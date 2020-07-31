Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

31 July 2020

Timing of publication of half yearly report

Further to the introduction by the FCA of temporary relief from the requirements of DTR 4.2.2R, which normally requires the Company to publish its half yearly financial reports within 3 months of the period end, the Board of Chrysalis VCT plc announces that the Company’s half yearly report will be published later than usual this year.

The finalisation of the Company’s half yearly report has been slightly delayed by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Board wishes to provide a full and complete update to shareholders and confirms that report will be published in August.