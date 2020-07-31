Due to the new reduced tariffs and lower consumption, induced by the spread of coronavirus, the sales revenue of AS Tallinna Vesi in the 2nd quarter of 2020 was €12.09 million, i.e. 25.1% lower compared with the same period of 2019.

The sales revenue from private customers was €5.10 million, showing a decrease of 21.9% due to the new reduced tariffs. The tariffs impact was partly balanced by higher consumption of apartment blocks, which is the company’s largest private customer segment, because large number of people were working from home due to the arrangements regarding coronavirus.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 45.1% year-on-year to €2.95 million, which was mainly attributable to 35% less consumption and lower tariffs as well. Consumption in commercial customer segment was adversely impacted by coronavirus, because very many companies were closed from mid-March to the end of May to prevent the spread of the virus.

The gross profit of the 2nd quarter of 2020 was €4.73 million, showing a 46.2% decrease mostly due to lower sales revenues. The operating profit was €4.59 million, lower by €2.01 million year-on-year. Besides changes in tariffs and consumption, the operating profit was also impacted by €1.20 million change in the provision for third-party claims and lower legal costs related to the tariff dispute.

The net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2020 was €0.15 million. It showed a 94.5% decrease compared to the same period last year and was additionally impacted by higher dividend tax payments and lower financial expenses.

Coronavirus also affected the sale of construction services, because the start of several new developments in Tallinn was postponed due to the emergency situation declared in Estonia and consequent effects. At the same time, the subsidiary Watercom continued the works on several larger projects they had been awarded in 2019 in Tallinn and other areas of Estonia. The revenue from construction services decreased by 18.6% or €0.27 million year-on-year.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios 2nd quarter Change 2020/ 2019 6 months Change 2020/ 2019 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Sales 12.09 16.15 15.98 -25.1% 25.27 30.81 30.06 -18.0% Gross profit 4.73 8.79 8.90 -46.2% 10.79 17.05 17.22 -36.7% Gross profit margin % 39.16 54.44 55.68 -28.1% 42.70 55.34 57.29 -22.8% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.14 8.07 8.96 -23.9% 13.32 16.46 17.18 -19.1% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 50.76 49.96 56.04 1.6% 52.70 53.43 57.15 -1.4% Operating profit 4.59 6.60 7.54 -30.4% 10.26 13.49 14.34 -24.0% Operating profit - main business 4.32 6.40 7.35 -32.6% 9.94 13.18 14.09 -24.6% Operating profit margin % 37.99 40.88 47.18 -7.1% 40.61 43.79 47.70 -7.3% Profit before taxes 4.51 6.34 7.27 -28.9% 10.06 13.02 13.80 -22.7% Profit before taxes margin % 37.29 39.23 45.47 -4.9% 39.82 42.25 45.91 -5.8% Net profit 0.15 2.79 5.47 -94.5% 5.71 9.48 12.00 -39.8% Net profit margin % 1.27 17.29 34.20 -92.7% 22.59 30.75 39.92 -26.5% ROA % 0.06 1.09 2.32 -94.6% 2.22 3.78 5.16 -41.2% Debt to total capital employed % 59.63 61.32 61.64 -2.8% 59.63 61.32 61.64 -2.8% ROE % 0.14 2.70 5.97 -94.9% 5.27 9.48 13.60 -44.4% Current ratio 3.23 3.90 5.00 -17.2% 3.23 3.90 5.00 -17.2% Quick ratio 3.18 3.87 4.96 -17.8% 3.18 3.87 4.96 -17.8% Investments into fixed assets 4.27 2.70 2.21 58.2% 7.85 6.11 3.07 28.6% Payout ratio % na 72.05 62.11 na 72.05 62.11

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2nd quarter 2nd quarter 6 months 6 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 12,089 16,149 25,269 30,813 63,423 Cost of goods and services sold -7,355 -7,358 -14,478 -13,762 -29,470 GROSS PROFIT 4,734 8,791 10,791 17,051 33,953 Marketing expenses -109 -96 -226 -208 -390 General administration expenses -1,213 -2,026 -2,508 -3,288 -5,689 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,180 -67 2,205 -61 4,201 OPERATING PROFIT 4,592 6,602 10,262 13,494 32,075 Financial income 12 10 24 18 38 Financial expenses -96 -276 -223 -491 -809 Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-) 0 0 0 0 0 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,508 6,336 10,063 13,021 31,304 Income tax on dividends -4,355 -3,544 -4,355 -3,544 -3,544 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 153 2,792 5,708 9,477 27,760 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 153 2,792 5,708 9,477 27,760 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 152 2,791 5,707 9,476 27,759 B-share holder 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.01 0.14 0.29 0.47 1.39 Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600 600 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 31/12/2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 48,826 58,895 64,775 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,081 8,278 7,239 Inventories 742 526 504 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 55,649 67,699 72,518 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 194,467 183,028 189,627 Intangible assets 629 645 710 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 195,096 183,673 190,337 TOTAL ASSETS 250,745 251,372 262,855 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 493 388 352 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,632 3,631 Trade and other payables 10,828 10,124 6,718 Derivatives 70 247 221 Prepayments 2,233 2,961 2,323 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 17,254 17,352 13,245 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 32,865 27,017 31,070 Leases 1,552 1,048 964 Loans 85,785 89,486 87,592 Derivatives 0 115 0 Provision for possible third party claims 12,035 19,068 14,442 Other payables 23 45 18 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 132,260 136,779 134,086 TOTAL LIABILITIES 149,514 154,131 147,331 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 63,219 59,229 77,512 TOTAL EQUITY 101,231 97,241 115,524 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 250,745 251,372 262,855 CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 6 months 6 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 10,262 13,494 32,075 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 3,054 2,969 6,109 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -225 -179 -389 Other non-cash adjustments -2,407 0 -4,624 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -11 -5 138 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 938 -663 391 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -481 570 318 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 11,130 16,186 34,018 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -5,450 -3,093 -10,441 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 718 1,668 3,010 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 28 7 24 Interest received 30 15 36 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -4,674 -1,403 -7,371 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -367 -509 -1,056 Lease payments -259 -209 -404 Received loans 0 0 37,500 Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818 -41,136 Dividends paid -19,888 -14,965 -14,965 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -36 Income tax paid on dividends -73 -156 -3,544 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -22,405 -17,657 -23,641 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -15,949 -2,874 3,006 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 64,775 61,769 61,769 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 48,826 58,895 64,775

Karl Heino Brookes

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

karl.brookes@tvesi.ee



