Polyamides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001