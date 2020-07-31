South Jordan, UT, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 31, 2020

South Jordan, UT – CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications and collaboration solutions, announced today that CT Cloud Unite, their customer retention management and integration application, now operates with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing calling plans. CallTower customers will now be able to integrate Microsoft Teams with an unprecedented range of business and contact-orientated applications, offering a standard set of features with a huge range of popular cross-vertical and vertical-specific apps. Most notably, CT Cloud Unite includes both CRM integration for easy access to client information and Contact Popping for instantaneous ‘pop up’ access to contact information on screen.

As a far-reaching integration solution, CT Cloud Unite with Teams will improve the quality and professionalism of call handling and the caller’s experience. It increases the productivity and collaboration of phone system users and reduces the time and cost involved with making and receiving large volumes of calls. CT Cloud Unite helps realize the full potential of hosted telephony solutions. CT Cloud Unite can be used with Teams Direct Routing and CT Cloud Voice platforms and is easy to install, configure and upgrade. Integration with most proprietary CRM software is now available, as well as popular integrations like Salesforce™, MS Dynamics™, Zoho™, ConnectWise™, NetSuite™, Zendesk™, Servicenow™, Dropbox™, Hubspot™ and many others.”

“CT Cloud Unite boosts both the productivity and collaboration of users and reduces the time and cost of large call volumes,” says CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “With the added integration of Microsoft Teams, CT Cloud Unite keeps you connected while dramatically improving the quality and professionalism of call handling. CT Cloud Unite was developed for agents without contact center needs, so departments like sales, marketing, and accounting that need CRM integration can get it without paying more for contact center.”

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex Teams, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

