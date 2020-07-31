New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyacrylamide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900098/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anionic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cationic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $893.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Polyacrylamide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$893.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Non-Ionic Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Non-Ionic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$544 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$772.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$650.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyacrylamide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyacrylamide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyacrylamide Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyacrylamide Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Anionic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Anionic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Anionic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cationic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cationic (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cationic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Non-Ionic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Non-Ionic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Non-Ionic (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Water Treatment (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Water Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pulp & Paper (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pulp & Paper (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pulp & Paper (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Enhanced Oil Recovery (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Enhanced Oil Recovery (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Enhanced Oil Recovery (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyacrylamide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Polyacrylamide Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Polyacrylamide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polyacrylamide Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Polyacrylamide Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Polyacrylamide Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Polyacrylamide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Polyacrylamide Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Polyacrylamide: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Polyacrylamide Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyacrylamide in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Polyacrylamide Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Polyacrylamide Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Polyacrylamide Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Polyacrylamide Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Polyacrylamide in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Polyacrylamide Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyacrylamide Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Polyacrylamide Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Polyacrylamide Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Polyacrylamide Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyacrylamide Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Polyacrylamide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polyacrylamide Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Polyacrylamide Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Polyacrylamide Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Polyacrylamide Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Polyacrylamide Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Polyacrylamide Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Polyacrylamide Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Polyacrylamide Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Polyacrylamide Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Polyacrylamide Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Polyacrylamide in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Polyacrylamide Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Polyacrylamide: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Polyacrylamide Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyacrylamide in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Polyacrylamide Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Polyacrylamide Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Polyacrylamide Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Polyacrylamide Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Polyacrylamide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Polyacrylamide Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyacrylamide Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Polyacrylamide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Polyacrylamide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Polyacrylamide Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyacrylamide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Polyacrylamide Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Polyacrylamide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Polyacrylamide Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Polyacrylamide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Polyacrylamide Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Polyacrylamide Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Polyacrylamide Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Polyacrylamide Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Polyacrylamide Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Polyacrylamide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Polyacrylamide Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Polyacrylamide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Polyacrylamide Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyacrylamide:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Polyacrylamide Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyacrylamide in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyacrylamide Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Polyacrylamide Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Polyacrylamide Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Polyacrylamide Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Polyacrylamide Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Polyacrylamide Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polyacrylamide Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Polyacrylamide in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Polyacrylamide Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Polyacrylamide Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Polyacrylamide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Polyacrylamide Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Polyacrylamide Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Polyacrylamide Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Polyacrylamide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Polyacrylamide Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Polyacrylamide Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Polyacrylamide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Polyacrylamide Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Polyacrylamide Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Polyacrylamide Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Polyacrylamide Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyacrylamide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Polyacrylamide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Polyacrylamide Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Polyacrylamide Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Polyacrylamide Historic Marketby
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Polyacrylamide Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Polyacrylamide Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Polyacrylamide Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Polyacrylamide: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Polyacrylamide Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyacrylamide in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Polyacrylamide Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Polyacrylamide Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Polyacrylamide Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Polyacrylamide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Polyacrylamide Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Polyacrylamide Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Polyacrylamide Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Polyacrylamide Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Polyacrylamide Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyacrylamide in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Polyacrylamide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Polyacrylamide Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Polyacrylamide Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Polyacrylamide Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyacrylamide Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Polyacrylamide Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Polyacrylamide Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Polyacrylamide Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Polyacrylamide Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyacrylamide Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Polyacrylamide Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Polyacrylamide Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Polyacrylamide Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Polyacrylamide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Polyacrylamide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Polyacrylamide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
